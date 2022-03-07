IMG_4810
IMG_4043
The trophy presented to Dr. Jim Muntz as the best NFL team physician of the year. (Courtesy photo)
IMG_8714
IMG_7599
IMG_4691
01
06

Team physician for the Astros, the Houston Texans and the Houston Rockets on the sidelines of a Texans game with Rockets star Hakeem Olajuwon. (Courtesy photo)

02
06

Dikembo Mutombo, Dr. Jim Muntz, Yao Ming, Rockets trainer Keith Jones

03
06

The trophy presented to Dr. Jim Muntz as the best NFL team physician of the year. (Courtesy photo)

04
06

Dr. Jim & Anne Muntz at a Houston Astros game. Muntz is team physician for the MLB team. (Courtesy photo)

05
06

Vernon Maxwell, Dr. Jim Muntz, Hakeem Olajuwon (Courtesy photo)

06
06

Dr. James E. Muntz team physician to the Astros, the Rockets and the Houston Texans (Courtesy photo)

IMG_4810
IMG_4043
The trophy presented to Dr. Jim Muntz as the best NFL team physician of the year. (Courtesy photo)
IMG_8714
IMG_7599
IMG_4691
Culture / Sporting Life

Beloved Houston Doctor Wins NFL Physician of the Year Honors — How James Muntz Heals the Stars

Connecting With Patients One Corny Joke at a Time

BY // 03.07.22
Team physician for the Astros, the Houston Texans and the Houston Rockets on the sidelines of a Texans game with Rockets star Hakeem Olajuwon. (Courtesy photo)
Dikembo Mutombo, Dr. Jim Muntz, Yao Ming, Rockets trainer Keith Jones
The trophy presented to Dr. Jim Muntz as the best NFL team physician of the year. (Courtesy photo)
Dr. Jim & Anne Muntz at a Houston Astros game. Muntz is team physician for the MLB team. (Courtesy photo)
Vernon Maxwell, Dr. Jim Muntz, Hakeem Olajuwon (Courtesy photo)
Dr. James E. Muntz team physician to the Astros, the Rockets and the Houston Texans (Courtesy photo)
1
6

Team physician for the Astros, the Houston Texans and the Houston Rockets on the sidelines of a Texans game with Rockets star Hakeem Olajuwon. (Courtesy photo)

2
6

Dikembo Mutombo, Dr. Jim Muntz, Yao Ming, Rockets trainer Keith Jones

3
6

The trophy presented to Dr. Jim Muntz as the best NFL team physician of the year. (Courtesy photo)

4
6

Dr. Jim & Anne Muntz at a Houston Astros game. Muntz is team physician for the MLB team. (Courtesy photo)

5
6

Vernon Maxwell, Dr. Jim Muntz, Hakeem Olajuwon (Courtesy photo)

6
6

Dr. James E. Muntz team physician to the Astros, the Rockets and the Houston Texans (Courtesy photo)

Along with his Houston Astros’ World Series ring and his two Houston Rockets’ NBA Championship rings, internist Dr. James E.  Muntz now adds an NFL trophy to his cache of honors. After working with the Houston Texans for more than two decades, Muntz has been named the Outstanding NFL Physician of the Year. He’s being recognized as the doctor “who has made the greatest contributions both to the league and to the athletic training profession.”

Muntz received the Jerry “Hawk” Rhea Award during the NFL Physicians Society’s annual scientific meeting and symposium at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. The award is presented annually by the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society.

The gilded football trophy just might find its way to Muntz’s office in the Texas Medical Center where photos and mementos from pro athletes line the walls. Including a J.J. Watt Houston Texans jersey autographed: “Muntz, your jokes are not funny. Love ya buddy.”

Those who know him know that Muntz is the king of corny jokes and that he occasionally scores big with belly laugh humor. He calls my husband the “crooked architect” and credits him with designing the Leaning Tower of Pisa and adds that he couldn’t have designed the Memorial Park tunnels because they are far too straight. My husband counters that his client in Pisa was himself crooked.

Muntz has been team physician with the Texans for 22 years and was with the Oilers for 10 years before that. His medical career in the sports arena includes 30 years with the Rockets and 20 years with the Astros. Not surprising, his iPhone is filled with photos with Hakeem Olajuwon, Jose Cruz, Dikembe Mutombo, Justin Verlander, Vernon Maxwell and more.

The video tribute put together for the award presentation includes testimonials from J.J. Watt, Wade Phillips, Warren Moon, Rick Smith, Matt Schaub, Doug Dawson and Gary Kubiak. Each of whom remarked that beyond the best medical care Muntz shared his personal friendship.

SHOP

Swipe
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas

“Not a day goes by that I don’t awaken and love coming to work with the sports teams and their special issues and elite talents,” Muntz tells PaperCity. “And on those same days I love and adore all my regular, adorable friends and patients that are part of my life too.”

The trophy presented to Dr. Jim Muntz as the best NFL team physician of the year. (Courtesy photo)
The trophy presented to Dr. Jim Muntz as the best NFL team physician of the year. (Courtesy photo)

Muntz as a physician and as a friend is beloved on and off the field. A testimonial to his commitment to his patients comes from former Houston Texan and current Tennessee Titans guard David Quessenberry, whose non-Hodgkin’s T-cell lymphoma was first detected by Muntz.

“He came to my room, my hospital room when we started getting going on the chemo,” Quessenberry says in the video. “He came every day, multiple times a day for the next two or three weeks, as long as I was in the hospital. And he was with me every step of the way through the next three years following the duration of my fight. . . He’s been my physician of the year for a long time now.”

In another tribute to Muntz, Texans director of sports performance planning and medical administration Geoff Kaplan notes: “What separates Jim from other people is his ability to connect with his patients and make them feel as though they are his only patient. Jim has always been a mainstay in the athletic training room and over the last 30-plus years has been a tremendous friend and supporter for the Houston Texans Athletic Training staff and all athletic trainers across the country.”

Muntz tops off an email to PaperCity with: “I have the best of the best. And the most incredible office staff not to mention my sweet wife (Anne), daughter and grandsons that are over the top as shining stars in my life. I am one lucky man.”

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
6521 Mercer St
West University
FOR SALE

6521 Mercer St
West University, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Kate Cancelmo
This property is listed by: Kate Cancelmo (713) 907-3883 Email Realtor
6521 Mercer St
11719 Greenbay Dr
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11719 Greenbay Dr
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11719 Greenbay Dr
5038 Tangle Lane
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5038 Tangle Lane
Houston, TX

$2,150,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
5038 Tangle Lane
3014 Lake St
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3014 Lake St
Houston, TX

$1,349,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
3014 Lake St
4028 Byron
West University
FOR SALE

4028 Byron
West University, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239 Email Realtor
4028 Byron
7713 Janak Dr
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

7713 Janak Dr
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
7713 Janak Dr
361 N Post Oak Lane #242
Post Oak Lane Condo
FOR SALE

361 N Post Oak Lane #242
Houston, TX

$188,500 Learn More about this property
Eileen Hartman
This property is listed by: Eileen Hartman (713) 305-5036 Email Realtor
361 N Post Oak Lane #242
3 Lana Lane
West Lane
FOR SALE

3 Lana Lane
Houston, TX

$1,690,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
3 Lana Lane
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X