Businesses in the Stockyards are hosting special events in celebration of the historic district's 135th anniversary. (Courtesy)

Looking for new dining options in the Stockyards? We recently highlighted 10 amazing restaurants in and around Mule Alley, including Provender Hall (shown here). (Courtesy)

Built in 1908, the Cowtown Coliseum was the first indoor rodeo arena in the U.S. and continues to host rodeo events today. (Courtesy)

Don't miss the chance to shop at Kemo Sabe now through January 29 at Mule Alley. (Courtesy)

Culture / Entertainment

8 Ways to Celebrate the Fort Worth Stockyards’ 135th Anniversary — Free Giveaways, Luxury Retail Pop-Ups, and More

From Live Rodeos to Western Fashion Showcases, This Is The Best of the Modern West

BY // 01.17.25
Since 1889, the Fort Worth Stockyards have been a symbol of Texas’ rugged Western spirit. To mark 135 incredible years, the historic district is hosting a series of special events from January 17 to February 9 that give locals and visitors alike the chance to celebrate its rich history.

From live rodeos and Western fashion showcases to exclusive giveaways, these festivities blend historical traditions with modern flair, making this anniversary the perfect time to rediscover the unique charm of this iconic destination.

Visit Kemo Sabes’ Limited Run at Mule Alley

Visit Kemo Sabe at Mule Alley through January 29 and discover a Western shopping experience like no other. The iconic retailer known for personalized touches and a premium selection of hats, boots, buckles, and vintage jewelry has been celebrating the cowboy lifestyle since 1990.

Claim a Free Commemorative Anniversary Bandana

Download the all-new Fort Worth Stockyards App and claim your free commemorative 135th-anniversary bandana. This handy app is your gateway to exploring the rich heritage of the Stockyards, with features to navigate over 40 restaurants, 50 shops, and countless attractions. Easily pre-pay for parking, grab rodeo tickets, and even book a stay at on-site hotels.

Try a New Restaurant in the Stockyards

The Fort Worth Stockyards have long been a culinary destination, and with so many amazing options, deciding where to eat can feel overwhelming. That’s why we’ve done the work for you! Our curated list of the top restaurants in the Stockyards highlights a diverse range of flavors, from elevated cowboy classics to bold international cuisine.

Enjoy Free Admission for Kiddos at the Cowtown Coliseum

Enjoy family-friendly fun at the historic Cowtown Coliseum. From now until February 6, kids 12 and under receive free admission with every paid adult ticket to thrilling PBR Bull Riding and Ultimate Bullfighting shows. It’s the perfect opportunity to introduce your little ones to the excitement of Western sports while creating unforgettable memories.

Fort Worth Stockyards
Weekly Sip and Shop Events at King Ranch Saddle Shop

Discover authentic Texas craftsmanship at King Ranch Saddle Shop during their Weekly Sip and Shop events every Friday from January 17 to February 7. Browse exquisite clothing, leather goods, jewelry, and more — all inspired by the legendary Texas ranch — while enjoying complimentary refreshments.

Sign Up For Dance Lessons at Billy Bob’s Texas

Put on your dancing boots and join the fun at the world’s largest honky tonk. Whether you’re new to the two-step or perfecting your line dance skills, there’s a class for everyone. Tuesdays feature free line dance lessons at 7 pm, while Wednesdays are Ladies’ Night with complimentary line dance lessons for women. Sundays offer couples dance lessons, and Saturdays include lunch and line dancing at noon, complete with 20 percent off meals for participants.

Fort Worth Stockyards
Special Events at John Wayne Stock & Supply Flagship Store

Celebrate Western heritage and the Fort Worth Stockyards’ anniversary at the John Wayne Stock & Supply Flagship Store with exclusive events and exhibits. Through February 3, explore the Hats + Art Exhibit featuring milliner Teressa Foglia and artist Ty Hayes. Don’t miss the John Wayne Family Estates wine tastings on February 1 and 8, from 3 pm to 7 pm. Browse the 2,000-square-foot space filled with limited-edition apparel, leather goods, and Western accessories for an unforgettable experience.

Western Fashion Round-Ups

From January 17 through February 8, over 30 retailers are hosting exclusive trunk shows, happy hours, and sales, featuring top brands like Kemo Sabe, Lucchese, Double D Ranch, and more. Don’t miss Will Leather Goods, where every weekend brings special sales on Western Hair-on wallets, purses, bags, and totes. Plus, enjoy a free personalized leather keychain during your visit.

