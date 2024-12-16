What’s New At The Upcoming Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo — Cowtown’s Most Cherished Annual Tradition Adds All-New Events

Next month, all eyes turn to Fort Worth for the return of its flagship yearly event: the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. With more than a century of history, this celebrated event continues to captivate with its mix of competitive livestock shows, electrifying rodeo performances, and entertainment for all ages.

“There’s tradition intertwined in everything we do,” FWSSR’s spokesperson Matt Brockman tells PaperCity. “Depending on how wound up or laid back you are, we’ve got something for you. If you want to come for the party, you can come take in a rodeo performance and go to the Michelob Ultra Roadhouse and enjoy a little honky tonk and a cold beverage. Or you can go to our courtyard and enjoy wine and softer music. If you want to do something fun on a weekday afternoon and walk amongst the livestock, we have that too.”

The 2025 FWSSR will feature three new events at Dickies Arena. Last Cowboy Standing brings the adrenaline of Professional Bull Riders to Fort Worth with a thrilling two-night, ride-to-advance format featuring 40 riders vying for a $50,000 prize.

“Last Cowboy Standing is all about bull riding,” Brockman says. “Professional Bull Riders has done a great job elevating the sport of bull riding. This is our first year to bring them on as a partner. PBR is going to produce this event from beginning to end. It will have a little different feel and look than our traditional bull riding. It may be a little edgier.”

Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo Qualifier shakes up the rodeo scene on January 23 as five teams compete for their spot in the upcoming Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo on May 16. The inaugural Rodeo Grand Prix takes center stage on January 26 at Will Rogers Coliseum, showcasing elite English-style showjumping talent while supporting the Saving Hope Foundation’s mission to combat animal abuse.

Sip & Shop, Live Shows, and More

In addition to thrilling new events, the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo offers two distinct concert venues. The Michelob Ultra Roadhouse showcases local and regional talent, while the Auditorium Entertainment Series features headliners like Clint Black with Pug Johnson, Jim Gaffigan, Aaron Lewis & the Stateliners, and Chris Janson.

Ring in the Holiday Season Swipe















Next

For those seeking a more refined experience, the Sip & Shop Wine Tasting on January 22 and 29 combines elevated shopping with wine tastings, offering discounts from local vendors, a commemorative wine cup, and exclusive access to participating merchants. Brockman says this year’s Sip & Shop will feature white and red vinos that placed at FWSSR’s first international wine competition last year. Bubbles and Bites will feature a champagne brunch.

With events like Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Escaramuza & Charro Cala competition, and others, the FWSSR reflects Fort Worth’s diverse communities. The Stock Show and Rodeo is for all, Brockman says.

“If there’s one thing we need now more than ever, it’s something that brings people together — regardless of who they are, where they come from, or their political beliefs — to unite around something fun,” Brockman added. “That’s what we offer here.”