fbpx
El Encanto Santa Barbara (Photo by Sean Hazen)
El Encanto Santa Barbara (Photo by Sean Hazen)
El Encanto Santa Barbara (Photo by Sean Hazen)
El Encanto Santa Barbara (Photo by Sean Hazen)
El Encanto Santa Barbara (Photo by Sean Hazen)
El Encanto Santa Barbara (Photo by Sean Hazen)
El Encanto Santa Barbara (Photo by Sean Hazen)
01
07

For a hotel as steeped in history and Hollywood lore as El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel, the Santa Barbara retreat is remarkably relaxed. (Photo by Sean Hazen)

02
07

Embedded in the rolling hills, just above the circuits of wineries and tasting rooms, El Encanto blends in seamlessly with the tony neighborhood surrounding it. (Photo by Sean Hazen)

03
07

There’s an ease to everything and sprawling ocean views from nearly every angle at El Encanto. (Photo by Sean Hazen)

04
07

El Encanto’s 92 bungalows are understated but luxurious thanks to a $134 million renovation from Orient-Express. (Photo by Sean Hazen)

05
07

Much like Auberge-operated hotels, El Encanto seems crafted just as much for Santa Barbara and Montecito locals as its guests. (Photo by Sean Hazen)

06
07

Health has long been a focus at the serene hotel, but there’s a growing emphasis on making El Encanto a true wellness destination. (Photo by Sean Hazen)

07
07

During our stay, we saw everyone from families with young children, girls trips, and wedding parties populate the pool, but the vibe was consistently relaxed.(Photo by Sean Hazen)

El Encanto Santa Barbara (Photo by Sean Hazen)
El Encanto Santa Barbara (Photo by Sean Hazen)
El Encanto Santa Barbara (Photo by Sean Hazen)
El Encanto Santa Barbara (Photo by Sean Hazen)
El Encanto Santa Barbara (Photo by Sean Hazen)
El Encanto Santa Barbara (Photo by Sean Hazen)
El Encanto Santa Barbara (Photo by Sean Hazen)
Culture / Travel

Everything Is Romantic at Santa Barbara’s El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel

The Historic Hilltop Hideaway Offers A Unique Way to Experience the American Riviera

BY // 10.22.24
photography Sean Hazen
For a hotel as steeped in history and Hollywood lore as El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel, the Santa Barbara retreat is remarkably relaxed. (Photo by Sean Hazen)
Embedded in the rolling hills, just above the circuits of wineries and tasting rooms, El Encanto blends in seamlessly with the tony neighborhood surrounding it. (Photo by Sean Hazen)
There’s an ease to everything and sprawling ocean views from nearly every angle at El Encanto. (Photo by Sean Hazen)
El Encanto’s 92 bungalows are understated but luxurious thanks to a $134 million renovation from Orient-Express. (Photo by Sean Hazen)
Much like Auberge-operated hotels, El Encanto seems crafted just as much for Santa Barbara and Montecito locals as its guests. (Photo by Sean Hazen)
Health has long been a focus at the serene hotel, but there’s a growing emphasis on making El Encanto a true wellness destination. (Photo by Sean Hazen)
During our stay, we saw everyone from families with young children, girls trips, and wedding parties populate the pool, but the vibe was consistently relaxed.(Photo by Sean Hazen)
1
7

For a hotel as steeped in history and Hollywood lore as El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel, the Santa Barbara retreat is remarkably relaxed. (Photo by Sean Hazen)

2
7

Embedded in the rolling hills, just above the circuits of wineries and tasting rooms, El Encanto blends in seamlessly with the tony neighborhood surrounding it. (Photo by Sean Hazen)

3
7

There’s an ease to everything and sprawling ocean views from nearly every angle at El Encanto. (Photo by Sean Hazen)

4
7

El Encanto’s 92 bungalows are understated but luxurious thanks to a $134 million renovation from Orient-Express. (Photo by Sean Hazen)

5
7

Much like Auberge-operated hotels, El Encanto seems crafted just as much for Santa Barbara and Montecito locals as its guests. (Photo by Sean Hazen)

6
7

Health has long been a focus at the serene hotel, but there’s a growing emphasis on making El Encanto a true wellness destination. (Photo by Sean Hazen)

7
7

During our stay, we saw everyone from families with young children, girls trips, and wedding parties populate the pool, but the vibe was consistently relaxed.(Photo by Sean Hazen)

For a hotel as steeped in history and Hollywood lore as El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel, the Santa Barbara retreat is remarkably relaxed. There’s nothing stuffy or old-school at the 105-year-old hotel, whose little village of Craftsman-influenced bungalows has welcomed everyone from Clark Gable and Franklin D. Roosevelt to Gwen Stefani. It’s quiet luxury through and through.

Embedded in the rolling hills, just above the circuits of wineries and tasting rooms, El Encanto blends in seamlessly with the tony neighborhood surrounding it, offering a vibe that’s more high-end residential than a five-star luxury hotel. It’s not unusual to see a robe-wrapped guest enjoying coffee on their patio or walking the lush, eucalyptus-studded grounds with a glass of Pinot. There’s an ease to everything and sprawling ocean views from nearly every angle. 

El Encanto’s 92 bungalows are understated but luxurious thanks to a $134 million renovation from Orient-Express (which has since rebranded to Belmond). The high-end hotel operator purchased the historic property in 2004, navigating Santa Barbara’s rigorous permitting process to revitalize every inch of El Encanto to its original grandeur. Cherished structures like the Arbor were reconstructed using their original bricks and wisteria vines, while additions like heated bathroom floors and custom-made soaps create a luxury edge. 

Much like Auberge-operated hotels, El Encanto seems crafted just as much for Santa Barbara and Montecito locals as its guests. During our stay, a stream of regulars filtered through the cozy lobby and Terrace restaurant for meetings or weekly Gin & Jazz on Thursday nights. A Monthly “Lunch With an Author” brings notable authors like Dani Shapiro and Gillian Flynn. 

El Encanto Santa Barbara (Photo by Sean Hazen)
El Encanto’s 92 bungalows are understated but luxurious thanks to a $134 million renovation from Orient-Express. (Photo by Sean Hazen)

Otherworldly Wellness at El Encanto

Health has long been a focus at the serene hotel, but there’s a growing emphasis on making El Encanto a true wellness destination. “There’s so much potential with this space,” shares Rebecca Ruiz, appointed Director of Spa and Wellness at El Encanto. “The whole idea is to create an interactive wellbeing environment.”

Ruiz shares plans for cocoon-like vibroacoustic beds, which should host sound therapy sessions by the end of the year. “We’ll probably be one of the first hotels to have them,” she notes. The property’s stunning spa elevates classic treatments with unique add-ons like CBD Gua Sha and infrared chakra heat therapy mats (you can buy them for a cool $2,000 at Neiman Marcus). For a full day of customized pampering, book Harmony of the Senses, a new El Encanto offering in collaboration with the holistic experts at PALMA Colectiva. There are dreams of cold plunges and infrared saunas, though space is always a challenge at the century-old property. 

Fall Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024

“We’re trying to find the middle ground between being futuristic and innovative while respecting tradition and history,” Ruiz notes. “It’s more of a challenge than building something from the ground up, but the pro to a smaller-sized space is that you can really connect. You’re able to remember guests and have a more fluid experience. You can dive deeper into people’s needs.” 

Another wellness focus: tea. The spa’s former nail salon is currently being transformed into a tea salon, with the goal of creating an experience similar to one you’d find at Santa Barbara wineries. There are even plans to cultivate a tea garden on the storied grounds. 

For now, El Encanto has partnered with Magic Hour, an Ojai-based tea brand, for an exquisite afternoon tea featuring a menu of custom blends based on the signs of the zodiac. Indulge in ceremonial-grade tea and scones with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean — an El Encanto specialty. 

El Encanto Santa Barbara (Photo by Sean Hazen)
There’s an ease to everything and sprawling ocean views from nearly every angle at El Encanto. (Photo by Sean Hazen)

The Takeaway

I’ve traveled to Santa Barbara before (there’s an easy American Airlines flight direct from Dallas to the extremely tiny, extremely chic Santa Barbara Airport), but experiencing the town through the El Encanto lens was a completely different trip. Of course, you can certainly avail yourself of all that downtown Santa Barbara has to offer via a quick seven-minute drive from your hilltop hideaway. (We had an absolutely killer dinner at Loquita, one of several recommendations on Michelin’s Santa Barbara guide.) 

During our stay, we saw everyone from families with young children, girls trips, and wedding parties populate the pool, but the vibe was consistently relaxed. You can see why celebrities choose El Encanto again and again — it’s a place where you can truly unplug and just be. 

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Curated Collection

Swipe
500 E Bob Jones Road
Southlake
FOR SALE

500 E Bob Jones Road
Southlake, TX

$8,750,000 Learn More about this property
Gabriella Miller
This property is listed by: Gabriella Miller (214) 212-1707 Email Realtor
500 E Bob Jones Road
4032 Lively Lane
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

4032 Lively Lane
Dallas, TX

$3,199,000 Learn More about this property
Shirley Cohn
This property is listed by: Shirley Cohn (214) 729-5708 Email Realtor
4032 Lively Lane
4515 S Versailles Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4515 S Versailles Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,400,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
4515 S Versailles Avenue
2300 Wolf Street #20AB
Uptown
FOR SALE

2300 Wolf Street #20AB
Dallas, TX

$6,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
2300 Wolf Street #20AB
3212 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3212 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3212 Greenbrier Drive
3516 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3516 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,895,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3516 Wentwood Drive
3832 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3832 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,395,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3832 Greenbrier Drive
3915 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3915 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3915 Southwestern Boulevard
3612 Wentwood Drice
University Park
FOR SALE

3612 Wentwood Drice
Dallas, TX

$4,070,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3612 Wentwood Drice
3612 Centenary Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3612 Centenary Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
3612 Centenary Avenue
4424 Mockingbird Parkway
University Park
FOR SALE

4424 Mockingbird Parkway
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4424 Mockingbird Parkway
5414 Edlen Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5414 Edlen Drive
Dallas, TX

$12,900,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
5414 Edlen Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X