A Frozen and Aladdin Mashup, the XFL’s Debut and Under-the-Radar Concerts — Best Things to do in Houston

Jon "Bones" Jones will be at the Toyota Center for UFC this Saturday.

Enjoy the Sunrise International Dance Company's performance of "A Whole New World" this Saturday.

Cheer on your Houston Roughnecks as they take on the Los Angeles Wildcats at TDECU Stadium.

Eighteen36 will be hosting its official Grand Opening this Friday.

J.R. Martinez, Army veteran and winner of Dancing with the Stars, will be one of the featured speakers at ReelPeople: UP Abilities.

Grand Opening of Eighteen36

1836 was a cherished year for Houstonians. It’s when our beloved city got its start, when the Allen Brothers decided that yes, the country needed a Houston. And now, you can celebrate your love for the Bayou City at West Alabama’s newest bar, Eighteen36.

Though the bar had its soft launch on January 24, the fresh new spot will be hosting its Grand Opening celebration this Friday, February 7. So get all your Houston loving friends together to enjoy sips from the extended cocktail list, bites from the Roadster Grill Menu and more.

Houston Roughnecks vs. Los Angeles Wildcats

While the Super Bowl may have ended the NFL season, there’s no reason to sulk and be saddened by the long hiatus that stands between you and the next NFL game. It’s time to roll the grills back out, get yourself a six-pack, and keep the tailgates going, because there’s a new pro football league in town, and its kicking off its first season this weekend.

The new XFL becomes the latest attempt at a viable alternative professional football league, bringing 10 weeks of regular season games, two weeks of playoffs and one giant championship game in late April. The league is made up of eight teams, and of course Houston has its own, The Roughnecks. The name is pretty cool, but the logo is even cooler – a not-so gentle nod to the city’s lost-but-never-forgotten Oilers.

The Roughnecks will be playing their first game of the season this Saturday, February 8 at TDECU Stadium on the University of Houston campus. Deck yourself out in red, navy, and grey (those are the Roughnecks’ colors for the uninitiated, which is pretty much everyone) and get rowdy as the team battles it out against the Los Angeles Wildcats. Tickets start at $23.

A Whole New World at MATCH

If your family just can’t get enough of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin or Elsa from Frozen, then the Sunrise International Dance Company has the show for you. The group made up of talented professional dancers and acrobats will be at MATCH Theater on Saturday for an entertaining performance of A Whole New World.

The captivating show is inspired by the Disney favorites Frozen and Aladdin, as well as the acclaimed Moiseyev Dance Company and Cirque du Soleil. So expect a spectacular show complete with incredible dancing and jaw-dropping gymnastics.

Tickets for adults are $40, children are $25.

UFC

Downtown is going to get rowdy this Saturday, as the Toyota Center hosts the heavy-hitting event, UFC. Cheer on your favorite athletes in any one of the series of battles, like Jon “Bones” Jones and Dominick Reyes in the Main Event, or Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko and Katlyn “Blonde Fighter” Chookagian in the Co-Main event. The UFC’s return to Houston marks ultimate fighting’s biggest event ever in Texas.

Tickets start at $120.

ReelPeople: UP Abilities

For the past eight years, the ReelAbilities: Houston Film & Arts Festival has taken over the city to promote the arts, and celebrate the lives and talents of those who have disabilities. The exciting, multi-day event consists of art shows, panel discussions, film presentations and more.

This Tuesday, February 11, the festival will host the highly-anticipated “ReelPeople: UP Abilities,” a presentation featuring J.R. Martinez, Darrius Simmons and Rebecca Alexander, each of whom has a physical disability. Hear from the accomplished individuals as they share a piece of themselves, and provide a brief glimpse into their lives.

Tickets are $25.

Eric Nam

Eric Nam is a gifted Korean-American singer whose gentle songwriting is in a long line of traditional rock-influenced balladry. His 2019 record Before We Begin was his first full-length record in English, and it’s a solid listen, somewhere between the tenderness of Ed Sheeran, the plainspoken cool of Khalid and the buoyant pop of Justin Timberlake. The electric Ariana-esque rising star Phoebe Ryan opens.

The low-key and chic show gets underway this Saturday, February 8, at House of Blues, with tickets starting at $40.

The New Pornographers

For a group that’s never really enjoyed the crossover success shared by peers like Arcade Fire and Bon Iver (although members Neko Case and Dan Bejar’s solo careers are more celebrated), the New Pornographers have been among the most venerable bands in rock for two decades now. I’ve been a fan ever since I stumbled onto their 2000 power pop debut masterpiece Mass Romantic.

Venerable Canadian power-pop group the New Pornographers take over White Oak Music Hall Sunday, February 9.

Their longevity is proof of their irresistible appeal — pure pop songwriting matched with an endless gift for hooks and catchy melodies. Their run from Mass Romantic through 2005’s Twin Cinema (still their best album) is among the best in indie rock history. Recent releases have been richer, more textured than The New Pornographer’s sugary peak, but that’s a testament to their continued growth.

Catch them this Sunday, February 9, at White oak Music Hall. Tickets are $30.

