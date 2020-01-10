Houston Rodeo Lineup Reveal Shows NCT 127’s True Power — K-pop Shakes Up the Country Extravaganza, Overshadows Even Gwen Stefani and Willie

Brad Paisley is a now 14 time Houston Rodeo performer. He knows how to do it. (Photo courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.)

Chris Stapleton wowed the Houston crowd for the second year in a row. in 2019 — and he's back for 2020 (Photo by F. Carter Smith )

It’s not BTS, but fellow K-pop band NCT 127 brings its own impressive cult following (and feel) to the 2020 Houston Rodeo concert lineup. The group’s debut album did hit No. 1 in 22 different countries on iTunes. That’s just a little more international than the country music acts that pack the Rodeo’s ledger.

Of course, there are still plenty of country staples (welcome back Chris Stapleton, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Chris Young and Luke Bryan just to name a few) in the RodeoHouston lineup revealed in an energized invite-only party at NRG Stadium on Thursday night.

Call it the stars before the storm.

Reid Ryan was there (in case you’re wondering how he’s filling his time since being relieved of his duties as president of the Houston Astros). So was Bun B. And street artist Gonzo 247. With acts revealed one by one as cowboy hats were taken off the names, the reveal took on something of a happy circus feel.

Of course, the actual lineup leaked on Twitter much earlier in the day. Again.

Still, the appearance of pop icon Gwen Stefani and Texas’ own Khalid on the RodeoHouston rundown brought thrills nonetheless. There may be no one with quite the pull of Cardi B — whose charged performance last year qualifies as one of the most memorable Rodeo shows ever, bringing out an all-time record crowd — on this year’s slate.

But Willie Nelson coming back at age 86 is no minor happening. Still, it’s acts like NCY 127 that will bring the crossover buzz the Houston Rodeo now seems to realize it needs. Not to mention hordes of screaming teenage girls.

“We’re going to mix it up on eight nights,” Joel Crowley, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo president and CEO, says from the stage about the cowboy extravaganza’s non-country acts in remarks broadcast on Facebook Live.

This lineup reveal still leaves three mysteries. To build more of a sense of continued anticipation, the Rodeo’s three Friday night concert performers will be revealed on February 4 (or earlier on Twitter).

The Rodeo runs from March 3 through March 26 this year. Paisley, who is back for his 14th RodeoHouston appearance, will certainly know his way around.

RodeoHouston individual tickets will go on sale at 10 am Thursday, January 16th at rodeohouston.com. The online waiting room will start at 9:30 am. Participants in the waiting room will be randomly selected to get the chance to buy tickets starting at 10 am.

Are you feeling lucky? NCT 127 certainly is.

Here is the 2020 Houston Rodeo concert lineup:

Tuesday, March 3 – Midland

Wednesday, March 4 – Willie Nelson

Thursday, March 5 – Becky G

Friday, March 6 – Hip Hop/R&B – TBD

Saturday, March 7 – Marren Morris

Sunday, March 8 – Ramon Ayala

Monday, March 9 – Chris Young

Tuesday, March 10 – NCT 127

Wednesday, March 11 – Kane Brown

Thursday, March 12 – Cody Johnson

Friday, March 13 – Hip Hop/Pop – TBD

Saturday, March 14 – John Pardi

Sunday, March 15 – Dierks Bentley

Monday, March 16 – Keith Urban

Tuesday, March 17 – Gwen Stefani

Wednesday, March 18 – Khalid

Thursday, March 19 – Chris Stapleton

Friday, March 20 – EDM – TBD

Saturday, March 21 – Brad Paisley

Sunday, March 22 – Luke Bryan