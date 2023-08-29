When Trust Is Gone — How to Prevent Your Ex From Taking Financial Advantage

While people often think of divorce litigation as arguments made in a courtroom, most litigation is won or lost long before a case goes to trial. One of the most important aspects of litigation is the discovery phase, which is the fact-finding, investigative part of the process.

During the discovery phase, both sides have tools available to them to try to give themselves the upper hand. If you’re dealing with fraud or waste by your spouse, aggressive yet strategic discovery is paramount. Asking the right questions at the right time in the right way can tip the scales in your case. Attorneys can request specific documents, pose written questions, and hold depositions where witnesses are required to answer verbal questions under oath. When attorneys know what to ask and how to follow up on a potential weakness, they can uncover valuable information that will support their clients’ objectives while undercutting arguments raised by the other side.

What, How, and Why?

When approaching the discovery process in divorce, it’s helpful to consider what you need, how you are going to get it, and why you need it. Knowing what you need requires considerable experience. For instance, if you are looking for information that will expose flaws in the methodology or analysis used by the other side, your attorney must be able to identify the types of documents or questions that will provide this information.

Knowing how to obtain information is next. Once you identify what you are looking for, your attorney needs to find the best way to collect it — through requests for documents, admissions, interrogatories, depositions, or some combination of methods. It is critical to have an attorney experienced in complex discovery who has the tenacity to push for the information you need. You cannot assume that a spouse that is hiding information is going to hand it over easily — so you need a lawyer who will fight for the evidence.

Knowledge and information alone are not enough. Your lawyer needs to understand why that information is critical to your case and how to deploy that information to your advantage. This requires a skilled advocate who knows how to synthesize and package information to accomplish your objectives.