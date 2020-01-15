Houston Marathon Mania and the Ultimate Chili Quest — Your Weekend Guide

Houston Grand Opera will present "The Arts of Intimacy" at the MFAH on Thursday.

The Chevron Houston Marathon will take over the city this Sunday.

Houston weekends are packed full of events, but how many of them are truly worthy of your time? PaperCity’s new events calendar offers a curated look at all the best things to do in the area. But everyone can still use a guru — or two.

PaperCity Weekend Gurus Virginia Reynolds and Matthew Ramirez cull our calendar for your weekend must dos in this weekly series.

The Arts of Intimacy

In 2017, the Houston Grand Opera launched its six-year “Seeking the Human Spirit” initiative to highlight spiritual themes raised in opera, and get Houstonian excited about opera and art. This Thursday, January 16, drop by the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston as HGO presents an evening of lecture, poetry, art, and music inspired by its Winter 2020 production of La favorite and the book The Arts of Intimacy: Christians, Jews, and Muslims in the Making of Castilian Culture.

The free event will highlight the historic culture, identity, and faith of 14th century Spain with a lecture from Rice University professor Maya Soifir-Irish, poetry from Tamara Al-Qaisi-Coleman and Leslie Contreras Schwartz, and music from Kyle Comer, Michael Fares, and Chabrelle Williams.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Spanish Wine Time

Four years ago, Camerata wine director Chris Poldoian began an all-things-wine event ¡TXOTX! to celebrate the flavorful wines, dishes, and more of Spain’s Basque Country – and this weekend the event will be making its big return. From Friday, January 17 through Friday, January 31, the bigger-and-better-than-ever ¡TXOTX! will take over bars and restaurants across Houston (and throughout Texas), offering Basque-inspired bites and curated wine selections that’ll make you crave a trip to Spain in a very real way.

SHOP Swipe





































Next

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Chili Quest & Beer Fest

The Gulf Coast weather has struck with its (sort of) chilly and relentlessly dreary days, so there’s no better time to indulge in comfort food to right all these seasonal wrongs. And what better food to find comfort in than Texas’ pride and joy, its coveted State Food: chili.

This Saturday, January 18, head to Galveston to savor bites, drinks, and more at the 11th Annual Yaga’s Chili Quest & Beer Fest. The popular island tradition will bring in a lineup of some serious chili masters to compete in the ultimate chili cookoff, with them all vying to be crowned the chili champs.

The Chili Quest offers a chance to taste the competitors’ samples, all while enjoying live music and delicious drinks. And speaking of drinks, let’s not forget about the “Beer Fest” part of the Chili Quest & Beer Fest. The intoxicatingly refreshing fest, taking place in The Trumpets Building, will offer samples of beer from both local and national breweries

. If you’re a little worried about eating all that chili and drinking all that beer, start your day on the right foot by participating in the calorie-burning Beerfooter Beach Run 5K.

Tickets start at just $14.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Taste your way through the Strand at Galveston’s Chili Quest & Beer Fest.

Chevron Houston Marathon

Every year, avid runners from around the world gather downtown to participate in Houston’s ultimate run. The Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half-Marathon take participants on a grand tour (albeit, maybe a sometimes grueling one) of the city, beginning downtown and weaving by some of Houston’s best sights. Down Allen Parkway, through Memorial, across the bayous, and around the Museum District – there’s hardly a better way to see Houston in all its splendor.

But if a 26.2 or 13.1 mile run seems especially daunting, runners also have the option to take part in the We Are Houston 5K, beginning and ending at Discovery Green Park.

Though registration for all race weekend events is long closed, you can still take part in the annual tradition by cheering on those pounding the pavement. Make a poster, find a spot along the route, and show some support. The marathon offers a unique way to come together as a city (especially amidst all this Astros drama), and heck, you might even feel inspired to register early for one of next year’s races.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

“Original” MLK, Jr. Parade & Taste of Houston Festival

Houston has its fair share of brag-worthy facts. We all know it’s the fourth largest city in America, the most diverse city in America, and, quite possibly, the best city in America (not confirmed). But here’s one more for you: did you know Houston’s MLK Day parade was sanctioned by the King family in 1978, and is officially the originally MLK parade in the United States? That’s about as real as it gets.

This MLK Day weekend, head downtown to honor the life and legacy of Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the 42nd Annual “Original” MLK, Jr. Parade & Taste of Houston Festival, presented by the Black Heritage Society. Cheer on city leaders, bands, and performers, and show support for this year’s Grand Marshal, Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Heavyweight Champion George Foreman. Following the parade, all are invited to continue the celebration at the Taste of Houston Festival, where there will be plenty of food, arts, crafts, vendors, live music and more.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.