Hotel Lucine_Render_KartwheelStudio_View2
Screen Shot 2021-11-16 at 1.55.41 PM
01
03

A rendering of Hotel Lucine, expected to open on Galveston's Seawall Boulevard in summer of 2022, is being completely renovated by Austin-based Kartwheel Studio.

02
03

The classic U-shape design of the Pearl Inn will be retained when the completely renovated Hotel Lucine opens its doors.

03
03

The garish yellow facade of the now-closed Pearl Inn will be reimagined in serene colorations suggested by white brick and bleached white oak.

Hotel Lucine_Render_KartwheelStudio_View2
Screen Shot 2021-11-16 at 1.55.41 PM
Culture / Travel

Galveston Gets a Chic New Hotel — Former Two Star Motel Being Transformed Into Hotel Lucine

Mid-Century Modern Design and Justin Yu and Bobby Heugel Food and Drinks Cred

BY // 11.17.21
A rendering of Hotel Lucine, expected to open on Galveston's Seawall Boulevard in summer of 2022, is being completely renovated by Austin-based Kartwheel Studio.
The classic U-shape design of the Pearl Inn will be retained when the completely renovated Hotel Lucine opens its doors.
The garish yellow facade of the now-closed Pearl Inn will be reimagined in serene colorations suggested by white brick and bleached white oak.
1
3

A rendering of Hotel Lucine, expected to open on Galveston's Seawall Boulevard in summer of 2022, is being completely renovated by Austin-based Kartwheel Studio.

2
3

The classic U-shape design of the Pearl Inn will be retained when the completely renovated Hotel Lucine opens its doors.

3
3

The garish yellow facade of the now-closed Pearl Inn will be reimagined in serene colorations suggested by white brick and bleached white oak.

Can a 1960’s motel with a cringe-worthy two star rating be transformed into a mid-century modern masterpiece of hospitality? Galveston is about to find out. Say goodbye to the awkwardly yellow Pearl Inn, originally the Treasure Isle Motel, and open your imagination to the forthcoming Hotel Lucine.

Billed as “a new design-forward boutique hotel,” seeking “to inspire visitors and spotlight Galveston’s unique character by honoring the past while looking to the future,” Hotel Lucine is slated to open next summer, but not before a complete renovation covering “every square inch” of the property.

Devotees of mid-century modern be not dismayed. The new owners plan on retaining  many aspects of the hotel’s low-slung, two-story profile. After all, the property, built in 1963, is the oldest remaining entity from a generation of  beachfront motels in Galveston. From its perch at 1002 Seawall Boulevard, it would appear to be ideal for a reimagining.

Kartwheel Studio in Austin is handling the renovation. It will be out with the yellow and in with the serene atmosphere created by the use of white brick and bleached white oak which are to be complimented by expanses of native greenery. Built in the classic U-shape, the central courtyard features a pool and patio but will have the added feature of a “den” area where morning coffee, an afternoon meal or evening cocktails will be offered to guests.

Maybe it was New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees' retirement in March that paved the way for him to accept Susan Sarofim's invitation to be special guest
The classic U-shape design of the Pearl Inn will be retained when the completely renovated Hotel Lucine opens its doors.

As a fresh-faced 61-room boutique hotel, the Lucine will feature restaurant and bar experiences under the auspices of Houston’s widely applauded chef Justin Yu and drinks guru Bobby Heugel, who are serving as food and beverage operating partners for the new hotel’s owners. The rooftop bar in this duo’s hands is sure to be a popular watering hole not only for creative cocktails but also for the 180-degree views to the Gulf of Mexico.

Partners in the Hotel Lucine project include Dave Jacoby, president of the Galveston Historical Foundation; finance professional Robert Marcus; and Galveston native Keath Jacoby, a marketing and branding exec who has recently worked with Vision Galveston. Additional partners include Shawn Ullman and Jeffrey Solomon.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials

“Our vision for Hotel Lucine is an alluring destination for visitors and locals alike, a place that feels refined and modern but still approachable and full of heart and soul like a good house party,” Jacoby says in a statement.

“We hope to make it a refuge for culture, fun and culinary and cocktail delights that you never want to leave,” Marcus adds.

Featured Properties

Swipe
8843 Harness Creek Lane
Stablewood
FOR SALE

8843 Harness Creek Lane
Houston, TX

$13,950,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
8843 Harness Creek Lane
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #283
The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #283
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #283
604 Rocky River Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

604 Rocky River Road
Houston, TX

$4,500,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
604 Rocky River Road
21356 FM 1887 Road
Hempstead
FOR SALE

21356 FM 1887 Road
Hempstead, TX

$2,300,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
21356 FM 1887 Road
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View Our Open Houses View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X