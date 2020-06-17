Jeremiah Onifade
Klyde Warren Park Yoga
CANVAS Dallas
01
03

Jeremiah Onifadé new show sheds light on gentrification.

02
03

Head to Klyde Warren Park on Saturday morning for a socially distanced yoga, bootcamp, or meditation class. (Courtesy of Klyde Warren)

03
03

Uptown's Canvas Hotel has reopened for the summer.

Jeremiah Onifade
Klyde Warren Park Yoga
CANVAS Dallas
Culture / Entertainment

Hotel Rooftop Reopenings, Park Meditations, and Socially Distanced Art Shows Round Out the Dallas Weekend

The Best Events to Celebrate the Official Start of Summer

BY // 06.17.20
Jeremiah Onifadé new show sheds light on gentrification.
Head to Klyde Warren Park on Saturday morning for a socially distanced yoga, bootcamp, or meditation class. (Courtesy of Klyde Warren)
Uptown's Canvas Hotel has reopened for the summer.
1
3

Jeremiah Onifadé new show sheds light on gentrification.

2
3

Head to Klyde Warren Park on Saturday morning for a socially distanced yoga, bootcamp, or meditation class. (Courtesy of Klyde Warren)

3
3

Uptown's Canvas Hotel has reopened for the summer.

In celebration of the first official weekend of summer, we’ve rounded up some of the best events in Dallas this weekend — all socially distanced of course. Also, don’t forget to celebrate the father figure in your life this Sunday. Still need a Father’s Day gift or meal reservations or takeout? We’ve got you.

Experience a Different Kind of Art Exhibit

If you’ve missed visiting your favorite museums, Dallas artist Jeremiah Onifadé’s anticipated (and social distancing-friendly) follow up to his artistic debut opens this Friday at 6 pm. In collaboration with the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, “Blue Dot” will be open for 24 hours a day (for 96 hours straight) inside of a Bonton neighborhood home (2727 Rochester Street).

Earlier this week, we caught up with Onifadé to learn more about his unifying vision for this weekend’s event, including its unique location.

 

Klyde Warren Park Yoga Dallas weekend
Head to Klyde Warren Park on Saturday morning for a socially distanced yoga, bootcamp, or meditation class. (Courtesy of Klyde Warren)

Workout for Free at Klyde Warren Park

This weekend, Klyde Warren Park is hosting several free fitness classes once again. On Saturday morning, Body Mountain Bootcamp class will be held from 9 am to 9:45 am and a free yoga will follow at 10 am in the downtown Dallas park. Stick around for a Mindfulness Meditation at 11 am to 11:30. All classes require registration online before attending to guarantee a socially distanced event.

 

CANVAS Dallas
Uptown’s Canvas Hotel has reopened for the summer.

Rooftop Pool Reopenings

Looking to lounge at a rooftop pool this weekend? Two more Dallas hotel pools have reopened just in time for summer. On Friday, CANVAS hotel is hosting a Soulful Summer event at their rooftop pool from 1 pm to 6 pm. Enjoy the Uptown spot’s incredible views of downtown, a live DJ, and poolside cocktails. Tickets for non-guests are $25.

On Saturday, The Statler‘s Waterproof lounge is hosting a Summer Solstice pool party from 1 pm to 5 pm. There will be live entertainment from DJ Ruudgurl and drink specials. The event is free, but required reservations can be made at waterproofdallas.com.

Featured Properties

Swipe
5209 Cheena Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5209 Cheena Drive
Houston, TX

$688,000 Learn More about this property
Belinda Schmidt
This property is listed by: Belinda Schmidt (713) 417-1177 Email Realtor
5209 Cheena Drive
5305 Green Tree Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5305 Green Tree Road
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Courtney Robertson
This property is listed by: Courtney Robertson (713) 557-5943 Email Realtor
5305 Green Tree Road
2508 Reba Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2508 Reba Drive
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Mike Mahlstedt
This property is listed by: Mike Mahlstedt (713) 435-9126 Email Realtor
2508 Reba Drive
3219 University Boulevard
West University
FOR SALE

3219 University Boulevard
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
3219 University Boulevard
2514 Avalon Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2514 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
2514 Avalon Place
1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
Galleria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
Houston, TX

$1,885,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
2368 Timber Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2368 Timber Lane
Houston, TX

$2,975,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
2368 Timber Lane
4608 Oakdale Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4608 Oakdale Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Pham
This property is listed by: Eric Pham (832) 454-3770 Email Realtor
4608 Oakdale Street
801 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

801 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire, TX

$2,199,000 Learn More about this property
Becky Wheeler
This property is listed by: Becky Wheeler (713) 562-8472 Email Realtor
801 Jaquet Drive
5110 Valerie Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5110 Valerie Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Thebe Warren
This property is listed by: Thebe Warren (832) 729-3940 Email Realtor
5110 Valerie Street
2803 Westgrove Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2803 Westgrove Lane
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2803 Westgrove Lane
3657 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3657 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,750,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3657 Olympia Drive
832 Kuhlman Road
Memorial
FOR SALE

832 Kuhlman Road
Houston, TX

$12,900,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
832 Kuhlman Road
4522 Live Oak
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4522 Live Oak
Houston, TX

$1,899,000 Learn More about this property
Thebe Warren
This property is listed by: Thebe Warren (832) 729-3940 Email Realtor
4522 Live Oak
9111 Memorial Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

9111 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
9111 Memorial Drive
1414 Banks Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1414 Banks Street
Houston, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Wright
This property is listed by: Donna Wright (713) 557-3100 Email Realtor
1414 Banks Street
6339 Buffalo Speedway
West University
FOR SALE

6339 Buffalo Speedway
West University Place, TX

Learn More about this property
Michelle Comstock
This property is listed by: Michelle Comstock (713) 504-1400 Email Realtor
6339 Buffalo Speedway
6542 Sewanee Avenue
West University
FOR SALE

6542 Sewanee Avenue
West University Place, TX

$2,437,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
6542 Sewanee Avenue
5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
Galleria
FOR SALE

5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Wright
This property is listed by: Donna Wright (713) 557-3100 Email Realtor
5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
4125 Byron Street
West University
FOR SALE

4125 Byron Street
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Dreyfus
This property is listed by: Kathy Dreyfus (713) 705-0201 Email Realtor
4125 Byron Street
5433 Tupper Lake Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5433 Tupper Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
5433 Tupper Lake Drive
5123 Bayou Timber Lane
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5123 Bayou Timber Lane
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
5123 Bayou Timber Lane
3443 Inwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3443 Inwood Drive
Houston, TX

$8,995,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
3443 Inwood Drive
Presented by Compass
View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X