10 Best Things to do in Dallas — Jay Leno, Jonas Brothers and Holiday Fun Galore

The Bishop Arts District has established itself as a Dallas destination.

Also on Saturday, attend the Tree Lighting Celebration at Klyde Warren Park.

The Jonas Brothers are stopping in Dallas on their Happiness Begins Tour.

Dallas weekends are packed full of events, but how many of them are truly worthy of your time? PaperCity‘s new events calendar offers a curated look at all of the best things to do in North Texas. But everyone can still use an expert.

PaperCity‘s Weekend Expert Megan Ziots culls our calendar for your must dos in this regular weekly series.

Christmas Lights Celebration & Shopping Stroll

Begin your holiday celebrations on Thursday with Highland Park Village’s Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll. From 4 pm to 8 pm, the village will feature live performances, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, exclusive store promotions, and special activations with community charity partners. Sip and shop under the one million lights during extended hours.

Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers are stopping in town on their Happiness Begins Tour this Friday night. Recently reunited as a band, this will be the brothers’ 10th concert tour in promotion of their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins. Taking over the American Airlines Center for the night, the Jo Bros’ supporting acts include Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw. Tickets are available starting at $50.

Jonathan Van Ness

Star of the Emmy-winning reality show Queer Eye, Jonathan Van Ness is going solo on his Road to Beijing standup tour. His live show, taking place at Toyota Music Factory this Friday night, is inspired by his lifelong obsession of becoming a figure skating prodigy just in time for the next Winter Olympics, which happen to be in 2022 in Beijing. Tickets for the 8 pm show start at $35.

Tamal Festival

This Saturday from noon to 3 pm, the Latino Cultural Center is hosting its first annual Tamal Festival. The fest seeks to highlight the history and cultural importance of tamales in Latino culture. Free and open to the public, several local tamaleros are lined up for the festival including Connie’s Tamales, Luna’s Tortillas, Paola’s Great Food Catering, Down to Earth Vegan Kitchen and Tamaleria Nuevo Leon.

Dallas Holiday Parade

The 32nd Annual Dallas Holiday Parade will start at Commerce and Houston streets this Saturday at 10 am. The yearly event draws thousands of crowds to downtown Dallas to celebrate the winter holidays. It’ll feature incredible floats, cool cars, a marching band and dance performances, music and more. It’s free to attend, but seated tickets start at $20.

Tree Lighting Celebration at Klyde Warren Park

Klyde Warren Park’s annual Tree Lighting Celebration is also this Saturday from 2 pm to 6 pm. Presented by VisitDallas, the day will start out with activities and entertainment, including photo ops with Santa and story time with Mrs. Claus, face painting, crafts, games and snow flurries. Later on, expect a live show featuring holiday music performances, visits from Frosty and Rudolph, a performance by Downtown Fever Band and the annual tree lighting and fireworks at 5 pm.

Jay Leno

Outspoken talk show host Jay Leno is coming to The Theatre at Grand Prairie this Saturday for a live in concert show. Known for two decades of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, the stand-up comedian is also a bestselling children’s book author, corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist. Tickets for the 8 pm show start at $39.75.

Dallas Observer Music Awards Showcase

This Saturday night, the 31st Annual Dallas Observer Music Awards Showcase will take place on multiple stages in Deep Ellum. More than 40 local bands will perform in one night featuring the best acts movers and shakers in the music industry could find. Shows will spread across different venues including Club Dada Indoor & Outdoor Stage, Off the Record, Reno’s Chop Shop, Ruins, Three Links, and Trees.

Guests must be over 21 years old and tickets start at $15 for general admission. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Foundation 45.

Holiday Poinsettia Walk

On Sunday, head over to Bishop Arts for a Holiday Poinsettia Walk. From noon to 3 pm, take stroll through the festive district, sample bubbly cocktails, and shop at indie stores offering specials to visitors. Participants will pay $15 for a tasting card which includes 10 tasting pours at the 20 to 30 participating merchants. You must be 21 and up to purchase and participate.

Pâte à Choux & Pastry Creams Class

From 3 pm to 6 pm on Sunday, learn how to make pastry creams, gougeres, and Pâte à Choux – the airy, tender pastry foundation for mouthwatering cream puffs, profiteroles and éclairs, at Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie. The interactive class will include a detailed demonstration and hands-on experience guided by Bisous Bisous Pastry Chefs. Light refreshments will be provided, so bring a friend and a bottle of wine, and enjoy this in-depth baking class. Tickets cost $80 per person.

