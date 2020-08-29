Houston Astros Walk Off the Field in Racial Injustice Protest, Making a Powerful Statement About What Needs to Happen in America

The Houston Astros walking off in protest of racial injustice and not playing a scheduled game left some powerful scenes. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

With a powerful display that included laying a Black Lives Matter T-shirt down over home plate, the Houston Astros joined the chorus of professional sports walking off in protest of police brutality and systematic racism in America. The Astros took the Minute Maid Park field at the scheduled first pitch time for Friday night’s game against the Oakland A’s, stopped at their positions for a moment of silence and then walked right off the field and back into their dugout.

With that, the game would be the latest in a series of major sports postponements in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. These protests have displayed the resolve and courage of professional athletes determined to help bring about change.

Those old insulting Shut Up and Play epithets are a thing of the past. It’s now about standing up and trying to make a difference.

“For me, I have multi-racial kids,” says Astros all-star outfielder Michael Brantley, one of a dwindling number of Black players in Major League Baseball. “I want this world to be a better place when they grow up. I’m raising four kids that are multi-racial.

“When they go to school, and walk down the street, I want them to have the same rights as everyone else.”

This powerful new wave of athlete activism started in the NBA when the Milwaukee Bucks decided they would not play a playoff game after Blake, a Black man, was shot in the back seven times by police. The Bucks’ stand caused all the NBA’s playoff games to be canceled for three days and soon WNBA, MLB and MLS players — and eventually even the NHL — joined in the movement.

With concerns over Hurricane Laura having canceled Astros games originally scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, this Friday night game against the A’s would be the first time the Astros could make their own stand. The players talked as a group at Minute Maid — and also discussed things with their former teammate and current Oakland player Tony Kemp. Shortly after 5 pm, they first went to Astros manager Dusty Baker with their decision.

“We felt this message was bigger than missing another game,” Astros outfielder Josh Reddick says.

Lance McCullers Jr. — the Astros’ scheduled starting pitcher — never came out to warmup. Instead on Jackie Robinson Day at Minute Maid, Astros catcher Martin Maldonado laid a No. 42 (Robinson’s number, which all the players wear on this day) orange Astros jersey in the right side batter’s box and Oakland shortstop Marcus Semien laid a No. 42 gray A’s jersey in the left side batter’s box. The Black Lives Matter T-shirt was placed in-between the two jerseys over home plate.

The moment of silence — which both the A’s and Astros observed — also lasted 42 seconds.

“I was for it, I backed them,” Baker says. “I’m glad that they did it. A lot of people probably won’t be happy, but players have to satisfy themselves.”

General manager James Click says that Astros owner Jim Crane fully supported the players’ decision when he and Baker called Crane to tell him about it.

“I think it’s a tremendous gesture that shows a tremendous sense of camaraderie and duty,” Click says.

The Houston Astros did not play ball on Friday night. They did something much more important.