A Dallas Doctor Creates a Concierge Gynecology, Anti-Aging, and Wellness Practice Just For Women

At FeminologyMD, Dr. Patel blends traditional and functional medicine, allowing her to rely on both tried-and-true methods and newer, more cutting-edge studies. Regardless of her approach, she always emphasizes safety, data, and individualization, recognizing that what works for one patient may not work for another. FeminologyMD allows her to treat each patient at a holistic level, optimizing wellness across the entire body. While traditional healthcare can often separate the body by organ or function, Dr. Patel believes it’s important to evaluate and treat the body as an interconnected system.

Getting started with Dr. Patel and FeminologyMD begins with an initial consultation — a thorough, in-depth discussion with patients about where they are in their wellness journey. Do they have any complaints, or are they feeling well? What does their current lifestyle look like, including nutrition, sleep, and stress. She then orders extensive lab work tailored to each client’s needs to see what’s going on beneath the surface. This can include traditional and functional medicine testing to evaluate hormones, GI issues, food-sensitivities, overall wellness, and beyond. Once she gathers all the data, she creates a personalized plan to guide each patient to their optimal wellness. She often works closely with other doctors on the patient’s care team to optimize outcomes when appropriate.