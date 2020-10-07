BCAF (Kristin Schillaci)
Culture / Entertainment

Rhino Running, a Unique Home Tour and Traveling Craft Brews — the Best Things to Do in Houston

Your Complete Weekend Guide

BY // 10.06.20
Support the arts at this weekend's Bayou City Art Virtual Experience. (Artwork by Kristin Schillaci)
Run for the rhinos this weekend with the Houston Zoo and GHCAAZK.
Virtually tour the Myer-Hall House this Saturday. (Photo by Jim Parsons)
Head to the north side this weekend to sip brews from four local makers.
Enjoy craft beer from New Magnolia at the Heights Curbside Crawl: Four Pack Track.
The C.L. Neuhaus House (circa 1909) on Courtlandt Place was one of 15 structures earning 2020 Good Brick Awards. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Support the arts at this weekend's Bayou City Art Virtual Experience. (Artwork by Kristin Schillaci)

Run for the rhinos this weekend with the Houston Zoo and GHCAAZK.

Virtually tour the Myer-Hall House this Saturday. (Photo by Jim Parsons)

Head to the north side this weekend to sip brews from four local makers.

Enjoy craft beer from New Magnolia at the Heights Curbside Crawl: Four Pack Track.

The C.L. Neuhaus House (circa 1909) on Courtlandt Place was one of 15 structures earning 2020 Good Brick Awards. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Weekends can never come soon enough. I practically dream about them and the peace and freedom they so kindly offer. It’s only Tuesday, but I’m all ready for Friday morning when I awaken and realize – gasp! – the next day is Saturday. It’s a cycle of joy.

I hope you love weekends as much as I do. To adequately prepare you for those exciting days ahead, here are the Houston events worth clearing your calendar for. Purchase some art, go on a little run, take a nice tour and then enjoy some local brews.

These are the best things to do in Houston:

Bayou City Art Virtual Experience

COVID-19 has been less than kind to the Houston arts. Between delayed and canceled performances, galas and public events, it’s been quite an interesting past six months, to say the least. Thankfully, groups and organizations have been quick to adapt — and that includes the Art Colony Association.

Though the ACA had to cancel its Bayou City Art Festival this past March, they will make up for the cancellation with a virtual experience this weekend. The event, which officially kicked off on Monday with an online auction, will go into high gear Friday through Sunday, October 9 through 11, with virtual performances, creative activities, virtual demonstrations, chances to purchase art and much more.

Running for Rhinos 5K

Although I’ve personally never seen a rhino before (except maybe at the Houston Zoo a bajillion years ago), I have this image in my mind of what a pack of them would look like running. Am I visualizing this after years of PBS documentaries, or is it coming from somewhere else? Who knows. But here’s what I do know: It’s kind of funny.

These massive creatures tearing across open terrain. . . It deserves a little chuckle.

Run for the rhinos this weekend with the Houston Zoo and GHCAAZK.

While I think running with rhinos would be a very, very bad idea, running for them is a very good one. This weekend, Friday through Monday, October 9 through 12, you’re invited to join the Houston Zoo and Greater Houston Chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers (GHCAAZK) for a Running for Rhinos Virtual 5K.

When you sign up to participate in this run-where-you-please event, you’ll be helping GHCAAZK continue its rhino conservation efforts in Africa and Asia. Registration is $35.

2020 Good Brick Tour

It’s no secret that Houston’s real estate scene is as vibrant as the city itself. Any casual ride down Kirby Drive reveals that simple fact: You’ve got classically designed residences situated right next to modern marvels. Turns out you can have your cake and eat it too.

To celebrate Houston’s unique eye for design, tune into Preservation Houston’s virtual Good Brick Tour on Saturday — the first in a three-part virtual series that spotlights three former Good Brick Award-winning properties.

courtlandt house
Take a stroll around historic Courtlandt Place.

This Saturday’s highlight home will be the Myer-Hall House in Courtlandt Place. Take a virtual step inside to appreciate the Tudor Revival and discover what made it the 2010 Good Brick Award winner.

The videos will be available on Preservation Houston’s website and YouTube channel.

Heights Curbside Crawl

You deserve a beer. Actually, I take that back — you deserve four. And you’re in luck, because this Saturday and Sunday will bring Eureka Heights, New Magnolia, Great Heights and Holler banding together to bring you Heights Curbside Crawl: Four Pack Track.

To participate, simply pick up a punch card at one of the four breweries and head to each stop to sip some uniquely crafted brews. After you’ve enjoyed all the beers and completed your punch card, head back to Eureka Heights for a free shirt. I mean, if not for the beer, at least do it for the shirt.

