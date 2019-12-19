Your Guide to Houston’s Last Weekend Before Christmas — Must Dos (Holiday and Otherwise)

Don't miss Handel's "Messiah" performed by the Houston Symphony this weekend, Friday through Sunday December 20 through 22, at Jones Hall.

Discovery Green's Flea by Night brings the whole city together every Saturday in December.

Houston weekends are packed full of events, but how many of them are truly worthy of your time? PaperCity’s new events calendar offers a curated look at all the best things to do in the area. But everyone can still use a guru — or two.

PaperCity Weekend Gurus Matthew Ramirez and Virginia Reynolds cull our calendar for your weekend must dos in this weekly series. In this edition, it’s the last weekend before Christmas and these are your best bets for fun:

Raquel Cepeda at MATCH

If you’re schedule is still full of “to-see” and “to-do” Christmas shows and concerts, then let us do you a favor and add one more to the list. Jazz artist Raquel Cepeda will be at the MATCH Theater for her all-things Christmas concert, “The Sounds of Christmas.”

The Venezuelan-born artist is a long-standing singer and performer who has won an impressive lineup of awards due to her great versatility. In 1995, Cepeda received the “Urban Voice” award at the Ucevista Voice Festival in Venezuela, and in 2018 she was featured at the first Latin Jazz Festival of Houston. This past year she also performed at both the Brazilian Food and Music Festival and the French Food and Wine Festival, and her newest album Passion is currently sitting at the top of the Roots Music Report Jazz Chart.

You can bet this Christmas concert will be one worth attending. In addition to featuring some of Cepeda’s very own holiday compositions, the evening will also include the best in traditional American Christmas music (think “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire”) and Venezuelan Christmas music like “Niño Lindo.” Tickets start at $30.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

PC GIFT GUIDE Swipe















Next

SHOP LOCAL MARKET and Pictures with Santa

Still scouring the city to find the perfect gift before Christmas? With less than one week to go, I can understand the frenzy and running-around life. Luckily, your reliable friends over at Saint Arnold Brewery have you covered.

This weekend, Saint Arnold will be hosting a SHOP LOCAL Holiday Market for all the procrastinators out there, with wares for purchase from a number of local artists and vendors. Find that perfect gift you’ve been looking for, all while enjoying music and brews (Root Beer for the kiddos). Oh, and did we mention Santa was going to be there, too? Snap some pics for the mantle on your fireplace or those last-minute Christmas cards.

Santa will be at the brewery this Saturday, December 21 through Monday, December 23. The Shop Local market will be there on Saturday and Sunday only.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

While there are some artists and performers whose holiday hits don’t quite hit the mark, there are some who absolutely nail it. We’re all still basking in the glory of the Sinatra/Nat King Cole-era sounds, but what happens when the traditional gets turned on its head? You get Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

The iconic orchestra, first conceived by Paul O’Neill in the late ’90s, has seen and undeniable and undying success for years, particularly with its all-too-familiar song “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24” from Christmas Eve and Other Stories. And who can forget their performance of “Christmas Canon,” the softer, gentler melody that likely came straight from Heaven?

You’ll have two opportunities to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra this Sunday, December 22 before they continue their tour across the country. Enjoy the songs and compilations that have become a trademark of the Christmas season. Tickets start at $49.50.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Handel’s Messiah

Celebrate the Christmas season in style with Handel’s Messiah, courtesy the Houston Symphony, chorus and guest soloists, at Jones Hall. The three nights (across a trio of performances) is conducted by Nicholas McGegan, and will feature soprano Sherezade Panthaki, mezzo-soprano Diana Moore, tenor Benjamin Butterfield and bass Hadleigh Adams. The first performance is Friday, December 20, at 8 pm and shows run through Sunday, December 22, at 2:30 pm.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Tobe Nwigwe

It’s been a big year for Tobe Nwigwe, who’s released two albums (including the pretty excellent and original Fouriginals), given a lecture at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and watched a video for one of his songs (“Juice,” featuring a delirious tongue-twisting Paul Wall verse) go viral in a video shot on the grand staircase of the MFAH’s Glassell school.

He’s also performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert and added another voice on the map of Houston stars who have crossed over this year, from Megan Thee Stallion to Maxo Kream (who also hails from Alief like Nwigwe) to, of course, Lizzo.

He’s back at Revention Center this Saturday, December 21, for a grand homecoming show to close out the year and ring in the holidays. Doors open at 8 pm; tickets start at $30. -Matthew Ramirez

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Pentatonix

Pentatonix are an a cappella vocal group hailing from Arlington who’ve no doubt wormed their way into every mom’s CD collection. They made their name by winning NBC’s The Sing-Off in 2011, and over the course of this decade have racked up three Grammy Awards and gone platinum many times over.

But all you really need to know is these immensely popular (and talented vocalists) are bringing their trademark Christmas Tour to Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land this Saturday, December 21. Doors open at 7 pm; tickets start at $39.50. -Matthew Ramirez

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Discovery Green’s Flea by Night brings the whole city together every Saturday in December.

Flea By Night

If you’re a last-minute shopper (like myself) then this Saturday, December 21 is a perfect chance to pick up some things for the people in your life. Discovery Green hosts its third Saturday of Flea By Night, a market featuring vintage goods (including vintage furniture), kitschy gifts, recycled objets and collectibles, and crafts by Houston-based artists and designers.

It’s the perfect place to take in some local flavor and bring home some one-of-a-kind, locally made gifts. Enjoy food and drinks too, as well as live music. Flea starts at 6 pm and runs through 10 pm. Free to attend. -Matthew Ramirez

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Houston’s Holiday Classics

If you’re in the deepest throes of the holiday spirit, don’t forget about the Ice at Discovery Green, the MFAH’s Christmas at Bayou Bend, Zoo Lights and, of course, The Nutcracker at Wortham Theater.