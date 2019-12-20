Houston’s Tucked Away Christmas Paradise — This Hotel Boasts the Most Elaborate Holiday Decorations in Town

The Houstonian is dressed top to bottom for the holidays. (Photo courtesy The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa)

The Houstonian has its own signature ornament, a gift for special guests. (Photo courtesy The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa)

One of many holiday trees popping up throughout the 27-acre property. (Photo courtesy The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa)

Camels in the Meadow recall the travels of the three wise men carrying gold, frankincense and myrrh. (Photo courtesy The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa)

The massive oak tree on The Houstonian grounds is dressed in 56,000 lights and that's just the start of the lively decor. (Photo courtesy The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa)

While the carloads of Christmas light gawkers are creating nightmare traffic jams in River Oaks, there is a quiet corner in Houston with so much sugar and spice and holiday cheer that even a pre-transformation Scrooge would smile. No bah-humbugs allowed at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa.

It seems that each year the decorations and lighting get more and more elaborate at the popular Uptown hotel that has hosted presidents, heads of state and stars. And with each season, the holiday offerings are more entertaining with musical presentations in the Great Room Lobby, cocktails and light bites available in the lobby and Ho, Ho Happy Hours in the hotel bar.

They call it a Grand Houstonian Holiday.

The decorative excitement begins as you enter the 27-acre property where a massive oak tree holds center stage in the Meadow. Think 7.6 miles of lights or 56,000 individual bulbs casting a fairyland glow across the entry.

The Houstonian elves, 16 in all, have done tons of work, 600 man hours to be exact, decorating the property. And they’ve kept a careful count of everything holiday related. For example, the elves report that there are 30,000 ornaments spread across the tree-shaded property. Of those, 4,000 ornaments dress the 18-foot tall tree that adorns the Great Room Lobby. Add 4,5000 feet of garland to the decorative scene.

The Merry Mansions Gingerbread display, on the Great Room mantle, has its own astounding numbers: 275 pounds of candy, mints and peppermint sticks’ 200 pounds of gingerbread dough and 150 pounds of royal icing. This project began three months ago with six pastry chefs working toward its completion.

The display features four gingerbread replicas of architect John Staub‘s historic homes including Bayou Bend and the hotel’s Manor House.

The lobby in all of its splendor is open to the public and has featured early evening holiday music since November. Friday is the last opportunity to enjoy the magical setting with the sounds of music in front of the 30-foot stone fireplace. Continuing through December 28 from 5 to 9 pm, guests can enjoy libations and light bites while taking in the Great Room Lobby decor. The Ho, Ho Happy Hour continues daily from 4 to 6 pm in the hotel bar.

A fun spot for Instagram photos, and they are encouraged, is beneath the massive mistletoe ball hanging above the Great Room Lobby staircase. Could there be a better place for a kiss and an engagement?

For those wanting to extend their holiday experience, The Houstonian is offering special themed packages for overnight guests.

In the full spirit of the season, the hotel will be cooking up a storm on Christmas day with three offerings: a buffet brunch in the ballroom, a seated à la carte brunch with seasonal Christmas items in TRIBUTE restaurant, and an elegant Christmas prix fixe menu in the historic Manor House.