Chyna Robinson
Chyna Robinson – on set
No Ordinary Love – film takes on the cycles of domestic violence
No Ordinary Love1
01
04

Writer, director and producer Chyna Robinson has found success in North Texas' growing movie making scene.

02
04

Robinson on the set of "No Ordinary Love."

03
04

No Ordinary Love takes on the cycles of domestic violence.

04
04

Chyna Robinson's first feature length film will have two screenings at Coyote Drive-In.

Chyna Robinson
Chyna Robinson – on set
No Ordinary Love – film takes on the cycles of domestic violence
No Ordinary Love1
Culture / Entertainment

Dynamic Fort Worth Filmmaker Takes a Chilling Look at Domestic Violence in New Movie

Chyna Robinson's First Feature Film is Making an Impact — Here's How You Can See It

BY // 09.30.20
Writer, director and producer Chyna Robinson has found success in North Texas' growing movie making scene.
Robinson on the set of "No Ordinary Love."
No Ordinary Love takes on the cycles of domestic violence.
Chyna Robinson's first feature length film will have two screenings at Coyote Drive-In.
1
4

Writer, director and producer Chyna Robinson has found success in North Texas' growing movie making scene.

2
4

Robinson on the set of "No Ordinary Love."

3
4

No Ordinary Love takes on the cycles of domestic violence.

4
4

Chyna Robinson's first feature length film will have two screenings at Coyote Drive-In.

Chyna Robinson is a Fort Worth-based writer, director and producer. Yes, that’s a thing ― thanks to the growing film industry in North Texas.

Her most recent movie, No Ordinary Love, has been racking up nominations and awards on the international film festival circuit this year. The film premiered at Indie Memphis Film Festival where it won Audience Choice in October of 2019, and followed up in 2020 with similar honors at Atlanta’s BronzeLens Film Festival, the American Black Film Festival, the Worldwide Women’s Film Festival and the Nice International Film Festival.

No Ordinary Love which was shot entirely in Fort Worth in 2018, is coming back home after its successful six-month festival run for a special two night-only screening in October. It is a chilling look at the reality of domestic violence through the cinematic lens ― following two couples as their relationships take a manipulative and violent turn.

Robinson on the set of “No Ordinary Love.”

Robinson’s first feature film will be making its limited theatrical release debut at Fort Worth’s Coyote Drive-In on Saturday October 24 and Sunday October 25. The Coyote Drive-In screenings will be held in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October ― with ticket proceeds benefiting SafeHaven of Tarrant County. (Get ticketing information here.)

The very idea for the film is linked the SafeHaven in hopes of raising awareness of domestic violence and the resources to escape it. Chyna Robinson first met Tracy Rector by chance while shooting her short film Greenwood:13 Hours, which debuted in 2017.

“The story was set in 1921, and I needed a historic home in Fort Worth of that period to shoot in,” Robinson tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “After that, we stayed in touch.”

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

Rector, who serves as executive producer of No Ordinary Love, is also the board chair of SafeHaven Tarrant County. She was trying to think of ways to get the word out about the resources and support available to men and women who find themselves in abusive relationships. While pondering putting billboards on the side of busses, Rector had a better idea and contacted Robinson to write and direct a feature length film instead.

Her first feature length film will have two screenings at Coyote Drive-In.

“When I went into it, all I knew was the physical side of abuse. And like so many people. . . I just thought, why doesn’t he or she just leave?,” Robinson says, “Through my research, I came to realize that I had been manipulated in past relationships, and about the mind games that are played. I didn’t know that abuse has so many layers, and came to understand that this issue is far more complex.”

“Abuse doesn’t have a face. It’s not about color, gender, age, education or income level ― it’s about power and control.”

Robinson’s movie explores many of these different aspects of abusive relationships, from spiritual and physical abuse to emotional abuse. Robinson explores cycles of abuse and violence that are often more confusing and manipulative than they are cut and dry. These cycles swing between feeling loving and normal at times to becoming progressively more violent and dangerous.

It’s like falling down a rabbit hole, and not realizing the danger until you find yourself trapped.  Sometimes the only resolution is a safe exit from the relationship, and that’s what organizations like SafeHaven are all about.

The film takes on the cycles of domestic violence.

As you might expect, there has been a huge spike in domestic violence nationwide during the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting shutdowns. Many men and women were isolated, alone with their abuser. During that time, calls to domestic violence shelters dropped significantly. Then, in April, domestic homicide rates jumped dramatically.

In Tarrant County alone there have been 15 domestic violence fatalities since March. By contrast, there were none in 2020 before that and only eight such incidents in the entire year of 2019. That’s why the timely message of No Ordinary Love resonates so powerfully.

A graduate of Fort Worth’s Southwest High School, Chyna Robinson stuck around close to home for her undergraduate studies. She was a double major in both English and Radio, Film and Television at TCU.

“I didn’t know that it was possible for me to be a filmmaker,” she tells PaperCity. “The most I hoped for was to possibly teach English, but somehow I got the crazy idea to go for it, and I started writing screenplays.”

In 2019 Robinson was honored at SXSW as a “Female Filmmaker to Watch” by Film Fort Worth, and hopes to continue pursuing her dreams in her own hometown.

“There are a lot of things in motion, but it’s still difficult to maneuver and get permits to shoot in our area,” Robinson says. “The Fort Worth Film Commission and the city are trying to create new opportunities, and to make Fort Worth filmmaker friendly.”

Chyna Robinson hopes to make all of her work during quarantine pay off. “I have two feature films, one short film and a pilot for a sitcom ready to go,” she says.

First, more limited releases are in the works for No Ordinary Love ― at least a handful will be scheduled across the nation in the coming weeks. The voice of an important movie, and an important rising filmmaker, are being heard.

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place

Featured Properties

Swipe
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
7824 Verona Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

7824 Verona Place
DALLAS, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
7824 Verona Place
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
3923 Cole Avenue #204
Dallas
FOR SALE

3923 Cole Avenue #204
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
3923 Cole Avenue #204
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
Dallas
FOR SALE

6251 Twin Oaks Circle
DALLAS, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
DALLAS, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
5505 Northhaven Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

5505 Northhaven Road
DALLAS, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Northhaven Road
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
3824 Aviemore Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
10021 Pensive Drive
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10021 Pensive Drive
Dallas, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
10021 Pensive Drive
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
Lower Greenville
FOR SALE

5711 Bryan Parkway #105
DALLAS, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X