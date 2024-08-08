Convention Center Phase I – Rendering of the Southeast entrance
Convention Center Phase I in Fort Worth
The wall of windows inside the new lobby
current Fort Worth Convention Center
The $95 million Phase I improvements of the Fort Worth Convention Center will include the construction of a new grand Southeast entrance. (Rendering courtesy)

High-tech and expansive meeting space at the revamped convention center will attract new visitors to downtown Fort Worth.

The wall of windows inside the new Fort Worth Convention Center lobby will connect visitors to downtown.

The current Fort Worth Convention Center was most recently expanded in 2003.

Culture / Newsy

Fort Worth Convention Center’s Multi-Million Dollar Expansion Will Be A City-Changer

As $95 Million Phase One Celebrates Its Topping-Out, Anticipation Builds For What's To Come

BY // 08.08.24
Tourism is big business in Fort Worth ― a $3.3 billion industry to be exact. That’s why the City of Fort Worth is doubling down on a multi-phase upgrade and expansion of the Fort Worth Convention Center, adding new space and technology to entice new visitors, conferences, and conventions to the area. Phase I of the project celebrated its official topping-out ceremony today, with city officials and construction management on hand as the highest structural steel beam was hoisted into place.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker focused her remarks on the enhanced connections and walkability that this expansion will bring to downtown. The project adds pedestrian access to the surrounding neighborhood, which includes the Water Gardens, the new Texas A&M Fort Worth campus, surrounding hotels, and the newly unveiled $150-million, Deco 969 residential tower.

“Today is an exciting milestone as we continue to build on the success of our local tourism economy,” she said. “The Fort Worth Convention Center expansion is more than just a building project, it is a pivotal component of Fort Worth’s vision for a vibrant, economically robust future.”

Indianapolis-based AECOM Hunt created a joint venture with Fort Worth’s Byrne Construction Services, and E.J. Smith Construction of DeSoto, Texas. They are serving as construction managers at risk (CMAR) for the first phase of the center’s expansion.

The expansion project will take place in two phases and the facility will remain operational during both.

What’s In Store For Fort Worth

Owned and operated by the City of Fort Worth, the Fort Worth Convention Center saw its last major expansion in 2003. The $95 million Phase I improvements will include the construction of a new grand Southeast entrance, as well as upping the total meeting space to a whopping 76,794 square feet. It will also see the addition of state-of-the-art food and beverage facilities.

Phase I of the expansion is set to complete in 2026 ― including the demolition of the 1980s annex which will realign Commerce Street and create a site pad for a future convention hotel.

Construction on Phase II of the Convention Center expansion is anticipated to begin in 2026 and run through early 2030. The estimated cost of the second phase is $606 million, which is currently in the planning and design stages.

The team includes Broaddus & Associates, Inc. which is serving as the project manager in partnership with Fort Worth’s Elements of Architecture, Inc., and Atlanta-based global architectural design firm Thompson, Ventulett, Stainback & Associates, Inc. (TVS), which is teaming with local firm Bennett Partners on design and construction administration services.

“Expanding our convention center means expanding opportunity for local business and creating jobs,” said Bob Jameson, president & CEO of Visit Fort Worth. “The word is out about Fort Worth and this center will enable us to keep up with growing demand to meet in our city.”

