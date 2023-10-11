Welcome to the Club: Goodsmith Home Care & Repair

With a reputation built on trust, convenience, and superior service, Goodsmith has redefined home maintenance and repair with an easy all-in-one solution at your fingertips.

In the realm of home care and repair services, one name stands out for its commitment to excellence, ease, and customer service – Goodsmith Home Care & Repair.

Our homes are often our most valuable and treasured assets. We have all been there, navigating the labyrinth of repair solutions, frantically group texting friends for references when something goes wrong and “your guy” isn’t answering. Or far too often, facing unreliable, unprofessional tradespeople and wrestling with the aftermath and expense of mismanaged projects. But what if there was a beacon of hope? A company that could make it easy. Enter Goodsmith. With a reputation built on trust, convenience, and superior service, Goodsmith has redefined home maintenance and repair with an easy all-in-one solution at your fingertips – literally.

Founded in 2019 by homeowners and co-founders Morgan Booth and Erich Kleine, Goodsmith was born from every homeowner’s frustration of facing a long list of “to-do’s,” but not knowing where to start or who to contact for help.

Goodsmith offers members the ease of a “one-stop-shop” for all your home repairs and projects. It isn’t just a service; it’s a club for houses, where your home becomes a cherished member. Memberships range from $0 to $89 per month with varying benefits, making it accessible to all homeowners. Members gain the invaluable advantage of having a best in class “fix-all” solution at their beck and call.

Goodsmith isn’t just about exceptional craftsmanship; it’s about making homeowners’ lives easier. Thanks to Goodsmith’s revolutionary approach, this all-in-one solution brings convenience, trust, and top-tier service right to your fingertips through their user-friendly app. The app allows members to effortlessly submit requests, track progress, and handle payments, all within a single platform.

Let’s be honest. Most of our lives are on a subscription plan. From our music streaming services to our binge-worthy shows, we’ve got a subscription for everything. Why should our home be any different?

This versatility, combined with hands-on pride in their work and a unified working environment, defines Goodsmith’s mission. What was once a convoluted maze, can all be solved with one click. From the moment Goodsmith arrives, you know you are in for a different experience.

“Our goal” says co-founder Morgan Booth, “is to be the only contact you’ll ever need when it comes to home repairs. As a member, you can trust that our technicians in various fields such as maintenance, carpentry, paint, plumbing, electric, cleaning, and everything in between will be professionally trained and qualified. We are dedicated to building partnerships, one neighbor and one home at a time.”

One of the standout features of Goodsmith is its member-exclusive access to home maintenance programs, designed to ensure that your home’s routine maintenance needs can be addressed effortlessly. Plans range from $300/yr (two visits) to $1,200/yr (five visits) and cover basics, from AC filter and light bulb changes to water heater flushes and dryer vent cleaning.

Goodsmith was born out of the same frustrations and logistical hurdles every homeowner faces. In 2019, homeowner and co-founder Morgan Booth was facing a laundry list of repairs for his own home. As he embarked on the journey to find specialized solutions, he was confronted with the daunting task of “sourcing it yourself,” coupled with the frustration of no-show tradesmen and project mishaps. This predicament led him to partner with his friend and custom home builder, Erich Kleine. Together, they envisioned a transformation in the home maintenance and repair industry, one that would restore customer service and value to the homeowners – thus, Goodsmith was born.

Today, Goodsmith is leading a home repair revolution of sorts in Houston. Elevating craftmanship and setting a new standard that is focused on excellence and trust.

“We are changing home care from start to finish by prioritizing customer service, providing access to a multitude of professionally trained and managed trades under one brand, all in the palm of your hand. One platform, endless solutions,” concluded co-founder, Erich Kleine.

So it’s time to sit back and enjoy homeownership. Let Goodsmith Home Care & Repair handle the headaches.