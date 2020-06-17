Jeremiah Onifade
Klyde Warren Park Yoga
CANVAS Dallas
01
03

Jeremiah Onifadé new show sheds light on gentrification.

02
03

Head to Klyde Warren Park on Saturday morning for a socially distanced yoga, bootcamp, or meditation class. (Courtesy of Klyde Warren)

03
03

Uptown's Canvas Hotel has reopened for the summer.

Jeremiah Onifade
Klyde Warren Park Yoga
CANVAS Dallas
Culture / Entertainment

Hotel Rooftop Reopenings, Park Meditations, and Socially Distanced Art Shows Round Out the Dallas Weekend

The Best Events to Celebrate the Official Start of Summer

BY // 06.17.20
Jeremiah Onifadé new show sheds light on gentrification.
Head to Klyde Warren Park on Saturday morning for a socially distanced yoga, bootcamp, or meditation class. (Courtesy of Klyde Warren)
Uptown's Canvas Hotel has reopened for the summer.
1
3

Jeremiah Onifadé new show sheds light on gentrification.

2
3

Head to Klyde Warren Park on Saturday morning for a socially distanced yoga, bootcamp, or meditation class. (Courtesy of Klyde Warren)

3
3

Uptown's Canvas Hotel has reopened for the summer.

In celebration of the first official weekend of summer, we’ve rounded up some of the best events in Dallas this weekend — all socially distanced of course. Also, don’t forget to celebrate the father figure in your life this Sunday. Still need a Father’s Day gift or meal reservations or takeout? We’ve got you.

Experience a Different Kind of Art Exhibit

If you’ve missed visiting your favorite museums, Dallas artist Jeremiah Onifadé’s anticipated (and social distancing-friendly) follow up to his artistic debut opens this Friday at 6 pm. In collaboration with the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, “Blue Dot” will be open for 24 hours a day (for 96 hours straight) inside of a Bonton neighborhood home (2727 Rochester Street).

Earlier this week, we caught up with Onifadé to learn more about his unifying vision for this weekend’s event, including its unique location.

 

Klyde Warren Park Yoga Dallas weekend
Head to Klyde Warren Park on Saturday morning for a socially distanced yoga, bootcamp, or meditation class. (Courtesy of Klyde Warren)

Workout for Free at Klyde Warren Park

This weekend, Klyde Warren Park is hosting several free fitness classes once again. On Saturday morning, Body Mountain Bootcamp class will be held from 9 am to 9:45 am and a free yoga will follow at 10 am in the downtown Dallas park. Stick around for a Mindfulness Meditation at 11 am to 11:30. All classes require registration online before attending to guarantee a socially distanced event.

 

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
CANVAS Dallas
Uptown’s Canvas Hotel has reopened for the summer.

Rooftop Pool Reopenings

Looking to lounge at a rooftop pool this weekend? Two more Dallas hotel pools have reopened just in time for summer. On Saturday, CANVAS hotel is hosting a Soulful Summer event at their rooftop pool from 1 pm to 6 pm. Enjoy the Uptown spot’s incredible views of downtown, a live DJ, and poolside cocktails. Tickets for non-guests are $25.

On Saturday, The Statler‘s Waterproof lounge is hosting a Summer Solstice pool party from 1 pm to 5 pm. There will be live entertainment from DJ Ruudgurl and drink specials. The event is free, but required reservations can be made at waterproofdallas.com.

Juneteenth

Photographer Penny Halcyon has been posting informative (and eye-catching) flyers to help North Texas stay up to date on upcoming protests. With Juneteenth coming up, his comprehensive works are a perfect reference.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

UPCOMING (as of 6/17) • swipe for more dates, flyers, tags Changes? Updates? Additions? DM Me!

A post shared by penny halcyon ✫ (@pennyhalcyon) on

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
11727 High Forest Drive
Forest Creek
FOR SALE

11727 High Forest Drive
DALLAS, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
11727 High Forest Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
440 Easton Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

440 Easton Road
DALLAS, TX

$336,700 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
440 Easton Road
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
6808 Southridge Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6808 Southridge Drive
DALLAS, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6808 Southridge Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X