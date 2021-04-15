Skeet station
The Greater Houston Sports Club has a storied history.
Target launcher #3
Trap shooting
At Greater Houston Gun Club, you don’t need to your own WD-40 to clean your gun. The Gun Care Center (pictured above) takes care of that and more (right down to your shotgun’s chokes).
The Clubhouse at GHSC
Harry Mach, Butch Mach
0V3A4438 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
01
09

A skeet station stands at the edge of one of Greater Houston Sports Club's ponds.

02
09

The Greater Houston Sports Club has a storied history.

03
09

A Greater Houston Sports Club target launcher waits for shooters to shout, "Pull!" and send shooting clays into the air.

04
09

A trap sits at the edge of Greater Houston Sports Club's five stand field.

05
09

At Greater Houston Gun Club, you don't need to your own WD-40 to clean your gun. The Gun Care Center (pictured above) takes care of that and more (right down to your shotgun's chokes).

06
09

The Clubhouse at Greater Houston Sports Club stands at the center of its shooting courses.

07
09

Harry Mach, Butch Mach

08
09

Mel Scruggs, Nolan Roberts at the Alley Theatre Sporting Clays Competition at the Greater Houston Sports Club. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

09
09

Norm Nabhan, Vicki Smith, Jay Mischon, Steven Chefas

Skeet station
The Greater Houston Sports Club has a storied history.
Target launcher #3
Trap shooting
At Greater Houston Gun Club, you don’t need to your own WD-40 to clean your gun. The Gun Care Center (pictured above) takes care of that and more (right down to your shotgun’s chokes).
The Clubhouse at GHSC
Harry Mach, Butch Mach
0V3A4438 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Culture / Sporting Life

Inside Houston’s Most Storied Shooting Club — the Real Story of Greater Houston Sports Club

This Hidden Houston Gem Makes Sporting Clays a True Family Escape

BY // 04.14.21
A skeet station stands at the edge of one of Greater Houston Sports Club's ponds.
The Greater Houston Sports Club has a storied history.
A Greater Houston Sports Club target launcher waits for shooters to shout, "Pull!" and send shooting clays into the air.
A trap sits at the edge of Greater Houston Sports Club's five stand field.
At Greater Houston Gun Club, you don't need to your own WD-40 to clean your gun. The Gun Care Center (pictured above) takes care of that and more (right down to your shotgun's chokes).
The Clubhouse at Greater Houston Sports Club stands at the center of its shooting courses.
Harry Mach, Butch Mach
Mel Scruggs, Nolan Roberts at the Alley Theatre Sporting Clays Competition at the Greater Houston Sports Club. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Alley Theatre Sporting Clays Shoot
1
9

A skeet station stands at the edge of one of Greater Houston Sports Club's ponds.

2
9

The Greater Houston Sports Club has a storied history.

3
9

A Greater Houston Sports Club target launcher waits for shooters to shout, "Pull!" and send shooting clays into the air.

4
9

A trap sits at the edge of Greater Houston Sports Club's five stand field.

5
9

At Greater Houston Gun Club, you don't need to your own WD-40 to clean your gun. The Gun Care Center (pictured above) takes care of that and more (right down to your shotgun's chokes).

6
9

The Clubhouse at Greater Houston Sports Club stands at the center of its shooting courses.

7
9

Harry Mach, Butch Mach

8
9

Mel Scruggs, Nolan Roberts at the Alley Theatre Sporting Clays Competition at the Greater Houston Sports Club. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

9
9

Norm Nabhan, Vicki Smith, Jay Mischon, Steven Chefas

Although mainly constructed from concrete and glass, Houston has some surprising, spectacular moments of greenery. Between forests and amongst fields stands one of them — the Greater Houston Sports Club. This is a members-only shooting club that isn’t strictly members-only or just a shooting club.

“What we’re really big on is family. Those fishing areas? There’s no shooting going on around there,” says Harry Mach, who is the current co-owner of the club with Cliff Moeller.

Greater Houston Sports Club also hosts fundraisers for organizations such as the Alley Theatre. In 2019, the club helped raise $6 million for area charities. With Greater Houston Sports Club part of the National Skeet Shooting Association (NSSA) and the National Sporting Clays Association (NSCA), it also hosts highly competitive skeet and sporting clay events open to every qualified shooter, such as the Buckle Race Series.

At this event, competitors have the chance to win $10,000 off a Ford F-150.

Sporting Clays 101

With four sporting clay courses that vary in difficulty at Greater Houston Sports Club, this is place where you can be challenged yet comfortable with every shot. World title holder Bobby Fowler, who is the shooting coach at the club, considers it an ideal setup.

“It’s for any level of shooter,” Fowler says.”If you’re a beginner, we’ve got shooting for that. If you started five years ago, or if you’re a veteran shooter of 25 years, you still got something hard to shoot at.”

Target launcher #3
A Greater Houston Sports Club target launcher waits for shooters to shout, “Pull!” and send shooting clays into the air.

Target presentations also rotate every two weeks to provide variety. Greater Houston Sports Club even has its own cleaning room where you can clean your guns right after shooting. That’s unusual. Most shooting ranges do not provide cleaning supplies.

“It’s a great place for families to come out to because it’s not real fast-paced,” Fowler says.

Greater Houston Sports Club’s History

Founded in 1958 by directors and officers James C. Roberts (president, 1958), John R. Downes (chairman of the board, 1958), Gordon Nees, H.J. Yoakum, L. E. Minor, Edmund L. Buckley (president, 1960), Titus Harris Jr. (president, 1961) and Ralph W. McNeir, the club still had a ways to go when it first opened. The clubhouse was not yet finished, but GHSC had two skeet and two trap fields to keep its members entertained.

Texas oil pioneers Henry and Roy Cullen held stocks in the club and proudly wore its membership lapel pins. This was a major new player on the Houston scene. Five thousand spectators attended Greater Houston Sports Club’s opening weekend, which featured exhibitions from Winchester “Showman Shooter” Herb Parsons. That caught the eye (or, rather, the pen) of Houston Post reporter Harv Boughton and the Houston Chronicle’s Bob Brister. From there, the club grew quickly in skeet, trap and members.

By 1959, GHSC’s clubhouse opened up for members-only. Back then both non-members and members could shoot at the club at anytime. One only needed to pay for their skeet tokens and shells at the clubhouse window.

The Shamrock Hotel (with an opening of its own that was beyond massive and a tad more raucous) served as an early landmark for Greater Houston Sports Club. Early advertisements for the club touted that it was only “11 miles south of the Shamrock Hotel.” The Shamrock even catered some club events.

Once several decades passed, Greater Houston Sports Club’s business stared to dip and its facilities needed a revamp. Enter current GHSC co-owners Harry Mach and Cliff Moeller, who came on the scene in 1997.

“When Harry and Cliff took over, they rewrote the business plan, rewrote the membership structure,” club manager Kevin Dougherty tells PaperCity. “We’ve been working off of that structure since. It’s membership first and everything else second.”

Greater Houston Sports Club also wants to grow the sport of sporting clays. It hosts events such as Greater Ladies and Clays for Ladies that are put together by women for women. These women-only, member-only events encourage the club’s female members to come together and cultivate their shooting passion and skills.

“We will entertain everyone, however we do have rules and regulations for safety purposes,” Mach says.

At GHSC, safety is paramount. Decorated with three lakes, kids can fish while parents shoot, with both unwinding in the club’s natural scenery.

On many Wednesday or Thursday nights, the savory smell of smoke and steak lingers in the air, welcoming shooters to stay for Steak Night. The only requirement to participate in Steak Night is to bring your own steaks. After an afternoon of nailing birds, families can kick back in the rustic clubhouse while waiting for their steaks to sear and enjoy some old fashioned quality time together.

Steak Nights at Greater Houston Sports Club have always been rooted in family. Mach remembers one Wednesday evening at the clubhouse (when Steak Nights were just starting up) when he and his wife struck up a conversation with a lady who had two kids in tow. The woman mentioned she was waiting for her husband’s return from his afternoon of shooting so that they could all sit down and eat a steak-centered dinner together

She treasured these meals and came in every week just for Steak Night. This experience reinforced Mach’s commitment to these events.

“We do not set up a temporary thing,” he says. “We set everything up on a permanent basis.”

Membership

There are three different types of membership at Greater Houston Sports Club — resident, non-resident and junior. Residents pay a one-time charge of $5,000 and then $120 in monthly dues. Non-residents (those outside of a 75-mile radius of Downtown Houston) pay a one-time charge of $2,500 and then $720 in annual fees. Juniors (those who are between the ages of 18 and 25) pay a one-time charge of $2,500 and then $60 in monthly dues.

(If you’re looking to become a member of Greater Houston Sports Club, click here to get started on filling out the application. Once completed, you can email the form to either Nettie@GreaterHoustonSportsClub.com or Kevin@GreaterHoustonSportsClub.com.)

New members undergo both new member and safety orientations. “We want to protect every member there,” Dougherty says. “We want a safe atmosphere.”

They do things a little differently at Greater Houston Sports Club. Have for decades. By design.

PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences.

Featured Properties

Swipe
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
3824 Aviemore Drive
Riverhills
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
6144 Locke Avenue
Ridglea
FOR SALE

6144 Locke Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$719,900 Learn More about this property
Carter Brumley
This property is listed by: Carter Brumley (817) 201-1117 Email Realtor
6144 Locke Avenue
1905 Highland Park Circle
Highland Park Circle
FOR SALE

1905 Highland Park Circle
Fort Worth, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
1905 Highland Park Circle
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
5529 Pershing Avenue
Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5529 Pershing Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$985,500 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
5529 Pershing Avenue
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Stonegate
FOR SALE

2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
13604 Green Elm Road
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13604 Green Elm Road
Aledo, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
13604 Green Elm Road
808 Washington Terrace
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

808 Washington Terrace
Fort Worth, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Bowen-Wilson
This property is listed by: Kelly Bowen-Wilson (817) 723-1156 Email Realtor
808 Washington Terrace
Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,000 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
Lakeside Parkway #1502
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
2729 River Forest Drive
River Park
FOR SALE

2729 River Forest Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2729 River Forest Drive
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$4,999,999 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Flower Mound, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X