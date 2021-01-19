Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Astrology, Comedy, and Flea Markets

From astrological readings to stand-up comedy, there are several things to do in-person and virtually in Dallas this weekend.

Astrology at The Beeman Hotel with Britten LaRue

This Thursday, head to the recently renovated Beeman Hotel for an astrological and tarot card reading for 2021. From 7 pm to 9 pm, Dallas-based spiritual life coach Britten La Rue will be hosting an exclusive reading in The Rhapsody Room. For $75, you’ll receive a Seeding the Year 2021 workbook and 90-minute session from La Rue. Guests can also enjoy drinks and bites from the hotel’s restaurant Seely’s Mill. Tickets can be purchased here.

This year’s annual fundraiser for the Dallas Zoo is going virtual. (Courtesy of Dallas Zoo)

Dallas Zoo’s Wild Night In

Dallas Zoo’s annual fundraiser Zoo To Do is going virtual this year. You can tune into their “Wild Night In” this Thursday at 6:15 pm to get a closer look at the oldest zoological park in Texas, along with a better understanding of what the nonprofit has accomplished this year. The event is free to watch, but you must RSVP for event updates and a digital event guide ahead of time. You’ll be able to bid on items at the online auction, buy raffle tickets for behind-the-scenes experiences, and more.

Flea Harvey’s

The Cedar’s neighborhood bar Lee Harvey’s is hosting an aptly named flea market this Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm. The event will feature breakfast tacos, Native American jewelry, resin art, and handmade kitchen accessories. After 2pm, Lee Harvey’s will switch the focus to celebrating Australia Day with Coopers Beer, meat pies, sausage rolls, and more until 6pm. Music will be provided by DJ Culturegang.

Comedian Brent Morin is performing at Addison Improv all weekend. (Courtesy of Netflix)

Brent Morin at Addison Improv

If you’re looking for some laughs this weekend, comedian Brent Morin will be performing at Addison Improv Friday through Sunday evenings. Morin starred in NBC’s Undateable and has a one-hour stand-up special on Netflix called I’m Brent Morin. Masks are required when not eating or drinking and seating is socially distanced. Get your tickets here.