Arlington Gets Its Own Brand New Music Festival — Get Ready for Ramblin’ Roads

Chromeo will be at Texas Live! part of Ramblin' Roads Music Festival.

Taking in a Cowboys game at Jerry World is hardly the only reason to visit Arlington this fall. The Ramblin’ Roads Music Festival will be bringing interesting acts to multiple venues around the North Texas city with something for just about every music taste the first weekend of October.

This new music celebration is about as diverse as it gets. Ramblin’ Roads Fest promises three days (October 1 to 3) filled with country, Latin, rock, pop, electronica, Americana, jazz/blues, bluegrass and more. In fact, there will be more than 60 events in all with 50-plus bands taking the stage at 18 different venues throughout Arlington. Talk about a special live music weekend.

Dan Cavanaugh and Remy Le Boeuf, William Clark Green, Mike Ryan, Bobby Pulido, La Original Sonora Dinamita, Jamestown Revival, Monica Saldivar, Gene Watson, Grupo Control, Shaker Hymns, Big Ass Brass Band, Tatiana Mayfield, Grupo Feroz, Catie Offerman and Jesse Stratton are some of the acts that already have been revealed.

Texas Live!, Arlington Music Hall and Levitt Pavilion are just some of the Arlington venues that will be prominently used during the Ramblin’ Roads Music Festival.

Chromeo will be at Texas Live! part of Ramblin’ Roads Music Festival.

From outdoor arenas to intimate listening rooms, there are multiple ticket options. Between the sets, there will be special events. Including:

― A Classic Car Show from 11 am to 4 pm at Front and Center Street on Saturday, October 2nd.

― American Graffiti screening, 1 pm at Arlington Music Hall for passholders only on Saturday, October 2.

― Sunday Gospel Brunch with The Franklin Imagine Group from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm at The Sanford House, with an additional $100 ticket, on Sunday, October 3.

― “Start the Journey” Youth Voice Competition from 1 pm to 3:30 pm at Arlington Music Hall on Sunday, October. 3.

― Urban Artisan Market from 4 pm to 8 pm at Legal Draft Beer Co. on Sunday, October 3.

― Jazz in the Park at Levitt Pavilion from 5 pm to 9:30 pm, for passholders only, on Sunday, October 3.

Jamestown Revival will be a featured headliner at Arlington Music Hall.

Tickets for single-day general admission, three-day general admission passes and all-inclusive three-day VIP passes range from $45 to $250. Special group ticket packages are also available with a 10 percent discount when you buy 10 or more tickets.

Check out the full three day music lineup here.