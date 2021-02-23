The Bentley of Bicycles — How Customized Bikes Are Revolutionizing Recreation

The matching mother/daughter bicycles from Vivelo. The company's kids cruisers allow the whole family to own a bike as unique as they are.

The Vivelo Men's Chopper Eagle, priced at $999, comes in a choice of colors and three-speed or seven-speed.

The customized Vivelo bicycle outiftted with a baby seat. Vivelo makes all the accessories as well as the bicycles.

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, aka 'Mr. Wonderful,' with his customized Vivelo bike. He liked the bike so much that he ordered some for friends. (Instagram photo)

Popular Palm Beach Lately bloggers sisters Beth and Danielle on their flower-decked bikes on the path in Palm Beach. (Instagram @palmbeachlately photo)

After an escapist week in Palm Beach where the only vehicles that outnumbered the Bentleys were bicycles, often a fancy take on sexy two wheelers. Just about the same time, a press release on charming customized bikes popped up in my inbox.

The images of Vivelo‘s whimsical bicycles captured our imagination as we envisioned my LSU cycle in purple and gold and his beach cruiser with accents of Harvard’s crimson. Though we found no school colors on the firm’s Instagram account. A new marketing approach?

In addition to one-of-a-kind cruisers, classic city bikes and choppers, the Miami-based company offers a full lineup of personalized bicycle accessories. All crafted in Miami’s arts district of Wynwood.

“We want Vivelo bikes to be a true reflection of the rider’s personality – they start with a choice of 16 different Swiss powder coating frame options and from there choose their fork, rims, tires, spokes, light, stem, handlebar, grips, brakes, crank, pedals, chain, chain cover, fenders, saddle, saddle springs, stickers and seat post in all different colors,” Vivelo CEO Peter Nowocień tells PaperCity. “Simply put, they (the customers) design, and we create.

“Every inch of a Vivelo bike is designed to be a one-of-a-kind reflection of the rider.”

The company was founded in Europe where it has been manufacturing high-quality custom bicycles since 2010, selling 2,500 each year. Vivelo entered the United States market in 2019 and currently produces 1,500 bicycles each year. The bikes, which can completed with a week of order placement, range from $800 to $1,100 depending on customization.

“Throughout the bicycle manufacturing process, we place our core value on quality and individuality,” Nowocień says, adding with no small amount of pride, “We bring handcrafted bicycles to those who appreciate good, old fashion craftsmanship.

“Our bikes are much different, much better than 99 percent of the beach cruiser bicycles currently on the market which are largely mass produced with poor quality materials made in China. A Vivelo bike is like a KIA versus a Bentley.”

Among Vivelo fans are Shark Tank‘s Kevin O’Leary, soccer star Robert Lewandowski and Brazilian singer/songwriter Claudia Leitte with 2.2 million Instagram followers.