NCT 127
Willie Nelson
Khalid performs at the Toyota Center this Thursday, July 18.
chris stapleton (Photo by F. Carter Smith )
Gwen Stefani
Cody Johnson Houston Rodeo
Keith Urban
Brad Paisley Houston Rodeo
01
08

NCT 127 brings a different feel to the Houston Rodeo lineup.

02
08

Willie Nelson still brings it as a performer, health scares be damned.

03
08

Khalid

04
08

Chris Stapleton wowed the Houston crowd for the second year in a row. in 2019 — and he's back for 2020 (Photo by F. Carter Smith )

05
08

Gwen Stefani

06
08

Cody Johnson brings Texas country to the big Houston Rodeo stage. (Photo courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

07
08

Country superstar Keith Urban

08
08

Brad Paisley is a now 14 time Houston Rodeo performer. He knows how to do it. (Photo courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.)

NCT 127
Willie Nelson
Khalid performs at the Toyota Center this Thursday, July 18.
chris stapleton (Photo by F. Carter Smith )
Gwen Stefani
Cody Johnson Houston Rodeo
Keith Urban
Brad Paisley Houston Rodeo
Culture / Entertainment

Houston Rodeo Lineup Reveal Shows NCT 127’s True Power — K-pop Shakes Up the Country Extravaganza, Overshadows Even Gwen Stefani and Willie

And the Country Music Stars Coming Are. . .

BY // 01.09.20
NCT 127 brings a different feel to the Houston Rodeo lineup.
Willie Nelson still brings it as a performer, health scares be damned.
Khalid
Chris Stapleton wowed the Houston crowd for the second year in a row. in 2019 — and he's back for 2020 (Photo by F. Carter Smith )
Gwen Stefani
Cody Johnson brought Texas country to the big Houston Rodeo stage. (Photo courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)
Country superstar Keith Urban
Brad Paisley is a now 14 time Houston Rodeo performer. He knows how to do it. (Photo courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.)
1
8

NCT 127 brings a different feel to the Houston Rodeo lineup.

2
8

Willie Nelson still brings it as a performer, health scares be damned.

3
8

Khalid

4
8

Chris Stapleton wowed the Houston crowd for the second year in a row. in 2019 — and he's back for 2020 (Photo by F. Carter Smith )

5
8

Gwen Stefani

6
8

Cody Johnson brings Texas country to the big Houston Rodeo stage. (Photo courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

7
8

Country superstar Keith Urban

8
8

Brad Paisley is a now 14 time Houston Rodeo performer. He knows how to do it. (Photo courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.)

It’s not BTS, but fellow K-pop band NCT 127 brings its own impressive cult following (and feel) to the 2020 Houston Rodeo concert lineup. The group’s debut album did hit No. 1 in 22 different countries on iTunes. That’s just a little more international than the country music acts that pack the Rodeo’s ledger.

Of course, there are still plenty of country staples (welcome back Chris Stapleton, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Chris Young and Luke Bryan just to name a few) in the RodeoHouston lineup revealed in an energized invite-only party at NRG Stadium on Thursday night.

Call it the stars before the storm.

Reid Ryan was there (in case you’re wondering how he’s filling his time since being relieved of his duties as president of the Houston Astros). So was Bun B. And street artist Gonzo 247. With acts revealed one by one as cowboy hats were taken off the names, the reveal took on something of a happy circus feel.

Of course, the actual lineup leaked on Twitter much earlier in the day. Again.

Still, the appearance of pop icon Gwen Stefani and Texas’ own Khalid on the RodeoHouston rundown brought thrills nonetheless. There may be no one with quite the pull of Cardi B — whose charged performance last year qualifies as one of the most memorable Rodeo shows ever, bringing out an all-time record crowd — on this year’s slate.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38

But Willie Nelson coming back at age 86 is no minor happening. Still, it’s acts like NCY 127 that will bring the crossover buzz the Houston Rodeo now seems to realize it needs. Not to mention hordes of screaming teenage girls.

“We’re going to mix it up on eight nights,” Joel Crowley, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo president and CEO, says from the stage about the cowboy extravaganza’s non-country acts in remarks broadcast on Facebook Live.

This lineup reveal still leaves three mysteries. To build more of a sense of continued anticipation, the Rodeo’s three Friday night concert performers will be revealed on February 4 (or earlier on Twitter).

The Rodeo runs from March 3 through March 26 this year. Paisley, who is back for his 14th RodeoHouston appearance, will certainly know his way around.

RodeoHouston individual tickets will go on sale at 10 am Thursday, January 16th at rodeohouston.com. The online waiting room will start at 9:30 am. Participants in the waiting room will be randomly selected to get the chance to buy tickets starting at 10 am.

Are you feeling lucky? NCT 127 certainly is.

Here is the 2020 Houston Rodeo concert lineup:

Tuesday, March 3 – Midland

Wednesday, March 4 – Willie Nelson

Thursday, March 5 – Becky G

Friday, March 6 – Hip Hop/R&B – TBD

Saturday, March 7 – Marren Morris

Sunday, March 8 – Ramon Ayala

Monday, March 9 – Chris Young

Tuesday, March 10 – NCT 127

Wednesday, March 11 – Kane Brown

Thursday, March 12  Cody Johnson

Friday, March 13 – Hip Hop/Pop – TBD

Saturday, March 14 – John Pardi

Sunday, March 15 – Dierks Bentley

Monday, March 16 –  Keith Urban

Tuesday, March 17 – Gwen Stefani

Wednesday, March 18 – Khalid

Thursday, March 19 – Chris Stapleton

Friday, March 20 – EDM – TBD

Saturday, March 21 – Brad Paisley

Sunday, March 22 – Luke Bryan

Special Series

The Pour

Inside the world of wine
The Annoying Trendiness of Rosé — and a Bottle Actually Worth Drinking
The Annoying Trendiness of Rosé — and a Bottle Actually Worth Drinking
Great Wines for 2020 — Get a Head Start With This Pinot Noir
Great Wines for 2020 — Get a Head Start With This Pinot Noir
Texan Turned California Grapes Guru Has Cried and Army-Man Crawled for Good Wine
Texan Turned California Grapes Guru Has Cried and Army-Man Crawled for Good Wine
What You Should be Drinking — This California Cabernet Brings a Soft Touch
What You Should be Drinking — This California Cabernet Brings a Soft Touch
Energy Geologist Turned Italian Wine Guru Brings His Flair to Texas: Now, He’s Revealing His Hidden Hotspots — Where the Good Wines Are
Energy Geologist Turned Italian Wine Guru Brings His Flair to Texas
Wine’s Psychology Queen: This Young Austin Drinks Guru Gives Up Health Care for the Restaurant Life
Wine’s Psychology Queen
read full series
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
1122 Jackson Street
Dallas
FOR SALE

1122 Jackson Street
Dallas, TX

$242,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by:
1122 Jackson Street
6917 Sperry Street
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6917 Sperry Street
Dallas, TX

$747,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6917 Sperry Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
4205 Gloster Road
Manchester Downs
FOR SALE

4205 Gloster Road
Dallas, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Stevie Chaddick
This property is listed by: Stevie Chaddick (214) 533-1234 Email Realtor
4205 Gloster Road
5909 Goliad Avenue
Lakewood Heights
FOR SALE

5909 Goliad Avenue
Dallas, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
5909 Goliad Avenue
Presented by Ulterre
View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X