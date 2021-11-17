Galveston Gets a Chic New Hotel — Former Two Star Motel Being Transformed Into Hotel Lucine

The garish yellow facade of the now-closed Pearl Inn will be reimagined in serene colorations suggested by white brick and bleached white oak.

The classic U-shape design of the Pearl Inn will be retained when the completely renovated Hotel Lucine opens its doors.

A rendering of Hotel Lucine, expected to open on Galveston's Seawall Boulevard in summer of 2022, is being completely renovated by Austin-based Kartwheel Studio.

Can a 1960’s motel with a cringe-worthy two star rating be transformed into a mid-century modern masterpiece of hospitality? Galveston is about to find out. Say goodbye to the awkwardly yellow Pearl Inn, originally the Treasure Isle Motel, and open your imagination to the forthcoming Hotel Lucine.

Billed as “a new design-forward boutique hotel,” seeking “to inspire visitors and spotlight Galveston’s unique character by honoring the past while looking to the future,” Hotel Lucine is slated to open next summer, but not before a complete renovation covering “every square inch” of the property.

Devotees of mid-century modern be not dismayed. The new owners plan on retaining many aspects of the hotel’s low-slung, two-story profile. After all, the property, built in 1963, is the oldest remaining entity from a generation of beachfront motels in Galveston. From its perch at 1002 Seawall Boulevard, it would appear to be ideal for a reimagining.

Kartwheel Studio in Austin is handling the renovation. It will be out with the yellow and in with the serene atmosphere created by the use of white brick and bleached white oak which are to be complimented by expanses of native greenery. Built in the classic U-shape, the central courtyard features a pool and patio but will have the added feature of a “den” area where morning coffee, an afternoon meal or evening cocktails will be offered to guests.

As a fresh-faced 61-room boutique hotel, the Lucine will feature restaurant and bar experiences under the auspices of Houston’s widely applauded chef Justin Yu and drinks guru Bobby Heugel, who are serving as food and beverage operating partners for the new hotel’s owners. The rooftop bar in this duo’s hands is sure to be a popular watering hole not only for creative cocktails but also for the 180-degree views to the Gulf of Mexico.

Partners in the Hotel Lucine project include Dave Jacoby, president of the Galveston Historical Foundation; finance professional Robert Marcus; and Galveston native Keath Jacoby, a marketing and branding exec who has recently worked with Vision Galveston. Additional partners include Shawn Ullman and Jeffrey Solomon.

“Our vision for Hotel Lucine is an alluring destination for visitors and locals alike, a place that feels refined and modern but still approachable and full of heart and soul like a good house party,” Jacoby says in a statement.

“We hope to make it a refuge for culture, fun and culinary and cocktail delights that you never want to leave,” Marcus adds.