From Reunion Tower date nights to candle making and bottomless tea, these are the best things to do in Dallas this Valentine’s Day weekend.

Reunion Tower Events

There’s a lot going on at Reunion Tower this weekend. The Elevate Your Love Valentine’s Package is available for couples from February 12 through 14 and includes two GeO-Deck tickets, semi-private area with rose petals for an hour, souvenir photos and frame, a bottle of sparkling wine, souvenir flute glasses, a charcuterie board for two from Amor Y Queso, and live music from saxophonist Alex Styers.

On Saturday at 3 pm, there will also be a Beer and WineShark Learning and Tasting for couples or friends. You’ll discover options for different appetizers, bites, and desserts that pair well with certain beverages. Guests will receive three samples complimented by a wine and beer selection. Tickets are available here. Also on Saturday, make sure to grab a corndog or fried Oreos from the Corndog With No Name pop-up on the GeO-Deck.

Teasom is opened its first store in Uptown in 2019.

Valentine’s Day Candle Making & Tea

This Saturday at 5 pm, get tickets for Valentine’s Day candle making with Get Candle Lit at West Village’s Teasom. For $30, you’ll sip on bottomless tea and tea cocktails while learning how to make your own candle. There will be three different vessel to choose from.

“For the Love of Local” A Valentine Market

Head to Trinity Groves this Saturday (starting at noon) through Sunday at 4 pm for a Valentine Market filled with local gifts and products for your Valentine or yourself.

Dallas Farmers Market Texas Wine Tasting

On Saturday of this Valentine’s Day weekend, the Dallas Farmers Market is hosting its annual Texas wine tasting event from 11 am to 5 pm. For $40, you’ll receive wine samples from 10 wineries and a commemorative glass. Purchase your tickets here.