A Dallas Doctor Creates a Concierge Gynecology, Anti-Aging, and Wellness Practice Just For Women
Meet Dr. Priya Sureddi Patel of FeminologyMDBY PC Studios // 05.08.24
This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff.
Dr. Priya Sureddi Patel practiced in a traditional ob-gyn setting in Dallas for years before setting out on an ambitious journey to transform women’s wellness. Double board-certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the American Board of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine, Dr. Patel (MD, FACOG, FAAMM, ABAARM) noticed that patients often waited to come into the office until they were ill and had significant complaints or symptoms. Even then, due to scheduling and the current restraints on the American medical system, Dr. Patel would often have only 15 minutes to see them. Was there a better, more thorough, interdisciplinary way women could approach their health, she wondered. “I wanted to create a practice where women didn’t have to wait until their body was broken to fix it,” Dr. Patel says. “What if we could optimize the body before it breaks, leading to a better and longer quality of life, and therefore allowing us to age better and more gracefully? What if we never felt bad in the first place?” Thus, FeminologyMD was born.
At FeminologyMD, Dr. Patel blends traditional and functional medicine, allowing her to rely on both tried-and-true methods and newer, more cutting-edge studies. Regardless of her approach, she always emphasizes safety, data, and individualization, recognizing that what works for one patient may not work for another. FeminologyMD allows her to treat each patient at a holistic level, optimizing wellness across the entire body. While traditional healthcare can often separate the body by organ or function, Dr. Patel believes it’s important to evaluate and treat the body as an interconnected system.
Getting started with Dr. Patel and FeminologyMD begins with an initial consultation — a thorough, in-depth discussion with patients about where they are in their wellness journey. Do they have any complaints, or are they feeling well? What does their current lifestyle look like, including nutrition, sleep, and stress. She then orders extensive lab work tailored to each client’s needs to see what’s going on beneath the surface. This can include traditional and functional medicine testing to evaluate hormones, GI issues, food-sensitivities, overall wellness, and beyond. Once she gathers all the data, she creates a personalized plan to guide each patient to their optimal wellness. She often works closely with other doctors on the patient’s care team to optimize outcomes when appropriate.
Dr. Patel offers a variety of services at FeminologyMD that patients can access as part of their care plan, including IV therapy (NAD and other treatments), gynecology and other well-woman services, hormone optimization, vaginal rejuvenation, pelvic floor therapy, medical weight loss, nutrition optimization, lifestyle coaching, and aesthetic services (Botox and dermal fillers). She has a special interest in vaginal rejuvenation and works closely with patients to identify their issues. She then creates a customized treatment plan (often including radio frequency technology, PRP, and other modalities to achieve the best possible results).
She also helps patients navigate the wide world of wellness and truly determine what’s effective for them vs what’s just good marketing. “Sometimes I have patients come in on 30 supplements,” Dr. Patel says. “Some products don’t have any data to back them up — they just look pretty and have good marketing on Instagram. My goal is to make wellness simple and digestible by understanding the data and blending the best of both traditional and functional medicine to optimize outcomes.”
To learn more about FeminologyMD and their expertise, visit feminologymd.com.