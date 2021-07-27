Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Concerts, Comedy, and a Thoughtful Collab

Remember to Drink Lots of Water

BY // 07.27.21
Jason Mraz Dallas weekend

Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is performing at Toyota Music Factory this weekend. (Photo by Shervin Lainez)

Jason Mraz

Singer and guitarist Jason Mraz is headed to Toyota Music Factory this Sunday evening on his Look For The Good Live! Summer Tour 2021. Known for pop hits like “I’m Yours,” “I Won’t Give Up,” and “Lucky,” Mraz will be accompanied by blues band Southern Avenue.

 

Louis The Child

Dance/electronic duo Louis The Child (aka Robby Hauldren and Frederic J. Kennett) are performing at South Side Ballroom on Saturday on their Euphoria Tour. Featuring K. Flay (who is featured in their song “It’s Strange”) and EVAN GIIA, the show will begin at 9 pm. Tickets are available here.

 

3 Doors Down Dallas weekend
Rock band 3 Doors Down is performing at Toyota Music Factory this Saturday.

3 Doors Down

On Saturday at 8 pm, head to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory for rock band 3 Doors Down’s 20th anniversary tour. Formed in 1996, the band is most known for its like “Kryptonite,” “When I’m Gone,” and “It’s Not My Time.” South African rock band Seether will be opening. Tickets are available here.

 

The Collab Festival

Hosted by The Boho Market and Action With Compassion’s Kim Stephens Olusanya, the first-ever Collab Festival was created to connect small businesses and vendors. On Saturday from noon to 6 pm, the free event will take place at Four Corners Brewing Co. Along with local products and services, there will be music, games, and refreshments to enjoy.

 

Melissa Villasenor Dallas weekend
“Saturday Night Live” star Melissa Villaseñor is doing stand-up at Addison Improv this weekend. (Courtesy)

Melissa Villaseñor

Saturday Night Live star and master of impressions Melissa Villaseñor will perform at Addison Improv for three nights from July 29 through 31. The first-ever Latina SNL cast member actually got her start as a semifinalist on America’s Got Talent. She’s appeared in TV shows like Barry and Crashing, and has an extensive background as a voice actor for popular animated series. Get your tickets here.

 

32nd Annual Texas Black Invitational Rodeo

Head to Fair Park this Saturday at 7 pm for the annual Texas Black Invitational Rodeo. Presented by Dallas’ African American Museum, the event takes place at Fair Park Coliseum and includes around 300 African American cowboys and cowgirls competing for cash prizes in bronc and bull riding, calf and steer roping, barrel racing, and more. Tickets start at $10.

