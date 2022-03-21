George Strait Goes Deep and Keeps It Cozy at Houston Rodeo, Playing Off the Mega Event With Grand Style

George Strait is still very comfortable the Houston Rodeo spotlight. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

George Strait showed his hand early Sunday evening, letting the crowd at the final night of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo know they were in for the full King of Country experience.

“I hope you’ve got a couple of hours,” Strait says, setting the stage. “We’ve got a lot of songs to play tonight.”

The crowd of 79,452 at NRG Stadium definitely cleared their schedules, thrilled at the opportunity to see a country music legend roll through song after song. Strait’s full-length concert marked his 31st appearance at The Houston Rodeo and commemorated the Rodeo’s 90th anniversary.

Considering his low-key demeanor, Strait knows how to connect with the crowd. At times, it seemed as though fans were hanging out in his living room and Strait just happened to pick up a guitar and sing a few well-loved tunes.

His deep catalog is full of memorable songs, but Strait counts “Amarillo By Morning” as the favorite song he’s ever cut, followed closely by “The Chair.” For the record, his wife Norma Strait prefers 2006’s “Come On Joe” as her song on repeat.

Throughout the show, Strait gave backstories to many songs, right down to the place and year a song was written. He namechecked Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth and gave co-songwriting credit to his son “Bubba,” aka George Strait Jr., on “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar.”

Strait took a break from his own hit list to perform Waylon Jenning’s classic “Waymore’s Blues” with his band, Ace in the Hole adding their own spin to the song. Strait and the band also slipped Tom Petty’s “You Wreck Me,” in the latter part of the set, with a driving up-tempo beat, bluesy rock electric guitar and haunting fiddle

Strait played for more than two hours and included songs “Check Yes or No,” “Ocean Front Property,” “Take Me to Texas” and “Easy Come, Easy Go” in the mix.

There was a break in concert for what he called “his favorite part of the night.” Strait and the Military Warriors Support Foundation are partners in an initiative supporting programs assisting wounded military members and their families. The evening’s highlight was the gift of a mortgage-free home to a member of the military and her family.

Strait’s philanthropic efforts also extend to The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. In 2013, the first four-year Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo George Strait Scholarship was awarded through the Rodeo’s scholarship program.

He picked back up with an ode to his tequila brand Código 1530, the Cajun-tinged “Adalida” and “Run.” He ambled off the star-shaped stage around 10 pm to “Come Unwound,” before strolling back with the band to round out the night. He fittingly closed the show with “The Cowboy Rides Away.”

Ashely McBride Gives George Strait a Little Help

Earlier in the evening, singer and songwriter Ashley McBryde opened for Strait to a relatively full stadium and was at ease in front of the crowd, marking the eighth time she and her band opened up for the man she calls “Mr. Strait.” She’s come a long way from the basement dives and county fairs she references in “Girl Goin Nowhere.”

McBryde’s strong vocals and an easygoing personality translated well, filling the cavernous NRG with songs “Martha Divine” “Voodoo Doll” and “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega.”

While she leans into familiar territory in “Whiskey and Country Music” (loneliness, Patsy Cline and a bottle) McBryde’s lyrics reflect a journey of hard work and gratitude, tinged with a bit of honest scandal.

“I didn’t put my good hair in for nothing,” McBryde jokes. “This is really something special. We get on stage every night and live a dream.”

McBryde is a four-time Grammy nominee and the only artist to be nominated for Country Album of the Year by the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association Awards and the Recording Academy in the same award season. There are sure to be more honors in her future.

Even though Strait sang the line “Oh, the last goodbye’s the hardest one to say,” at the close of the concert, there’s no doubt Strait will be back. The people have spoken and they will always want King George to hold court at the Houston Rodeo.