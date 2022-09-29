Catch the World’s Top 8 Women’s Tennis Stars at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena This Fall

World No. 2 Ons Jabeur has qualified for the WTA Finals for the first time in her career. (Courtesy of WTA Tour)

For the first time, Texas is hosting the Women’s Tennis Association Finals tournament this fall. This is also the first time since 2005 that the event has taken place in the United States. From October 31 through November 7, the top eight ranked women’s singles and doubles players in the world will compete in the WTA Finals at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena.

World number one, Poland’s Iga Swiatek (who just won the U.S. Open), will compete against players like Ons Jabeur (No. 2), top American player Jessica Pegula, and whoever else remains in the top eight singles rankings by the tournament. There’s still a lot of tennis to be played. Currently, the Tallinn Open is taking place in Estonia, and the Parma Ladies Open is happening in Italy.

Jabeur (who lost to Swiatek in the U.S. Open finals) will be making her first appearance in the end-of-season tournament, while this is Swiatek’s second showing. This will also be the first time an Arab woman — Jabeur is from Tunisia — has qualified for the WTA Finals.

Defending doubles champs, Czech duo Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova will also compete in the WTA Finals for their fourth consecutive year.

Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena has been huge for events in the area since its debut in 2019. Along with concerts and special performances, the arena has also hosted several other big sports events including the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships, PBR World Finals, March Madness, and more.

Tickets are now on sale for WTA Finals day and night sessions from Monday, October 31 through Monday, November 7.