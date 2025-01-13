10 Creative Date Night Ideas in Fort Worth — Luxury Candlemaking, Pasta Cooking Classes, Whiskey Blending, and More

Start with a glass of wine at Cowtown Winery before exploring the haunted history of the Fort Worth Stockyards. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth offers many fun out-of-the-box date night ideas that can make for a memorable night out. Whether you’re bonding over luxury candlemaking or rolling out fresh pasta, these 10 Creative Date Night Ideas in Fort Worth promise to add a unique twist to your next outing.

And with Valentine’s Day around the corner, some of you should be taking notes.

Make a Luxury Candle

What better end to a date night than walking home with a hand-crafted luxury candle? At Apothenne, learn to pour custom soy wax candles while choosing from simple scents or crafting a personalized blend. The Worthy Co. Candle Studio offers a similar hands-on experience where favorite fragrances and vessels are selected to create a one-of-a-kind candle. All proceeds from The Worthy Co. events support survivors of trafficking. Both locations are BYOB.

Attend Unique Events at Bowie House

Bowie House hosts a variety of one-of-a-kind events that promise an unforgettable night out. One upcoming highlight is an exhibition by John-Marshall Stubbs where attendees can explore his vivid takes on the Wild West followed by an insightful artist talk. If food is what drives you, A Taste of Texas offers an unforgettable evening featuring a dinner crafted by renowned chef Abby Knowles, showcasing local beef and captivating open-fire cooking demonstrations.

Learn to Make Pasta from Scratch

Ready to master the art of pasta making? Il Modo invites you to an unforgettable, hands-on pasta-making class led by award-winning Executive Chef Greg Pawlowski. The session teaches the secrets of crafting authentic Italian pasta. Enjoy sampling your creations, sipping on wine, and leaving with a recipe card to recreate the experience at home. Enjoy an equally enjoyable and edible experience at The Cookery Fort Worth, where you can learn to create a three-course dinner with expert guidance, enjoy a welcoming snack, and connect over family-style meals.

Learn the Art of Whiskey Blending

Blending whiskey — like finding the right match in life — is all about chemistry. Visit the popular downtown destination for an interactive Whiskey Blending Session that offers a fun, hands-on experience. Sample four whiskies, learn the basics of blending, and create your very own custom blend. If you love what you’ve crafted, Acre Distilling will bottle and label your boozy creation for you to take home. For another local distillery idea, consider Blackland Distilling’s Namaste & Sip yoga series which includes a cocktail with the event ticket.

Attend a Pop-Up Supper

Fort Worth’s visionary chefs host pop-up events throughout the year that feature gourmet plates personally curated by the host chefs. Magdalena’s Supper Club is probably Fort Worth’s best-known pop-up series, but you can also follow Chef Victor Villarreal on Instagram @chefvictorvillarreal or other popular pop-up groups like Family Meal Fort Worth (@familymealfw) and Kiyomi Street Food (@kiyomistreetfood).

Try a Fort Worth Museum Social Event

Fort Worth’s museums offer fun social events in addition to their regular programming. The Amon Carter’s Second Thursdays are the perfect setting to mingle with fellow art lovers while enjoying live music, themed cocktails, and free admission to the museum. Or head to the Kimbell for Happy Hour Fridays where live music and discounted drinks make art appreciation even sweeter. The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth hosts a movie series that highlights indie films.

Stay-In Date Night

Bring the fun and hearty meals from the Abe Fromage food truck into your home by hiring Chef Scotty Scott to transform your house into a private dining experience. Keep the evening local by playing one of Amplify 817’s playlists featuring local artists while Chef Scott or another local personal chef crafts the meal of your dreams.

Take a Taco or Barbecue Tour

As a seasoned food blogger and champion of local dining, Josie Villa-Singleton knows the top spots for tacos, barbecue, and margaritas. She offers two engaging walking tours — Taco + Margarita or Stockyards — for groups of two to 12 that include three or more tasting stops. Along the way, Josie shares fascinating tidbits about the history of each location, making the experience both delicious and entertaining.

Learn About Haunted Fort Worth (Over Wine)

Begin your adventure at the Cowtown Winery, where you can grab a glass of wine to set the mood before embarking on a captivating ghost tour of the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. Led by an experienced guide, you’ll uncover chilling tales of spirits, tragedy, and betrayal while exploring landmarks like the White Elephant Saloon and Miss Molly’s B&B. For true crime fans, don’t miss the Stockyards Crime Tour.

Plan the Ultimate Food Lover’s Experience

Treat your significant other to a unique culinary experience on February 22, 2025. Trailblazers and Legends at TX Whiskey Ranch offers a multi-course meal prepared by four of Fort Worth’s top chefs. Foodie Philanthropy invites you to intimate dinners at Fort Worth’s best restaurants with proceeds benefiting Stone’s Throw Farm Co. For a hands-on twist, try a dumpling-making class with Chef Hao Tran at Hao’s Grocery & Cafe or attend one of her popular ticketed events.