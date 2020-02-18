10 Best Things to do in Dallas this Weekend — Mardi Gras, Mac & Cheese Festivals, and an Erykah Badu Dance Party

This Saturday at 6pm, catch Former First Lady Laura Bush at the Dallas Renaissance Hotel for an enlightening discussion hosted by 4word.

These are some fun places to celebrate Mardi Gras in Dallas this year.

Dallas weekends are packed full of events, but how many of them are truly worthy of your time? PaperCity‘s new events calendar offers a curated look at all of the best things to do in North Texas. But everyone can still use an expert.

PaperCity‘s Weekend Expert Megan Ziots culls our calendar for your must dos in this regular weekly series.

Silversun Pickups

Los Angeles-based Alternative rock band Silversun Pickups is headed to Dallas this Thursday. Following the release of their newest album, Widow’s Weeds, the band will be joined by Eliza & The Delusionals. After making Texas stops in Houston and Austin, Silversun will take the House of Blues Dallas stage at 8 pm. Formed in 2000, this is the band’s 20th year of performing hits like “Substitution,” “Panic Switch,” and “Lazy Eye.”

Tickets start at $29.50.

Rex Orange County

Known for hits like “Best Friend,” “Loving Is Easy,” and “Sunflower,” English Indie pop artist Alexander O’Connor (aka Rex Orange County) will take The Bomb Factory stage this Friday. The 21-year-old has already released three albums over his career with the most recent being Pony. His Dallas show is sold out, but re-sale tickets can be found on StubHub starting at $140.

Sea Breeze will be featured at Legacy Hall’s Mardi Gras celebration.

Mardi Gras

Celebrate Mardis Gras all week long at the Dallas Aboretum starting this Saturday. The gardens will host a variety of events and activities to celebrate the occasion, including jazz music, floral arrangement demonstrations, and King’s Cake demonstrations. Tickets are free with admission.

Mardi Gras Texas Style! at Fair Park’s Automobile Building this Saturday starting at 2 pm. For its 19th year, the music festival will welcome 20 incredible Texas country artists to perform across five stages all afternoon long. Names like Aaron Watson, Flatland Cavalry, Shane Smith & the Saints, and more will be in attendance. Tickets start at $32.50.

Head to Plano for the 3rd Annual Mardi Gras Party at Legacy Hall this Saturday. From 4 pm to close, the event features $8 Hurricanes, Creole fare, live jazz bands (Dave Washburn’s 3/4 Fast Jazz Band and Terence Bradford Band), jugglers, beads, mini-king cakes and more. Featured bites include the Shrimp Po Boy at Sea Breeze and mini King Cakes at Haute Sweets.

On Sunday, go big with the Mardi Gras Oak Cliff Parade. Beginning at 4 pm, the parade kicks off on Davis Street and continues into the heart of Bishop Arts, followed by a neighborhood block party. If you’re looking to get a run in before the festivities, there is the Dash for the Beads mile walk/fun run, a 5k race, and a 10k race on Saturday.

Texas Mac & Cheese Festival

The Texas Mac & Cheese Festival is taking over Texas Live! in Arlington this Saturday and Sunday with over 40 styles of macaroni and cheese. The family-friendly event is bringing together more than 15 food vendors for a weekend filled with cheesy goodness. A Premium Ticket includes 10 mac ‘n cheese vouchers and 1 drink voucher and takes. For early entry and extra perks, buy a VIP ticket with an extra two hours of eating, all you can eat mac ‘n cheese, 5 drink vouchers, complimentary french fries, and a commemorative keepsake. Only Sunday tickets remain and start at $24.99.

Harlem Globetrotters

Head to the American Airlines Center this weekend to see the Harlem Globetrotters in action. On their Pushing the Limits World Tour, the iconic athletes are breaking world records and performing new tricks and stunts. Two shows take place this Saturday, one at 2 pm and another at 7 pm, so make sure to get your tickets starting at $23 ASAP as Magic Passes are already sold out.

A Conversation with Laura W. Bush

This Saturday at 6pm, catch Former First Lady Laura Bush at the Dallas Renaissance Hotel for an enlightening discussion hosted by 4word. Bush, an advocate for literacy, education, and women’s rights, will be interviewed by Senior Advisor to the George W. Bush Institute, Charity Wallace. Individual tickets are $500.

Erykah Badu

Grammy Award-winning soul singer and songwriter Erykah Badu will take The Bomb Factory stage for “A Badu Bday Dance Party” this Saturday. Starting at 8 pm, the Dallas native will put on an unforgettable concert, complete with a series of chart-topping songs from her longstanding career. Badu’s 2010 album New Amerykah, Part II: Return of the Ahnk (the second of a two-part album series) was one of her most recently acclaimed albums, debuting at number 2 on the Billboard charts and named one of the best album’s of the year by Rolling Stone.

Tickets can be found on StubHub starting at $81.

