Culture / Entertainment

Best Things To Do in North Texas This Weekend — Drive-In Concerts, Corn Dog Pop-Ups, and More Virtual Tastings

You Can Still Do Things (Safely) This Weekend

BY // 07.14.20
Tupps Drive In Concert

Head to McKinney for a drive-in concert at TUPPS Brewery. (Courtesy)

From corn dog pop-ups to drive-in concerts and virtual dinner events, there’s much to do — socially distanced and outdoors — this North Texas weekend.

Just Drive-In

On Friday and Saturday, head to the Addison Weekend Drive-In at 8:30 pm for the first weekend of this free live music event. Listen through your car’s FM radio or on-site speakers to hear local bands All Funk Radio Show perform on Friday night and D City Rock on Saturday. The lot will open at 7:30 pm so make sure to get there early to claim your parking spot at 15499 Julian Street for the family friendly event.

Another drive-in music event, the Summer Drive-In Concert Series at TUPPS Brewery begins this Saturday at 7:30 pm in McKinney. In collaboration with the McKinney Performing Arts Center, the inaugural series begins with band Farewell Angelina. For $45 per vehicle for one show or $99 for all three weekends, the series is a great way to get out with the family and still maintain social distance.

 

Fletcher's North Texas weekend
The State Fair may be canceled this year, but Fletcher’s iconic corn dogs still find a way. (Courtesy of Fletcher’s)

Stop by For a Bite

Swing by Four Corners Brewing on Saturday from noon to 8 pm to catch the El Chifrijo food truck. Serving bowls, Puerto Rican pork sandwiches, fish tacos, empanadas, and more, the restaurant is giving you the ability to order ahead of time online.

Since the Texas State Fair was canceled, Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs will be hosting pop-up events around Dallas this week — Oak Cliff Brewing on Wednesday from 3 pm to 8 pm and Highland Village on Friday from 5 pm to 9 pm. They’re not taking pre-orders so all you have to do is show up wearing a mask with a credit card. And if you can’t make this week, stay up to date on their Facebook page to find out where you can get the famous corn dog next.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
Whiskey Cake Plano North Texas weekend
(Courtesy of Whiskey Cake Plano)

Virtual Tastings

Hosted by Whiskey Cake Plano, sign up for the Buffalo Trace Distillery Pairing Dinner with Harlen Wheatley on Friday at 6:30 pm. The North Texas restaurant has teamed up with The Ranch at Las Colinas and Haywire to host a virtual four-course dinner for two online. Chef Aaron Staudenmaier will be leading the event, showing you how to prepare each course, while master distiller Wheatley talks through whiskey pairings. Each dinner kit for two people costs $195. You can order it by calling 214-993-2253 or emailing taylor.long@whiskey-cake.com.

The PaperCity Magazine

Summer Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Advocates for the Arts

How Houston's Arts Champions are Helping
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
3001 University Boulevard
West University Place
FOR SALE

3001 University Boulevard
West University Place, TX

$3,999,900 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
3001 University Boulevard
4662 Merwin Street
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4662 Merwin Street
Houston, TX

$724,500 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4662 Merwin Street
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,215,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
5648 Shady River Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River Drive
Houston, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River Drive
3 Tokeneke Trail
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

3 Tokeneke Trail
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Leaning
This property is listed by: Kelly Leaning (713) 304-2456 Email Realtor
3 Tokeneke Trail
2123 Dunstan Road
Southampton
FOR SALE

2123 Dunstan Road
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2123 Dunstan Road
4611 Inker Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4611 Inker Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
4611 Inker Street
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
2220 Looscan Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2220 Looscan Lane
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2220 Looscan Lane
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Houston, TX

$655,000 Learn More about this property
Patti Miller
This property is listed by: Patti Miller (713) 201-3441 Email Realtor
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X