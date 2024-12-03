The Hilton Anatole Hotel Brings Christmas Cheer to Dallas’ Design District — Magical Lights, Sweet Treats, and More

It’s time to trim the tree and raise your glass, Christmas time is here. There’s no better place to celebrate with the whole family than Dallas’ iconic Hilton Anatole. The hotel truly decks its halls full of Christmas cheer each year, and this year’s lineup is no exception.

From a Bavarian Christmas extravaganza to Breakfast with Santa, the Hilton Anatole is Christmas central. There’s no reason to book a flight to the North Pole when we have the heart of Christmas right here in our own backyard. So, load up your sleigh, gather your crew, and aim your reindeer towards the Hilton Anatole to take in all the holiday magic this season.

Christmas at the Anatole Activities

Explore a traditional Bavarian Christmas this holiday season at the Hilton Anatole. This year’s extravaganza transforms the resort into a magical holiday destination, featuring a mesmerizing tree maze that will delight visitors of all ages. Soar above the festivities on a grand Ferris wheel, offering breathtaking views of the decorated grounds, or feel the rush of excitement on a towering 40-foot Snowy Summit Slide. Step into a charming Bavarian Village, where the spirit of European Christmas markets comes to life with twinkling lights, photo ops, and seasonal treats, including a cozy après ski-style food and beverage pop-up. The Hilton Anatole’s festivities promise to create unforgettable holiday memories for the whole family.

Christmas at the Anatole Package

Celebrate the magic of the season with a bespoke Christmas at the Anatole package. Enjoy a festive stay with an early 2 pm check-in, complimentary self-parking, and two adult tickets to experience the holiday maze, Ferris Wheel ride, and Snowy Summit Slide.

Santa Suite

Immerse yourself in the full richness of the holiday magic with a stay in the Hilton Anatole’s festive Santa Suite. The hotel’s family bunk bed suite is fully decorated for the holidays, and enchanting décor and cozy comforts create the perfect seasonal escape. The Santa Suite also includes two adult and two children tickets to Christmas at the Anatole, as well as 50 percent off parking.

Breakfast with Santa

Join Santa for a breakfast full of joy and cheer at the Hilton Anatole this holiday season. Enjoy delicious gourmet breakfast items, pictures with Santa, and beautiful Christmas décor every Saturday and Sunday from November 30 to December 22, as well as on December 23 and December 24. Hosted in the hotel’s beloved SĒR Steak + Spirits, this is a meal neither kids nor adults will want to miss.