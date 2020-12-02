Houston Billionaire’s Palace of a Hotel Transforms Into a Holiday Wonderland — The Post Oak Brings a Fable to Life

Detail of the charming gingerbread house on display outside of The Post Oak Hotel French pastry shop Bouchee. (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

Detail of a partridge in a pear tree is the first of 'The Twelve Days of Christmas' holiday decor that stretches throughout the ground floor of The Post Oak Hotel. (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

A partridge in a pear tree is the first of 'The Twelve Days of Christmas' holiday decor that stretches throughout the ground floor of The Post Oak Hotel. (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

The massive Christmas tree in the lobby of the Post Oak Hotel sets the stage for a wondrous holiday-themed decor. (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

“The Twelve Days of Christmas” becomes a three-dimensional wonder at Houston’s The Post Oak Hotel this holiday season in a world of decorations primed to amuse everyone in the family. Add the joys of a life-sized gingerbread house and you have a delightful Instagram-worthy destination. The hotel under Tilman Fertitta’s hospitality umbrella has also scheduled a series of holiday-themed special events.

The Houston billionaire tasked Richard Flowers and his team at The Events Company with creating an over the top holiday fantasy that jump starts in the hotel lobby with a massive Christmas tree that soars to the base of the Swarovski crystal chandelier. The decor then wraps around the vast ground floor of the hotel where vignettes bring to life the 12 days of Christmas in three-dimensional format.

A glittering partridge sits in a gilded pear tree. Ladies hands with five golden rings reach out from the canvas. Drummers drum. Lords leap. Ladies dance. The illustrated verses of the popular Christmas carol are a clever interpretation.

“Especially during these times, we wanted to create something that was timeless and unique for families to gather in a safe space,” says Steven Chou, the hotel GM. “So Richard and his team coming up with “The Twelve Days of Christmas” allows for people to walk around and enjoy it in a socially distanced space.

‘Everything that we’ve put together is really to create traditions for families here in Houston. I’m very proud of what the team has accomplished and Richard and our executive chef and pastry team.”

The Post Oak’s special programming includes a festive holiday tea in Bouchée December 4 to 6 from 1 to 4 pm ($60 per person); Santa’s holiday workshops with Christmas carols, story time with Santa and a lavish holiday spread, December 12 and 13, with morning and afternoon sessions ($80 adults, $60 children); and a holiday themed three-course brunch with Santa in the hotel’s signature Bloom & Bee restaurant on December 19 and 20 ($65 adults, $35 children).