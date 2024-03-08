Five Practical Steps To Take After Your Divorce

Divorce is hard — and, unfortunately, the difficulties don’t evaporate when the judge signs the divorce decree. Fortunately, there are active steps you can take to ease the healing and rebuilding process and prevent problems that can hold you back. When you work with an experienced divorce attorney who takes a comprehensive approach to the process, you lay the groundwork for many of these steps while your divorce is still in progress. Based on my experience protecting clients’ interests in complex divorce cases — and as a survivor of divorce myself — here are five steps I believe to be crucial to take after a divorce if you want to position yourself to move forward.

Step One: Develop a Financial Plan

Divorce changes your financial situation in drastic ways. Hopefully, you worked with a financial professional during the process, and your attorney secured your rights to your separate property and fought for a fair division of your marital assets and liabilities. Your attorney likely ensured that you have continued access to the health insurance through COBRA if necessary and obtained a Qualified Domestic Relations Order to access your share of your spouse’s retirement assets. These steps were crucial, but there is still much more to do.