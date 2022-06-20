The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — 5 Seconds of Summer, Chicago, and Brian Wilson

Try bites from over 30 tasting stations at All You Can Eataly. (Courtesy of Eataly)

From big concerts in DFW to Pride Night and All You Can Eataly, these are the best weekend events in Dallas.

Catch Australian boyband 5 Seconds of Summer on their world tour in Irving this weekend. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

5 Seconds of Summer

Australian boyband 5 Seconds of Summer are finally performing at Toyota Music Factory this Saturday night after being rescheduled. Known for hits like “Youngblood” and “Teeth,” the group is currently on their “Take My Hand World Tour.” Tickets are available here.

Chicago performs at Dos Equis Pavilion this weekend. (Courtesy)

Chicago and Brian Wilson

This Friday at 7 pm, American rock band Chicago, Beach Boy Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, and Blondie Chaplin are all performing at Dos Equis Pavilion. General admission tickets start at $35.50.

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” is about a little shell named Marcel. It will screen at Oak Cliff Film Festival this weekend.

Oak Cliff Film Festival

The Oak Cliff Film Festival is returning for its 11th annual event on Thursday through Sunday. The four-day fest is taking place in person at Texas Theatre, The Kessler Theatre, Oak Cliff Cultural Center, and more local venues. There will be 26 feature-length films, including 12 Texas premieres. The festival also includes 32 short films, opening and closing night parties, and live music events. In anticipation of the summer event, we’ve rounded up our five must-see films at the festival this year. Find tickets here.

Catch Toy Story In Concert at Meyerson Symphony Center this weekend only. (Courtesy of The Pacific Symphony)

Toy Story in Concert

From Friday through Sunday, Dallas Symphony Orchestra is hosting Disney Concert’s newest live-to-picture concert featuring Toy Story. Accompanied by Randy Newman’s score, the event is for all ages and tickets are available here.

Try bites from over 30 tasting stations at All You Can Eataly, one of the best Dallas weekend events. (Courtesy of Eataly)

All You Can Eataly

Returning for a second installment, Eataly Dallas will host All You Can Eataly on Friday evening. Attended by more than 1,200 guests last fall, the event features more than 30 tasting stations, cocktail bars, wine tastings, demos, and live music. Tickets are on sale here.

Singer-songwriter VINCINT will perform at AT&T Discovery District’s Pride Night. (Courtesy of Vincint)

Pride Night

On Friday night, head to AT&T Discovery District for a Pride Celebration from 6 pm to 10 pm. The evening will include a concert featuring indie folk singer Allison Ponthier and The Four finalist VINCINT.