Culture / Entertainment

Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Mixology Classes, Holiday Markets, and Outdoor Comedy

Warm Up With Cocktails, Shopping, and Laughs

BY // 12.08.20
West End Dallas

Check out the holiday lights in Dallas' West End this weekend.

From mixology classes and holiday markets to outdoor comedy shows, these are the best things to do on this December Dallas weekend.

Market at the Meyerson

All week long, Dallas is invited to peruse the excellent museum gift shops in the Dallas Arts District. From noon to 7:30pm each day, visit the Crow Museum’s Lotus Shop for Asian rarities, the DMA for artistic finds, and the Nasher Sculpture Center for whimsical gifts you won’t find anywhere else in town. Click here to see all your artful shopping opportunities.

Mixology Class at Seely’s Mill

This Thursday night from 7 pm to 9 pm, head over to new barbecue joint Seely’s Mill at The Beeman Hotel for a mixology class. In collaboration with The People’s Last Stand, the class will teach guests how to make classic cocktails. Tickets are $55 per person and include a Champagne toast and two cocktails that you concoct yourself paired with bites.

Holiday Lights in the Dallas West End

Dallas’ West End is hosting a family-friendly, socially-distant holiday shindig this Friday and Saturday. Stroll the neighborhood to see holiday lights and get special deals on themed cocktails from Gators, RJ’s, 3 Eleven, Ellen’s, Burger IM, and more. Kokopelli Sweets will also be offering 20 percent off all weekend, and Wild Bill’s Western store will host an in-store custom boot designer.

Feast of Fun: Outdoor Comedy Show & Holiday Market

Stomping Ground Comedy Theater is hosting a socially-distant outdoor holiday event this Saturday from 3:30 pm to 8:30 pm. The evening will feature food, drinks, vendors, and two comedy shows sponsored by Steam Theory Brewing (who will be selling beer as well). The 4:30 pm show features magician Mike Williams (and is family-friendly) and the 7 pm show will feature stand-up comedy from local comedians Latrice Wilkerson and Tony Casillas (adults only). Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Halliday Cheer Bar Crawl at Legacy Hall

This Saturday night, Plano’s Legacy Hall is hosting a holiday beer crawl from 10 pm to midnight. For $45 per person, you’ll get to try four holiday cocktails including a hot buttered rum, spiked cider, Christmas Cosmo, and Black Sheep Nitro Ale. Your admission also gives you entry to a live show by Fleetwood Mac tribute band Forever Mac. Costumes are encouraged and masks are required.

Holiday Gifting

Swipe
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
Condominiums for sale now at The Parklane
Visit The Parklane Take a look now!

Featured Properties

Swipe
4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas
FOR SALE

4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4507 Holland Avenue #105
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
Knox-Henderson
FOR SALE

2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
DALLAS, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
2656 San Marcus
East Dallas
FOR SALE

2656 San Marcus
DALLAS, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2656 San Marcus
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
7001 Kenswick Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

7001 Kenswick Drive
Plano, TX

$583,000 Learn More about this property
Heather Buskuhl
This property is listed by: Heather Buskuhl (817) 713-3737 Email Realtor
7001 Kenswick Drive
3824 Aviemore Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Fort Worth, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
3915 Prescott Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

3915 Prescott Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3915 Prescott Avenue
203 La Jolla Cove
Westworh Park
FOR SALE

203 La Jolla Cove
Westworth Village, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Hollie Lancarte
This property is listed by: Hollie Lancarte (817) 229-3238 Email Realtor
203 La Jolla Cove
4601 Palencia Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

4601 Palencia Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4601 Palencia Drive
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X