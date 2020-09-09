Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Safe Fairs and Festivals, or Drive-In With the Greats

From State Fair-inspired events to virtual chocolate festivals and concerts, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Fair Play at The Statler

For two weekends only, The Statler hotel is hosting Fair Play to celebrate the fall season (which would normally consist of the State Fair of Texas). Beginning on Friday, September 11, Dallasites can come experience an interactive installation with artistic photo opportunities and fair-inspired food in the hotel’s 12,000 square foot ballroom. From September 11 through 20, the experience will be open on Fridays from 4 pm to 10 pm, Saturdays from 11 am to 10 pm, and Sundays from 11 am to 8 pm. On-site restaurants like Scout will be transformed into “TX Fare & Midway” with food, drink specials, and games. Overeasy, Primo’s, and Sfereco will also serve fair food.

(Photo by Kathy Tran)

Dallas Chocolate Festival: The World of Chocolate In a Box

The biggest chocolate festival in Dallas has gone virtual this year. Sample chocolate boxes are sold out, but you can still participate in Saturday and Sunday’s virtual exhibitor booths. You’ll be able to chat, ask questions, and participate in real time, as well as join classes, demonstrations, and tastings all online. From demonstrations like “What Makes Chocolate Good” to “Making Chocolate Bars at Home,” there will be tons to learn about chocolate. Purchase your $5 tickets here.

Musicians In The Park at Klyde Warren

On Thursday evening, Klyde Warren Park is hosting their Thursday concert series at 7 pm. You can either attend in person or stream at home. Each night will have two performances. American Bedouin will be at 7 pm, then Rob Holbert at 8:15 pm. Social distancing guidelines will be put in place, as well as the requirement of masks if you plan to attend in person.

Texas Theatre Drive-In: Chadwick Boseman in 42

Head to the drive-in behind Texas Theatre this Friday for a showing of the film, 42, starring the late Chadwick Boseman as Jackie Robinson. Make sure to reserve your spot early as tickets always seem to sell out fast. The lot off of Sunset Avenue will open at 7:30 pm and only 35 tickets will be sold (one per car). Snacks, drinks, and merch will be available for delivery to your car during the film.

Last Weekend of Addison Weekend Drive-In

On Friday and Saturday, head to Addison for one last show or two in the city’s drive-in concert series. Country bands Raised Right Men (Friday) and The Redwine Band (Saturday) will perform throughout the weekend starting at 8:30 pm. The event is free to attend and c an be listened to through your car’s radio or via the park’s speaker system.