From an incredible Black Lives Matter memorial to Dallas’ largest pumpkin extravaganza (fall is coming whether we’re ready or not), these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Say Their Names Memorial

Head to Klyde Warren Park this week to visit the traveling Say Their Names Memorial before it leaves Dallas. The exhibit, which honors the lives of Black individuals killed by law enforcement, will be on display at the park until Thursday, September 17. Included are the names and photos of over 200 people like Botham Jean, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor, along with others you may be seeing for the first time.

Passport to the Park

Also taking place at Klyde Warren this week is the free Passport to the Park event, held on Saturday from noon to 6:15 pm. Hosted by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the all-day, family-friendly event will feature performers like Bruce Wood Dance, Mariachi Lone Star, Musicians of the DSO, Sangeet Millennium Ensemble, and Supaman.

Paw Print Painting on the Northaven Trail

This Saturday, Artists for Animals will be hosting a Paw Print Painting session on the Northaven Trail for dog owners and their pups. The event begins at 6 pm and is outdoors to provide a socially distant space. Led by artist Kaitlyn Glass, the class will teach you how to create a canvas painting with your dog’s paw prints. Tickets are $40 and include materials (non-toxic paints), a canvas, and brushes.

Glow Flow in the Arts District

On Saturday night at 8:45 pm to 10 pm, sign up for a 60-minute yoga class at Strauss Square (an outdoor performance facility in ATTPAC). A ticket to the glow-in-the-dark yoga experience costs $30 (in advance) and includes a swag bag, Beyond Meat plant-based burger, glow bracelets, and discounted parking. City Yoga’s Chelsea Smith will run the class, which is an all level Vinyasa class at the outdoor venue.

The Art of the Pumpkin at the Dallas Arboretum

Pumpkin season is upon us and one of the most popular fall events in Dallas begins this weekend at the Arboretum. The Art of the Pumpkin opens this Saturday, September 19 and runs through November 1. You can reserve your spot now to explore the Autumn at the Arboretum wonderland, including Pumpkin Village and more than 90,000 pumpkins. Remember to bring a mask for all indoor spaces and outdoors when you cannot maintain a six-feet distance from others.