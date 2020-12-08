Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Mixology Classes, Holiday Markets, and Outdoor Comedy

From mixology classes and holiday markets to outdoor comedy shows, these are the best things to do on this December Dallas weekend.

Market at the Meyerson

All week long, Dallas is invited to peruse the excellent museum gift shops in the Dallas Arts District. From noon to 7:30pm each day, visit the Crow Museum’s Lotus Shop for Asian rarities, the DMA for artistic finds, and the Nasher Sculpture Center for whimsical gifts you won’t find anywhere else in town. Click here to see all your artful shopping opportunities.

Mixology Class at Seely’s Mill

This Thursday night from 7 pm to 9 pm, head over to new barbecue joint Seely’s Mill at The Beeman Hotel for a mixology class. In collaboration with The People’s Last Stand, the class will teach guests how to make classic cocktails. Tickets are $55 per person and include a Champagne toast and two cocktails that you concoct yourself paired with bites.

Holiday Lights in the Dallas West End

Dallas’ West End is hosting a family-friendly, socially-distant holiday shindig this Friday and Saturday. Stroll the neighborhood to see holiday lights and get special deals on themed cocktails from Gators, RJ’s, 3 Eleven, Ellen’s, Burger IM, and more. Kokopelli Sweets will also be offering 20 percent off all weekend, and Wild Bill’s Western store will host an in-store custom boot designer.

Feast of Fun: Outdoor Comedy Show & Holiday Market

Stomping Ground Comedy Theater is hosting a socially-distant outdoor holiday event this Saturday from 3:30 pm to 8:30 pm. The evening will feature food, drinks, vendors, and two comedy shows sponsored by Steam Theory Brewing (who will be selling beer as well). The 4:30 pm show features magician Mike Williams (and is family-friendly) and the 7 pm show will feature stand-up comedy from local comedians Latrice Wilkerson and Tony Casillas (adults only). Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Halliday Cheer Bar Crawl at Legacy Hall

This Saturday night, Plano’s Legacy Hall is hosting a holiday beer crawl from 10 pm to midnight. For $45 per person, you’ll get to try four holiday cocktails including a hot buttered rum, spiked cider, Christmas Cosmo, and Black Sheep Nitro Ale. Your admission also gives you entry to a live show by Fleetwood Mac tribute band Forever Mac. Costumes are encouraged and masks are required.