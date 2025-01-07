5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2025

In her recurring column, “Social in Security,” modern etiquette ambassador and Bell’INVITO founder Heather Wiese walks us through a list of trusted tips you can rely on. Today’s topic: modern etiquette rules to live by in 2025.

While etiquette fundamentals are timeless, new etiquette trends are tastemaker essentials used to foster harmonious relationships for both work and play. As 2025 rolls out, the concept of sophistication expands to encompass behaviors reflecting adaptability, consideration, and core values. By now, dear reader, you are well-versed in the etiquette we all expect from an experienced social butterfly. Polish up these five fresh etiquette tips for 2025 and enjoy the return on your investment in becoming a more sophisticated and sought-after version of the you that we already love.

Know Digital Civility

Silence wearable technology. No glancing at your watch to see who just buzzed you mid-conversation. Respect the person in front of you.

Keep phones off dining tables.

Respect digital boundaries, including when to use texts versus emails, and timeframes when texting is appropriate. Don’t be afraid to make an actual phone call and know when it’s appropriate.

Navigate with Empathy and Honesty

Whether it’s a carpool, a birthday party, or a gallery opening, when a conflict arises, head for the solution rather than assigning blame to a person. A well-heeled person is solution-focused rather than blame-focused.

In virtual meetings, mind your background. Unless explicitly agreed upon, turn your video on if the call is a video chat, and present yourself dressed and put together as if you are in person. Check yourself on camera before you join the chat. Eye-level and slightly higher angles are more flattering. A flattering camera angle isn’t vanity, it’s respect. Avoid distracting or appearance-altering filters.

Aim to bring a mindset of appreciation and positivity with you everywhere. It’s more valuable than your Birkin.

Conscious Travel and Consumption

Hosting a party? Consider reusables and recycling as part of your décor and serving. Practice conscious choices rather than mindless spending.

Heading on a vacation? Know the code. Travel like a pro from the security line to things like tipping, and all the interactions in between. Prioritize kindness when you’re headed into a crowd. A sophisticated traveler is a pleasure rather than an inconvenience to their fellow travelers.

Choosing a restaurant or grabbing a gift for a friend? Shop with heart. Conscious consumers understand that their dollars show support. Be aware of to whom, for what, and how you distribute your support.

Refine Communication

Be conscious of differing communication styles. While younger generations often prefer emojis, memes, or short video updates, older generations tend to favor formality and grammar. Add diversity to your style and rise to somewhat reflect the communication style of the person with whom you are interacting.

If you’re not yet using email correctly, this is your year. Master the to, copy, blind copy, and subject line fields. Don’t assume a negative tone in a typed message.

R.s.v.p. and keep your word. Your reputation is largely comprised of how you handle this. Nothing drops your social caliber like giving off the perception of feigned sincerity.

Prioritize Mental Wellness in Social Etiquette

In a social setting, listen to learn rather than fix or fit in. In a world that prioritizes solutions, sometimes the best support is simply listening without judgment. Avoid offering unsolicited advice.

Recognize social burnout. Respect differing individual needs.

Promote inclusivity. This doesn’t mean that everyone you know has to be invited to your wedding, or that barely-friends-anymore has to be a bridesmaid simply because she’s friends with your bestie. Inclusivity means that you are mindful of language and behaviors that might unintentionally exclude or alienate others. When in doubt, ask a person how they prefer to be addressed or included in group activities. You cannot control another person’s feelings, but you can and should consider what your actions might contribute to the landscape and make empathetic choices.

Etiquette in 2025 transcends traditional rules. Today, to rise above, it’s about navigating the complexities of a modern world with grace, adaptability, and kindness. By honing these five skills, you shine brighter. Don’t take my word for it. Give them a try and watch for the results. I wish you deeper connections, happier interactions, and a healthier life in 2025!