From corn dog pop-ups to drive-in concerts and virtual dinner events, there’s much to do — socially distanced and outdoors — this North Texas weekend.

Just Drive-In

On Friday and Saturday, head to the Addison Weekend Drive-In at 8:30 pm for the first weekend of this free live music event. Listen through your car’s FM radio or on-site speakers to hear local bands All Funk Radio Show perform on Friday night and D City Rock on Saturday. The lot will open at 7:30 pm so make sure to get there early to claim your parking spot at 15499 Julian Street for the family friendly event.

Another drive-in music event, the Summer Drive-In Concert Series at TUPPS Brewery begins this Saturday at 7:30 pm in McKinney. In collaboration with the McKinney Performing Arts Center, the inaugural series begins with band Farewell Angelina. For $45 per vehicle for one show or $99 for all three weekends, the series is a great way to get out with the family and still maintain social distance.

The State Fair may be canceled this year, but Fletcher’s iconic corn dogs still find a way. (Courtesy of Fletcher’s)

Stop by For a Bite

Swing by Four Corners Brewing on Saturday from noon to 8 pm to catch the El Chifrijo food truck. Serving bowls, Puerto Rican pork sandwiches, fish tacos, empanadas, and more, the restaurant is giving you the ability to order ahead of time online.

Since the Texas State Fair was canceled, Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs will be hosting pop-up events around Dallas this week — Oak Cliff Brewing on Wednesday from 3 pm to 8 pm and Highland Village on Friday from 5 pm to 9 pm. They’re not taking pre-orders so all you have to do is show up wearing a mask with a credit card. And if you can’t make this week, stay up to date on their Facebook page to find out where you can get the famous corn dog next.

(Courtesy of Whiskey Cake Plano)

Virtual Tastings

Hosted by Whiskey Cake Plano, sign up for the Buffalo Trace Distillery Pairing Dinner with Harlen Wheatley on Friday at 6:30 pm. The North Texas restaurant has teamed up with The Ranch at Las Colinas and Haywire to host a virtual four-course dinner for two online. Chef Aaron Staudenmaier will be leading the event, showing you how to prepare each course, while master distiller Wheatley talks through whiskey pairings. Each dinner kit for two people costs $195. You can order it by calling 214-993-2253 or emailing taylor.long@whiskey-cake.com.