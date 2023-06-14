Jump Into Summer Fun at Hilton Anatole Dallas

Whether you’re a thrill seeker or a relaxation specialist, the JadeWaters Resort Pool gives you and your family plenty of options.

Skip the long airport lines and loads of luggage and head to Hilton Anatole Dallas for chill days, cool nights, and all the best of the season. Explore Anatole’s three acres of pools, water features, shaded poolside cabanas, and a swim-up pool bar to find your best summer self for you and your family just a short drive from downtown Dallas.

Whether you’re a thrill seeker or a relaxation specialist, the JadeWaters Resort Pool Complex gives you and your family plenty of options. Spread across three acres within the hotel’s seven-acre sculpture park, JadeWaters delights from morning until night.

Start the day splishing, splashing, floating, and swimming in the 7,000-square-foot beach entry pool, and then head to the activity pool with play areas for more water adventures. Feel the need for speed? Zoom down the two 180-foot water slides.

Want to stay cool without the effort? Grab a tube and soak up the scenery, sculptures, and waterfalls throughout the 630-foot-long lazy river.

Adults will appreciate the Leisure Cove Pool, a separate 4,000-square-foot pool and hot tub, complete with a swim-up bar and in-pool seating. It’s the ideal spot for sipping a cocktail and taking in the resort views.

Find some shade and tuck into your great summer reading in one of JadeWaters many seating options. The private cabanas are the ideal place to set up for the day, complete with two extra-wide lounge chairs, a dining set, a small sofa, two additional chairs with an end table, a TV, Wi-Fi, and a mini cooler stocked with bottled water. The cabanas are roomy, offering privacy for up to eight people.

Soak up the sun in the Family Alcoves, a poolside retreat for up to 10 people complete with a dining table, two lounge chairs, one large umbrella, two chairs and two small tables, a cooler with bottled water.

Smaller groups will enjoy the daybeds by the water with two chaise lounges, a large umbrella, dining table, and an icy cooler stocked with bottled water.

Hungry for more? JadeWaters Bar & Grill keeps you and your crew full and happy with an assortment of dining options the entire family will enjoy. Don’t forget to try the signature Caribbean Swirl.

Just because the sun sets, it doesn’t mean the fun has to end. Hilton Anatole’s 1,606 rooms are just the luxurious retreat your summer needs. Choose from spacious rooms and suites with atrium views, a fully decked-out fitness room kitted out with Hilton’s in-room Gym Rax storage bay, and separate bedrooms and living areas large enough for rollaway beds for the family.

Start making summer memories now and play it cool at Hilton Anatole Dallas for the best of sun, swimming, and fun in Dallas.