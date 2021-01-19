Culture / Entertainment

Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Astrology, Comedy, and Flea Markets

Also, Dallas' Zoo To Do Goes Virtual

BY // 01.19.21
Studio Session 1-356-mg3-

This Thursday, learn about the year ahead at The Beeman Hotel from Dallas astrologer Britten LaRue.

From astrological readings to stand-up comedy, there are several things to do in-person and virtually in Dallas this weekend.

Astrology at The Beeman Hotel with Britten LaRue

This Thursday, head to the recently renovated Beeman Hotel for an astrological and tarot card reading for 2021. From 7 pm to 9 pm, Dallas-based spiritual life coach Britten La Rue will be hosting an exclusive reading in The Rhapsody Room. For $75, you’ll receive a Seeding the Year 2021 workbook and 90-minute session from La Rue. Guests can also enjoy drinks and bites from the hotel’s restaurant Seely’s Mill. Tickets can be purchased here.

 

Dallas Zoo Wild Night In
This year’s annual fundraiser for the Dallas Zoo is going virtual. (Courtesy of Dallas Zoo)

Dallas Zoo’s Wild Night In

Dallas Zoo’s annual fundraiser Zoo To Do is going virtual this year. You can tune into their “Wild Night In” this Thursday at 6:15 pm to get a closer look at the oldest zoological park in Texas, along with a better understanding of what the nonprofit has accomplished this year. The event is free to watch, but you must RSVP for event updates and a digital event guide ahead of time. You’ll be able to bid on items at the online auction, buy raffle tickets for behind-the-scenes experiences, and more.

 

Flea Harvey’s

The Cedar’s neighborhood bar Lee Harvey’s is hosting an aptly named flea market this Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm. The event will feature breakfast tacos, Native American jewelry, resin art, and handmade kitchen accessories. After 2pm, Lee Harvey’s will switch the focus to celebrating Australia Day with Coopers Beer, meat pies, sausage rolls, and more until 6pm. Music will be provided by DJ Culturegang.

FERN FREEMAN

Swipe
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October

 

Brent Morin
Comedian Brent Morin is performing at Addison Improv all weekend. (Courtesy of Netflix)

Brent Morin at Addison Improv

If you’re looking for some laughs this weekend, comedian Brent Morin will be performing at Addison Improv Friday through Sunday evenings. Morin starred in NBC’s Undateable and has a one-hour stand-up special on Netflix called I’m Brent Morin. Masks are required when not eating or drinking and seating is socially distanced. Get your tickets here.

Featured Properties

Swipe
36911 Edgewater Drive
Old Mill Lake
FOR SALE

36911 Edgewater Drive
Pinehurst, TX

$997,550 Learn More about this property
Kecia & Arlene Properties Group
This property is listed by: Kecia & Arlene Properties Group (713) 367-7333 Email Realtor
36911 Edgewater Drive
2201 Avalon Place
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2201 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$2,490,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
2201 Avalon Place
1109 Krist Drive
Brighton Place
FOR SALE

1109 Krist Drive
Houston, TX

$920,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
1109 Krist Drive
2164 Chilton Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2164 Chilton Rd
Houston, TX

$5,745,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2164 Chilton Rd
1421 Waverly Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1421 Waverly Street
Houston, TX

$1,449,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
1421 Waverly Street
11909 Heritage
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

11909 Heritage
Houston, TX

$3,845,000 Learn More about this property
Steve Baumgardner
This property is listed by: Steve Baumgardner (713) 294-3408 Email Realtor
11909 Heritage
3736 Del Monte Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3736 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX

$5,595,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3736 Del Monte Dr
109 Radney Road
Piney Point
FOR SALE

109 Radney Road
Houston, TX

$7,450,000 Learn More about this property
Steve Baumgardner
This property is listed by: Steve Baumgardner (713) 294-3408 Email Realtor
109 Radney Road
5110 San Felipe Street, Unit 311W
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe Street, Unit 311W
Houston, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Dodson
This property is listed by: Bill Dodson (713) 628-3914 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe Street, Unit 311W
8856 Chatsworth Drive
Close-in Memorial
FOR SALE

8856 Chatsworth Drive
Houston, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Cole Lumley
This property is listed by: Cole Lumley (281) 300-3997 Email Realtor
8856 Chatsworth Drive
919 Old Lake Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

919 Old Lake Road
Houston, TX

$1,325,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
919 Old Lake Road
4534 Live Oak Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4534 Live Oak Street
Houston, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Vikki Evans
This property is listed by: Vikki Evans (713) 823-3030 Email Realtor
4534 Live Oak Street
5 Farish Circle
Bayou Woods
FOR SALE

5 Farish Circle
Houston, TX

$5,895,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
5 Farish Circle
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X