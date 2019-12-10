10 Best Things to do in Dallas This Weekend — Marathon Mania, Mad Men Party and Spike Lee at the Opera House

See Rudolph come to life on stage at Winspear.

Finish all of your holiday shopping at the Legacy West Christmas Village.

Spike Lee is stopping by Winspear to kick off the "hearhere Series."

Head up to Reunion Tower's GeO-Deck this Friday for Ugly Sweater Bingo. Courtesy of Reunion Tower

Run, watch, or cheer on at the BMW Dallas Marathon this weekend.

Meet Santa at Breakfast with Santa at The Stoneleigh.

BMW Dallas Marathon Weekend

All weekend, festivities are being held for the BMW Dallas Marathon in downtown. In addition to the full marathon on Sunday, the three-day event will include a Half Marathon, 50K Ultra Marathon, two person half marathon relay, four person marathon relay, 10K, 5K, two mile walk, one mile “Under the Lights” event and kids races.

Mad Men Christmas Party

Head over to Sons of Hermann Hall this Friday in your finest Mad Men era attire. The third annual Mad Men Christmas Party includes music from DJ Blake Ward and DJ Marcos Prado. Taking over the upstairs dance floor, the party takes place from 10 pm to 2 am. Tickets start at $20.

Dress up as your favorite Mad Men character for the Christmas party.

Ugly Sweater Bingo

This Friday night from 6 pm to 7:30 pm, head up to Reunion Tower’s GeO-Deck for Ugly Sweater Bingo. Wear your favorite ugly Christmas sweater and purchase a general admission for the GeO-Deck for the first come, first serve bingo event.

Breakfast with Santa

On Saturday, enjoy a morning at The Stoneleigh’s Breakfast with Santa. From 9 am to 11 am, the Stoneleigh’s 11th floor penthouse will host a breakfast buffet featuring an omelet station and smoked salmon and bagel bar, along with ornament decorating, hot chocolate and cookies, and Christmas story time. Complete the morning with a family photo with Santa. Tickets cost $60 for adults and $50 for children under 12.

Dallas Millennial Gala

The 4th Annual Dallas Millennial Gala is this Saturday night at The Statler hotel. Enjoy an evening supporting science, technology, engineering and mathematics at the black-tie charity gala. This year’s themed event,”STEM, Space & Beyond,” is open to young professionals across the DFW area, and will include live entertainment, VIP food stations, a photo booth, and raffle prizes. A portion of proceeds will help raise money for underserved students pursuing S.T.E.M. education. Individual tickets are $100.

Spike Lee

Oscar Award-winning director, writer, actor, producer and author Spike Lee will be at Winspear Opera House to kick off this year’s “hearhere Series.” The visionary behind films such as Do The Right Thing and BlacKkKlansman, Lee is known for speaking out about controversial subjects that challenge cultural assumptions about race, class and gender identity. Tickets for the 8 pm show start at $49.50.

An Evening with Chevy Chase

Christmas Vacation star Chevy Chase is stopping by Toyota Music Factory this Saturday for An Evening with Chevy Chase, following a screening of the holiday movie classic. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 1989 film, the event includes a live Q&A with the comedian to hear stories from his career, which began in 1975 with Saturday Night Live! Tickets start at $41.

Christmas Village at Legacy West

Finish up your holiday shopping this Sunday at the Legacy West Christmas Village. From noon to 4 pm, the event will feature the best gifts from tenants and local artisans, as well as crafts for the kids and warm treats.

Mistletoe Market

Over on the other side of Plano, downtown Plano Arts District is hosting a Mistletoe Market this Sunday. From 11 am to 5 pm, shop special deals and discounts at participating stores and restaurants in the square. There will also be festive sips, including hot chocolate and mimosas, and Grinch themed events and activities.

Rudolph the Musical

For one day only, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is coming alive on stage at Winspear Opera House. Showtimes are this Sunday at 1 pm and 5 pm for a rendition of the iconic 1964 animated TV special. The show is directed and conceived by Jeff Frank and First Stage. Tickets start at $25.

