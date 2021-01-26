Culture / Entertainment

Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Film Festivals, Tea Pairings, and Wine Tastings

Sundance Comes to Texas Theatre

BY // 01.26.21
Judas and the Black Messiah

"Judas and the Black Messiah" will be screening at Texas Theatre as part of Sundance Film Festival this weekend.

From virtual film festivals to tea pairings and wine tastings, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Sundance at Texas Theatre

Sundance Film Festival has gone virtual this year, but Dallas’ iconic Texas Theatre will also be hosting some indoor and drive-in screenings this weekend. From headliner Judas and the Black Messiah (starring Daniel Kaluuya) to The Blazing World from Fort Worth-native Carlson Young, you’ll still be able to enjoy some in-person aspects of the acclaimed festival right in Dallas.

Virtual Denton Black Film Festival

From January 27 to February 1, the Denton Black Film Festival is also taking place virtually this year. Narrative features, documentaries, and shorts will all be screened online throughout the week. You can purchase a festival pass or tickets for individual screenings here.

 

Tea The French Room Dallas this weekend
Celebrate National Tea Month with a tea pairing at The French Room.

A Celebration of Tea at The French Room

It’s National Tea Month and The French Room is celebrating with a tea pairing on Thursday at noon. In collaboration with Pamela Miller (owner of Zakti Tea), the event will feature a four-course curated menu from executive pastry chef Ruben Torano. Tea sandwiches, sweets, and scones will each be paired with four kinds of teas. Tickets cost $75, and also include a glass of champagne.

 

FERN FREEMAN

The Ranch Wine Tasting Dallas this weekend
Cast your votes in the Judgement of Texas Wine Tasting Social at The Ranch this Thursday.

Judgement of Texas Wine Tasting Social

Head to The Ranch at Las Colinas this Thursday at 6 pm for the Judgement of Texas Wine Tasting Social. For $70 per person, you’ll try and take notes at 16 wine tasting stations and cast your vote for your favorite at the end of the night. There will appetizers and palate cleansers between tastings at the outdoor pavilion as well. At the end, the top wines will be announced and attendees will receive a certificate from Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller and Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Reserve a spot by calling 972-506-7262.

