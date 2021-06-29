private jet Two French masterpieces on display at the Post Oak Hotel — the Dassault Falcon 6X mock-up and the Bugatti Chiron (Photo by John Manigold)
Two French masterpieces on display at the Post Oak Hotel — the Dassault Falcon 6X mock-up and the Bugatti Chiron (Photo by John Manigold)

A select group of high-rollers cruise the mock-up of the Dassault Falcon 6X during an unveiling of the 'ultra wide body' private jet at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by John Manigold)

Steve Kaufman, Ali Dhanani, Robert Tijerina, Kurt Martin (Photo by John Manigold)

Also on display at the Dassault Falcon 6X mock-up unveiling at the Post Oak Hotel is a Bugatti Chiron from Post Oak Motor Cars. (Photo by John Manigold)

Michael Garfield, Shmuel Gordon (Photo by John Manigold)

A select group of high-rollers cruise the mock-up of the Dassault Falcon 6X during an unveiling of the 'ultra wide body' private jet at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by John Manigold)

Titanium Tequila craft cocktails served at the Dassault Falcon 6X event at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by John Manigold)

Alex Mesa, Bret Beitler, Keith Beitler, Robert Tijerina (Photo by John Manigold)

Guests at the Dassault Falcon 6X event at the Post Oak Hotel arrived in hot wheels. (Photo by John Manigold)

A select group of high-rollers cruise the mock-up of the Dassault Falcon 6X during an unveiling of the 'ultra wide body' private jet at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by John Manigold)

Culture / Travel

$47 Million Private Jet Turns Heads at a Houston Billionaire’s Showcase Hotel

Coveted Falcon 6X Makes a Natural Splash in Tilman Fertitta's Opulent Hospitality World

BY // 06.28.21
photography John Manigold
Two French masterpieces on display at the Post Oak Hotel — the Dassault Falcon 6X mock-up and the Bugatti Chiron (Photo by John Manigold)
Two French masterpieces on display at the Post Oak Hotel — the Dassault Falcon 6X mock-up and the Bugatti Chiron (Photo by John Manigold)

A select group of high-rollers cruise the mock-up of the Dassault Falcon 6X during an unveiling of the 'ultra wide body' private jet at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by John Manigold)

Steve Kaufman, Ali Dhanani, Robert Tijerina, Kurt Martin (Photo by John Manigold)

Also on display at the Dassault Falcon 6X mock-up unveiling at the Post Oak Hotel is a Bugatti Chiron from Post Oak Motor Cars. (Photo by John Manigold)

Michael Garfield, Shmuel Gordon (Photo by John Manigold)

A select group of high-rollers cruise the mock-up of the Dassault Falcon 6X during an unveiling of the 'ultra wide body' private jet at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by John Manigold)

Titanium Tequila craft cocktails served at the Dassault Falcon 6X event at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by John Manigold)

Alex Mesa, Bret Beitler, Keith Beitler, Robert Tijerina (Photo by John Manigold)

Guests at the Dassault Falcon 6X event at the Post Oak Hotel arrived in hot wheels. (Photo by John Manigold)

In the world of private aviation, the buzz has been on since December with launch of Dassault’s remarkable Falcon 6X which boasts the tallest and widest cabin in the category and carries a staggering price tag of $47 million. That buzz extended to Houston recently when the French aircraft manufacturer teamed with Wing Aviation and Titanium Tequila to present a life-sized mockup of the wide-body jet.

It was a select gathering of some 150 high-rollers, who were invited to the tequila-infused cocktail reception held in the drive between Tilman Fertitta’s Post Oak Hotel and his Post Oak Motor Cars. It was noted that the event was something of a posh “French Connection” as the display also included a Bugatti Chiron, a $3 million set of splashy wheels from the French car manufacturer.

Private jet owners and lesser mortals were taken with what Dassault Aviation calls the “ultra widebody,” with a height of 78 inches and width of 102 inches. The jet can transport up to 16 passengers in three lounge areas and can fly up to 5,500 miles at speeds of up to Mach .90. That means this private jet can fly from Houston to any location in South America and Europe.

While guests sipped Titanium’s award winning craft cocktails and noshed on hors d’oeuvres from the hotel kitchen, Falcon Jet’s regional sales director Byron Severson conducted tours of the mockup while Houston-based aircraft management and charter company Wing Aviation and the Priority 1 Aviation sales team answered private aviation related questions.

Cohosts for the event were Post Oak Motor Cars, Wing Aviation-Galaxy FBO and Priority 1 Aviation. Key to the event was Robert Tijerina, the owner of both Titanium Tequila and Priority 1 Aviation.

In addition to the fact that the five-star Post Oak Hotel and elite Post Oak Motor Cars was a logical locale for the Falcon 6X introduction, Tijerina and Fertitta are close friends. In 2017 the aviation expert told the Houston Business Journal that Fertitta was his best customer, having at that time already bought and sold more than a dozen jets from Priority 1.

Of course, Fertitta’s world headquarters are in the Post Oak complex.

DeBeers
Shop Now

