Culture / Entertainment

What to Stream — New Movies and TV Shows From Netflix, Hulu and HBO to Watch

Stay Home and Be Entertained

BY // 06.26.20
Love, Victor show

Based off of 2018 film "Love, Simon," "Love, Victor" is a must-watch new TV Show.

With COVID-19 cases drastically rising in Dallas County, causing Governor Abbott to once again close bars and reduce restaurant capacity to 50 percent, maybe it’s best to just stay home and watch a new movie or TV show this weekend. Good thing there are plenty of new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, and more.

Da 5 Bloods Movie
“Da 5 Bloods” is Spike Lee’s newest must-see film on Netflix.

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Director Spike Lee’s newest film, Da 5 Bloods is a must-watch American war drama about four African American veterans of the Vietnam War that revisit their old battleground to find their fallen squad leader and the gold he helped them hide. Starring Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco), Chadwick Boseman, Clarke Peters, and Isiah Whitlock Jr., the film is thrilling and impactful.

Love, Victor (Hulu)

Based on the groundbreaking LBGTQ film Love, Simon and book by Becky Albertalli, this Hulu show is completely captivating and heartwarming. Love, Victor follows Victor Salazar, a sixteen-year-old high school student who moves from Texas to Atlanta with his family. Like Simon, he’s on his own journey of first figuring out who he is and then, the challenging task of telling his friends and family.

 

Eurovision Film

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix)

This new Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams film looks completely ridiculous, but what an escape from reality? Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is a comedy about two singers from Iceland who are given the opportunity to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition: Eurovision. The film also stars Dan Stevens and Pierce Brosnan as Lars’ (played by Will Ferrell) father.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

Athlete A (Netflix)

A new Netflix documentary focusing on the gymnasts who survived USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar’s abuse and the reporters that exposed him, Athlete A is a must-watch if you’re looking for an investigative, true-crime story this weekend.

 

I May Destroy You show

I May Destroy You (HBO Max)

With three new episodes available to stream, HBO’s new comedy-drama I May Destroy You follows Arabella (Michaela Coel), a young woman in London whose story begins when her drink is spiked at a party and she must put the pieces of the night back together.

Featured Properties

Swipe
3 Tokeneke Trail
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

3 Tokeneke Trail
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Leaning
This property is listed by: Kelly Leaning (713) 304-2456 Email Realtor
3 Tokeneke Trail
3001 University Boulevard
West University Place
FOR SALE

3001 University Boulevard
West University Place, TX

$3,999,900 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
3001 University Boulevard
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,215,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
5648 Shady River Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River Drive
Houston, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River Drive
2220 Looscan Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2220 Looscan Lane
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2220 Looscan Lane
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Houston, TX

$655,000 Learn More about this property
Patti Miller
This property is listed by: Patti Miller (713) 201-3441 Email Realtor
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
4662 Merwin Street
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4662 Merwin Street
Houston, TX

$724,500 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4662 Merwin Street
2123 Dunstan Road
Southampton
FOR SALE

2123 Dunstan Road
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2123 Dunstan Road
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X