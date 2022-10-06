The Must-Attend Events in Downtown Dallas This Fall — Munich Street Garden, Trick-Or-Treating, and More

Fall is back in full swing in Downtown Dallas, even if the stubborn Texas temperatures want us to think otherwise. Pumpkins, gourds, and football have finally arrived. Downtown Dallas, Inc. (DDI) has a full event lineup that has something for everyone to fall for this season.

From yoga classes to movie nights, these are the must-attend events in Downtown Dallas this fall. And all of these events are free when you RSVP!

Munich Street Garden

If you couldn’t swing the international trip to Oktoberfest this year, have no fear, Germany is coming to you in the form of Munich Street Garden at 1902 Main Street. On Wednesdays in October from 5 pm to 9 pm, DDI is partnering with local brewery Pegasus City Brewery for tastings (ages 21 and up), barrel races, Dachshund races, artisan markets, family-friendly games, and live performances starting at 7 pm each night. Luckily for you, unlike the price of a plane ticket to Oktoberfest in Munich, this event is free with RSVP.

Trick-or-Treat on Downtown Streets

It’s not fall without Halloween. This year, join Downtown Dallas, Inc. for its 4th annual Trick-or-Treat on Downtown Streets. Starting at Main Street Garden (1902 Main Street) on Friday, October 28 at 4 pm, adults, kids, and pets can visit various participating downtown businesses that will have fun Halloween stations with trick-or-treat items. DDI will provide trick or treat bags to help you collect all your new swag. Whether you’re planning matching family costumes (including your pup) or planning to make a homemade costume that day at your desk, Trick-or-Treat on Downtown Streets is a fun, welcoming Halloween event for all.

Downtown Markets

There’s something about strolling through an outdoor market during the fall with a coffee in hand. This October, a variety of artisan markets will take place each Saturday throughout the month. The market season will kick off with its VIP Market on Saturday, October 1 from 5 pm to 9 pm at Pegasus Plaza (1500 Main Street) with local vendors and activities for both human and pet kiddos. There will also be another VIP Market on Saturday, October 22 from 11 am to 4 pm. Check Downtown Dallas’ website for each Saturday’s Market location and special hours.

Wellness Events

Line Dancing

If you’re looking for ways to work off your Halloween treats, Downtown Dallas, Inc. is bringing lots of different wellness events to the city this fall. For the first time, the group is bringing Line Dancing to Pegasus Plaza (1500 Main Street) on October 6 and 13 from noon to 1 pm. Instructor “Yoshi” from The Round-Up Saloon & Dance Hall presents high-energy line dance introductory lessons to turn your lunchtime into a fun time! The lessons consist of two, 30-minute sessions that will take place during the hour so you can come and go as your schedule allows.

Walking Club Wednesdays

If you prefer to spend your lunch break stretching your legs and taking a stroll, Downtown Dallas, Inc. is launching Walking Club Wednesdays. Every Wednesday in October from 12:15 pm to 12:45 pm, the group will meet at Pegasus Plaza (1500 Main Street) and explore Downtown by foot.

Yoga

For yogis, Downtown Dallas, Inc. is partnering with Black Swan Yoga for “Turn Up Tuesday Yoga Nights” at Pacific Plaza (401 N Harwood Street) on Tuesdays in October at 7 pm for the perfect golden hour flow. This free, beginner-friendly flow is empowering, educational, and an overall good time. You can expect to sweat, be challenged, and connect with other neighbors. All levels are encouraged to join and make sure to bring your own mat.

Ballet Classes

If you’re more of a dancer than a yogi, the group is also bringing Ballet Classes to Main Street Garden (1902 Main Street) every Thursday at 7 pm in October with Pegasus Contemporary Ballet. This class is for all ages and experiences, and company dancers will guide you through an introduction to ballet, including all the basics.

Zombie Crawl

Join Downtown Dallas for a Zombie Crawl starting at West End Square (607 Corbin Street) on October 15 from 6:30 pm to 2 am to truly get in the holiday spirit. The event will feature live DJs, a pub crawl, and a costume contest. Be sure to come dressed to impress.

Movie Nights in the Garden

With Downtown Dallas as your backdrop, head to Main Street Garden (1902 Main Street) on Friday nights in October starting at 7:15 pm for outdoor movie nights featuring classics such as Us, Ghostbusters, and Cruella. If you’re looking for a great date night spot or a girl’s night out, this is the perfect pick.

For more information about all of these events and to register for free admission to each event, visit downtowndallas.com/events.