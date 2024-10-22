Everything Is Romantic at Santa Barbara’s El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel

During our stay, we saw everyone from families with young children, girls trips, and wedding parties populate the pool, but the vibe was consistently relaxed.(Photo by Sean Hazen)

For a hotel as steeped in history and Hollywood lore as El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel, the Santa Barbara retreat is remarkably relaxed. There’s nothing stuffy or old-school at the 105-year-old hotel, whose little village of Craftsman-influenced bungalows has welcomed everyone from Clark Gable and Franklin D. Roosevelt to Gwen Stefani. It’s quiet luxury through and through.

Embedded in the rolling hills, just above the circuits of wineries and tasting rooms, El Encanto blends in seamlessly with the tony neighborhood surrounding it, offering a vibe that’s more high-end residential than a five-star luxury hotel. It’s not unusual to see a robe-wrapped guest enjoying coffee on their patio or walking the lush, eucalyptus-studded grounds with a glass of Pinot. There’s an ease to everything and sprawling ocean views from nearly every angle.

El Encanto’s 92 bungalows are understated but luxurious thanks to a $134 million renovation from Orient-Express (which has since rebranded to Belmond). The high-end hotel operator purchased the historic property in 2004, navigating Santa Barbara’s rigorous permitting process to revitalize every inch of El Encanto to its original grandeur. Cherished structures like the Arbor were reconstructed using their original bricks and wisteria vines, while additions like heated bathroom floors and custom-made soaps create a luxury edge.

Much like Auberge-operated hotels, El Encanto seems crafted just as much for Santa Barbara and Montecito locals as its guests. During our stay, a stream of regulars filtered through the cozy lobby and Terrace restaurant for meetings or weekly Gin & Jazz on Thursday nights. A Monthly “Lunch With an Author” brings notable authors like Dani Shapiro and Gillian Flynn.

Otherworldly Wellness at El Encanto

Health has long been a focus at the serene hotel, but there’s a growing emphasis on making El Encanto a true wellness destination. “There’s so much potential with this space,” shares Rebecca Ruiz, appointed Director of Spa and Wellness at El Encanto. “The whole idea is to create an interactive wellbeing environment.”

Ruiz shares plans for cocoon-like vibroacoustic beds, which should host sound therapy sessions by the end of the year. “We’ll probably be one of the first hotels to have them,” she notes. The property’s stunning spa elevates classic treatments with unique add-ons like CBD Gua Sha and infrared chakra heat therapy mats (you can buy them for a cool $2,000 at Neiman Marcus). For a full day of customized pampering, book Harmony of the Senses, a new El Encanto offering in collaboration with the holistic experts at PALMA Colectiva. There are dreams of cold plunges and infrared saunas, though space is always a challenge at the century-old property.

“We’re trying to find the middle ground between being futuristic and innovative while respecting tradition and history,” Ruiz notes. “It’s more of a challenge than building something from the ground up, but the pro to a smaller-sized space is that you can really connect. You’re able to remember guests and have a more fluid experience. You can dive deeper into people’s needs.”

Another wellness focus: tea. The spa’s former nail salon is currently being transformed into a tea salon, with the goal of creating an experience similar to one you’d find at Santa Barbara wineries. There are even plans to cultivate a tea garden on the storied grounds.

For now, El Encanto has partnered with Magic Hour, an Ojai-based tea brand, for an exquisite afternoon tea featuring a menu of custom blends based on the signs of the zodiac. Indulge in ceremonial-grade tea and scones with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean — an El Encanto specialty.

The Takeaway

I’ve traveled to Santa Barbara before (there’s an easy American Airlines flight direct from Dallas to the extremely tiny, extremely chic Santa Barbara Airport), but experiencing the town through the El Encanto lens was a completely different trip. Of course, you can certainly avail yourself of all that downtown Santa Barbara has to offer via a quick seven-minute drive from your hilltop hideaway. (We had an absolutely killer dinner at Loquita, one of several recommendations on Michelin’s Santa Barbara guide.)

During our stay, we saw everyone from families with young children, girls trips, and wedding parties populate the pool, but the vibe was consistently relaxed. You can see why celebrities choose El Encanto again and again — it’s a place where you can truly unplug and just be.