The Best Things to Do In Houston This September — A Wonder Tunnel, Sunday Night Football, Jazz Fest and Much More

John Slaby's "Selfie-Portrait with Self-Portrait" will be on display at Archway Gallery throughout September. (Photo Courtesy of Archway Gallery)

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (far right) has a way of making his teammates believe. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

There is a reason some people refer to Houston as Hustle Town. Something always seems to have something going on, from high energy concerts to eccentric art shows. Luckily, PaperCity’s extensive events calendar provides a curated selection of all the best things to do in Houston.

Let’s dive into the calendar. Here are the Best Things To Do In Houston This September:

The TUNNEL by BIG ART

Fans of James Turrell’s mind bending neon tunnel dubbed The Light Inside are in for a real treat. A new 100-foot-long tunnel of enchanting light and sound arrives at Discovery Green on Thursday, September 5. Visitors can traverse the tunnel from opening night through October 6.

Participants can also alter the path of the visual vortex through an interactive device. During the grand opening, the architect of The TUNNEL Paul Magnuson will discuss other upcoming projects and his inspiration for the temporary installation.

Free Black Swan Yoga at POST

Destress during an upbeat, energetic yoga class hosted by Black Swan instructor Natasha Ponciano on the gorgeous sky lawn on the roof of the POST mixed-use land. Beginners and pros alike can enjoy this modern yoga class on Saturday, September 7. Bring your friends, mats, towels and water bottles — and get ready to sweat bright and early.

Adam and Eve and the iPhone at Archway Gallery

John Slaby, a Houston-based artist known for his surrealist portraits, tackles the captivating power technology holds over humans in his newest gallery exhibition titled “Adam and Eve and the iPhone.” Through allusions to the iPhone as both an addiction and a prison, Slaby’s works in this showcase urge attendees to put down their smartphones and gain some introspection.

Nourish Retreat

PaperCity’s first ever Nourish Retreat is set for Sunday, September 8, bringing a wellness experience like no other. Gather in the peaceful atrium of The Juliana, a hidden gem of The Heights, for a fulfilling day of mindfulness in moderation. Nourish, a PaperCity Retreat with Sagis Diagnostic will showcase a holistic path to mental, physical and spiritual wellness, all curated by some of Houston’s top healthy living experts.

The Moth StorySLAM

Head over to Warehouse Live on September 10 for an exhilarating, live storytelling competition. The Moth, a nonprofit storytelling collective, hosts monthly StorySLAMs. Ten attendees each get five minutes on stage to weave captivating narratives surrounding a central theme. This month storytellers are slated to bring tales of hard work and determination for the theme of Elbow Grease.

Got a story of a time you gave something your all? It could be your night to share with the crowd.

Art Ramble at Sawyer Yards

Get ready to ramble on Saturday, September 14, when Sawyer Yards will open more than 100 of its art studios to the public. Stroll through a range of studios that offer art at a variety of price points, from inspiring paintings to breathtaking sculptures. While meandering through the many artistic offerings, sample specialty drinks served by Platypus Brewing, Eureka Heights Brewing, Saint Arnold Brewing and Maven Coffee + Cocktails.

Houston Jazz Festival

Immerse yourself in Houston’s rich jazz scene with performances led by Blue Note recording artist James Francies, Grammy winning vocalist Bilal and audiovisual artist Ben Heim at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Francies has performed and recorded with a slew of musical icons from Childish Gambino to Lauryn Hill and you can see him perform for free on Saturday, September 14.

Big Walls Big Dreams

Hosted by UP Art Studio in collaboration with the Houston Arts Alliance, more than 40 murals will be created by a diverse mix of local and international artists at this mural festival. In addition to these murals, there will be a range of guided tours throughout the two week festival so attendees can explore the creative works and meet local artists.

Houston Texans Home Opener vs. the Chicago Bears

Sunday night football is headed to Houston. The most anticipated season in Texans history since the Gary Kubiak glory days of Arian Foster, J.J. Watt and Matt Schaub sees the Texans open their home season with an NBC national showcase game on Sunday night, September 15 against the visiting Chicago Bears.

Second year quarterback C.J. Stroud is already one of the most popular players in the entire NFL and how he works with the Texans’ now three-pronged elite receiver group of Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs will draw plenty of attention.

Gracie Abrams In Concert

Indie pop darling Gracie Abrams is bringing her chart-topping The Secret Of Us tour to 713 Music Hall on Friday, September 20. A fan favorite opener for Olivia Rodrigo during her Sour tour, Abrams combines emotional, relatable lyrics with an effervescent stage presence, almost guaranteed to get the crowd on its feet. Tickets for this low-key concert start at $117.

Flea by Night

This open-air market, nestled in the heart of downtown Houston , showcases small businesses selling repurposed and vintage finds as well as homemade goods. Enjoy these local shops, live music and a fleet of food trucks on Saturday, September 21.

Houston Astros Baseball at Minute Maid Park

Despite a rash of injuries and stumbling out of the gate, the Astros have reclaimed their familiar perch atop the American League West and are poised to lock up their eighth straight playoff appearance. First September brings a number of interesting home series:

Kansas City Royals — This Thursday, August 29 through Sunday, September 1st, the Astros host young superstar Bobby Witt Jr. and one of the hottest teams in baseball.

Arizona Diamondbacks — From Friday, September 6 through Sunday, September 8, the Astros face the surprise defending National League champion Diamondbacks.

Oakland Athletics — From Tuesday, September 10 through Thursday, September 12, Jose Altuve and Co. welcome an A’s team that is playing out another lost season before the eventual move to Las Vegas.

Anaheim Angeles — Much of the Angels’ star power is long gone and the best they can hope to do is be Astros spoilers in this series at Minute Maid from Thursday, September 19 through Sunday, September 22.

Seattle Mariners — This is the big one, the series that could decide who wins the American League West. The second place Mariners have one of the best starting staffs in baseball and a perennially disappointing offense. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners come to Houston for three games from Monday, September 22 through Wednesday, September 24.

