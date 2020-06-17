In celebration of the first official weekend of summer, we’ve rounded up some of the best events in Dallas this weekend — all socially distanced of course. Also, don’t forget to celebrate the father figure in your life this Sunday. Still need a Father’s Day gift or meal reservations or takeout? We’ve got you.

Experience a Different Kind of Art Exhibit

If you’ve missed visiting your favorite museums, Dallas artist Jeremiah Onifadé’s anticipated (and social distancing-friendly) follow up to his artistic debut opens this Friday at 6 pm. In collaboration with the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, “Blue Dot” will be open for 24 hours a day (for 96 hours straight) inside of a Bonton neighborhood home (2727 Rochester Street).

Earlier this week, we caught up with Onifadé to learn more about his unifying vision for this weekend’s event, including its unique location.

Head to Klyde Warren Park on Saturday morning for a socially distanced yoga, bootcamp, or meditation class. (Courtesy of Klyde Warren)

Workout for Free at Klyde Warren Park

This weekend, Klyde Warren Park is hosting several free fitness classes once again. On Saturday morning, Body Mountain Bootcamp class will be held from 9 am to 9:45 am and a free yoga will follow at 10 am in the downtown Dallas park. Stick around for a Mindfulness Meditation at 11 am to 11:30. All classes require registration online before attending to guarantee a socially distanced event.

Uptown’s Canvas Hotel has reopened for the summer.

Rooftop Pool Reopenings

Looking to lounge at a rooftop pool this weekend? Two more Dallas hotel pools have reopened just in time for summer. On Friday, CANVAS hotel is hosting a Soulful Summer event at their rooftop pool from 1 pm to 6 pm. Enjoy the Uptown spot’s incredible views of downtown, a live DJ, and poolside cocktails. Tickets for non-guests are $25.

On Saturday, The Statler‘s Waterproof lounge is hosting a Summer Solstice pool party from 1 pm to 5 pm. There will be live entertainment from DJ Ruudgurl and drink specials. The event is free, but required reservations can be made at waterproofdallas.com.