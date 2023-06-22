New African Lions Habitat Puts Big Cats In Your Face at Roaring Fort Worth Zoo — Ramona Bass Shows Us What to Expect

You can see why they call him the African painted dog.

The new predators exhibit is split into Asian and African species. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

The big cats are back at the Fort Worth Zoo, like the female African leopard.

Now when you enter the Fort Worth Zoo, you'll be greeted by the lions, who are front and center.

Ramona Bass points to a waterfall, she calls one of the zoo's follies. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

New pergolas and canopies inside the Predators exhibit at the Fort Worth Zoo. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

The first stop on the trail of Predators of Asia and Africa is the gorgeous Sumatran tiger.

The cheetahs are getting used to their grassy new habitat at the Fort Worth Zoo.

Visitors will notice something brand new at the Fort Worth Zoo. Now, right as you enter, and cross the moat, you’ll be greeted by a pride of African lions in their lush new habit. Gazing upward you’ll see the full extent of a waterfall flowing through the new Predators of Asia & Africa exhibit.

This is the third phase of A Wilder Vision showcasing some of the most dramatic and skilled hunters on earth. That would be the big cats, of course, but also pack-hunters like African painted dogs and striped hyenas, along with many species of predatory birds. After years under wraps, the massive new addition was officially unveiled on Thursday morning by Ramona Bass, who is chair of the Fort Worth Zoological Association board of directors.

“Now when you walk in the front entrance you’re going to have lions ― in your face,” Ramona Bass told PaperCity Fort Worth on an exclusive preview tour. “Everybody’s yard has been expanded at least three times. And in some cases even more. The lion’s habitat is about five times bigger now.”

The dramatic change not only makes for better viewing for zoo-goers. It’s also better for the animals, which for conservationists like Bass is the whole idea.

“Happy animals are breeding animals,” she says. “You arrive at the Predators of Asia & Africa from the fishing village at Asian Falls. We kept it green and quiet.”

In fact, there are several shady respites as you journey through the newest revisioning of the predators’ habitats. That means quiet walkways and pergolas topped by stripped wood.

You’ll begin in Asia as you leave the Elephants splashing in Asian Falls ― catching your first glimpse of the Sumatran tigers ― which have been gone from the Fort Worth Zoo for a decade. The predators transition to African species as you pass by a new snack hut named Jambo Snacks. Local muralist Kristen Soble continues to work her magic at the zoo, including at this new African-themed rest stop.

Bass says they kept many existing features and rock formations in place, like the nearby waterfall that she calls, “a little folly that never housed any animals.”

Multiple aviaries are scattered throughout the space as well, housing several exotic bird species, including red-crowned cranes, Satyr tragopans and African pygmy falcons. Some sport colorful salmon pink tones, others are more vulture-like. The former parakeet aviary is now home to some of these new species.

“The lesser bird of paradise is an incredible mimicker,” adds Avery Elander, director of marketing and PR for the Fort Worth Zoo. “He actually mimics the sounds of the zoo keeper’s radios.”

As for the old lion habitat? The zebras are now right at home there.

Predators of Asia & Africa By the numbers

― Seven mammal species, including five returning species ― African lions, Sumatran tigers, striped hyenas, cheetahs and African painted dogs which are known for their mottled fur.

― Two new species are included for the first time ever ― the African leopard and the elusive clouded leopard.

― Seven different coat patterns in all (eight, if you count the female leopard’s all-black coat, which differs from her brother’s more recognizable tan and black markings).

― Cheetahs are the fastest land mammals on Earth. They can outrun your car, having been clocked at top speeds of up to 80 miles per hour.

― More than 25 different bird species, so if you listen carefully you’ll hear more than 25 different bird calls.

― The space boasts 75 different plant species with 103 new trees planted and 67 trees saved.

― Approximately 170,000 pounds of sod was laid by hand ― get ready for a lusher, greener space than ever before.

― Multiple viewing areas where the Zoo’s carnivores of Asia and Africa, are only separated from Zoo visitors by a pane of glass ― as well as added viewing in the new safari bus installed near the lions.

― In total, there are approximately 596 teeth and 300 claws in this new habitat.

A Fort Worth Zoo Legacy Project

Ramona Bass often refers to the Fort Worth Zoo as her fourth child. Her husband Lee first introduced her to what was really a mid-century relic, nearly 40 years ago now. They will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary this year. A noted philanthropist, conservationist and horse breeder, Bass tells PaperCity that she cannot imagine her life without the zoo.

“This has been my life’s work,” she says.

That comes through on our tour of the revamped zoo.

“My favorite day is Sunday when you see generations enjoying the zoo together and from all walks of life,” Ramona Bass tells me as we pass through groups of summer campers and brush by young families with strollers in tow. No one aware that the mastermind of all they survey is in their midst.

Now a grandmother, herself, Bass will no doubt cherish exploring the wonders she’s helped to create at the Fort Worth Zoo with her own grandchildren in the coming years.

The Fort Worth Zoo was privatized in 1991, and so much has been accomplished since then. But Bass continues to look ahead ― focused like a laser on all the improvements that still remain incomplete.

A Wilder Vision campaign kicked off nearly a decade ago, and it has welcomed phase one African Savanna and phase two Elephant Springs already. As of today, its third phase Predators of Asia & Africa is now open too.

Bass is always quick to share the credit for the success of the Fort Worth Zoo. Having worked side by side with two integral counterparts every step of the way, raising the full $130 million in private funding required for the complete transformation of the four distinct areas included in A Wilder Vision. Firstly Mike Fouraker, who opened Texas Wild 30 years ago. He’s been the executive director of the Fort Worth Zoo for the last 25 years.

“Mike is good about managing our animals and managing me,” Bass laughs. “But the third wing of our partnership is Ardon Moore. Whatever investments we make, we still have to come out in the black. And he’s very good about managing our money and making sure that we do.”

The fourth phase will be Forests & Jungles of the World, which is anticipated to open 2026. It will be built in the very heart of the Fort Worth Zoo. This habitat will have zoo visitors winding through tree-lined trails surrounded by animals native to some of the world’s lushest forests and jungles. This is where you’ll find jaguars and Sumatran orangutans, okapi, bongo, giant otters and the like.

Ramona Bass and Avery Elander say they are also expanding accessibility to Fort Worth’s crown jewel more than ever. The zoo earned a Certified Autism Center (CAC) designation, providing sensory bags equipped with noise-canceling headphones for visitors who might be sensitive to large groups or the occasional loud roar, weighted animal shapes to hold and fidget tools. There’s even an accessibility map of quiet zones around the park ― outlining preferred routes.

An updated map with designated quiet zones and ADA pathways in the newest Predators habitat is coming soon.

“When you leave most zoos you’re depressed. They’ve told you that everything is endangered and many animals are still held in cages,” Bass says. “At the Fort Worth Zoo, we want you to leave empowered and informed.

“It’s all about populations of animals. They are what we have to manage and conserve.”