How Kelvin Sampson Keeps His Houston Players Humble — A Coach Who Hates Entitlement Fights It By Making Sure Top 5 UH Gives Back In a Taking NIL Era

Kelvin Sampson is determined to make sure his University of Houston basketball players are not entitled. (@UHCougarMBK)
Kelvin Sampson and the entire University of Houston basketball team got to know the cancer patients they served at Hope Lodge Houston. (@UHCougarMBK)
University of Houston basketball players like L.J. Cryer, Emanuel Sharp and Mercy Miller enjoy being with each other and giving back. (UHCougarMBK)
The entire University of Houston basketball team and coach Kelvin Sampson spent multiple hours serving cancer patients at the Hope Lodge Houston. (@UHHoopsMBK)
University of Houston basketball players are taught to give back by Kelvin Sampson, with the idea that it becomes a way of life. (@UHCougarMBK)
Under the new UH football head coach Willie Fritz and new athletic director Eddie Nuñez, the University of Houston Cougars suffered a 27-7 lost their season opening game to the UNLV Rebels at TDECU Stadium
Cedric Lath Jamal Shead Houston
The #3 Houston Cougars defeated the Texas Longhorns in an 82-61 wire-to-wire win behind 26 points from guard L.J. Cryer . The Cougars used a big second half to hold Texas to a season-low scoring mark at the Fertitta Center
Quentin Grimes, Kelvin Sampson, Quannas White Houston
The #3 Houston Cougars defeated the Texas Longhorns in an 82-61 wire-to-wire win behind 26 points from guard L.J. Cryer . The Cougars used a big second half to hold Texas to a season-low scoring mark at the Fertitta Center
The Forever Coogs advanced past the quarterfinal round of The Basketball Tournament and its Million Dollar Prize. UH Coach Kelvin Sampson was among those at he game at the Fertitta Center, July 30, 2024
The #3 Houston Cougars defeated the Texas Longhorns in an 82-61 wire-to-wire win behind 26 points from guard L.J. Cryer . The Cougars used a big second half to hold Texas to a season-low scoring mark at the Fertitta Center
The Forever Coogs advanced past the quarterfinal round of The Basketball Tournament and its Million Dollar Prize. UH Coach Kelvin Sampson was among those at he game at the Fertitta Center, July 30, 2024
Under the new UH football head coach Willie Fritz and new athletic director Eddie Nuñez, the University of Houston Cougars suffered a 27-7 lost their season opening game to the UNLV Rebels at TDECU Stadium
01
14

Kelvin Sampson is determined to make sure his University of Houston basketball players are not entitled. (@UHCougarMBK)

02
14

Kelvin Sampson and the entire University of Houston basketball team got to know the cancer patients they served at Hope Lodge Houston. (@UHCougarMBK)

03
14

University of Houston basketball players like L.J. Cryer, Emanuel Sharp and Mercy Miller enjoy being with each other and giving back. (UHCougarMBK)

04
14

The entire University of Houston basketball team and coach Kelvin Sampson spent multiple hours serving cancer patients at the Hope Lodge Houston. (@UHHoopsMBK)

05
14

University of Houston basketball players are taught to give back by Kelvin Sampson, with the idea that it becomes a way of life. (@UHCougarMBK)

06
14

University of Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson is always delighted to spend time with his granddaughter Maisy Jade Sampson, (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

07
14

Cedric Lath tried to console Houston point guard Jamal Shead after the NCAA Tournament loss. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

08
14

University of Houston shooting guard LJ Cryer can score in bunches. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

09
14

Quentin Grimes always comes back to the University of Houston to hang out with Kelvin Sampson, Quannas White, Ryan Elivn, LJ Cryer and the rest of the program. And improve his game. (@UHCougarMBK)

10
14

University of Houston wing Emanuel Sharp can be the Cougars' X-factor. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

11
14

UH standout turned Top 10 NBA Draft pick Jarace Walker and Houston coach Kelvin Sampson remain close. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

12
14

University of Houston fans are feeling the Big 12 moment. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

13
14

University of Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson is always ready to connect with a young fan. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

14
14

New athletic director Eddie Nuñez seemed to be everywhere on this game day. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Kelvin Sampson is determined to make sure his University of Houston basketball players are not entitled. (@UHCougarMBK)
Kelvin Sampson and the entire University of Houston basketball team got to know the cancer patients they served at Hope Lodge Houston. (@UHCougarMBK)
University of Houston basketball players like L.J. Cryer, Emanuel Sharp and Mercy Miller enjoy being with each other and giving back. (UHCougarMBK)
The entire University of Houston basketball team and coach Kelvin Sampson spent multiple hours serving cancer patients at the Hope Lodge Houston. (@UHHoopsMBK)
University of Houston basketball players are taught to give back by Kelvin Sampson, with the idea that it becomes a way of life. (@UHCougarMBK)
Under the new UH football head coach Willie Fritz and new athletic director Eddie Nuñez, the University of Houston Cougars suffered a 27-7 lost their season opening game to the UNLV Rebels at TDECU Stadium
Cedric Lath Jamal Shead Houston
The #3 Houston Cougars defeated the Texas Longhorns in an 82-61 wire-to-wire win behind 26 points from guard L.J. Cryer . The Cougars used a big second half to hold Texas to a season-low scoring mark at the Fertitta Center
Quentin Grimes, Kelvin Sampson, Quannas White Houston
The #3 Houston Cougars defeated the Texas Longhorns in an 82-61 wire-to-wire win behind 26 points from guard L.J. Cryer . The Cougars used a big second half to hold Texas to a season-low scoring mark at the Fertitta Center
The Forever Coogs advanced past the quarterfinal round of The Basketball Tournament and its Million Dollar Prize. UH Coach Kelvin Sampson was among those at he game at the Fertitta Center, July 30, 2024
The #3 Houston Cougars defeated the Texas Longhorns in an 82-61 wire-to-wire win behind 26 points from guard L.J. Cryer . The Cougars used a big second half to hold Texas to a season-low scoring mark at the Fertitta Center
The Forever Coogs advanced past the quarterfinal round of The Basketball Tournament and its Million Dollar Prize. UH Coach Kelvin Sampson was among those at he game at the Fertitta Center, July 30, 2024
Under the new UH football head coach Willie Fritz and new athletic director Eddie Nuñez, the University of Houston Cougars suffered a 27-7 lost their season opening game to the UNLV Rebels at TDECU Stadium
Culture / Sporting Life

How Kelvin Sampson Keeps His Houston Players Humble — A Coach Who Hates Entitlement Fights It By Making Sure Top 5 UH Gives Back In a Taking NIL Era

Practice Is Starting For What's Sure to Be a Top 5 Houston Team, But Sampson Wants His Program to Be About More Than Just Learning Basketball

BY // 09.25.24
Kelvin Sampson is determined to make sure his University of Houston basketball players are not entitled. (@UHCougarMBK)
Kelvin Sampson and the entire University of Houston basketball team got to know the cancer patients they served at Hope Lodge Houston. (@UHCougarMBK)
University of Houston basketball players like L.J. Cryer, Emanuel Sharp and Mercy Miller enjoy being with each other and giving back. (UHCougarMBK)
The entire University of Houston basketball team and coach Kelvin Sampson spent multiple hours serving cancer patients at the Hope Lodge Houston. (@UHHoopsMBK)
University of Houston basketball players are taught to give back by Kelvin Sampson, with the idea that it becomes a way of life. (@UHCougarMBK)
University of Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson is always delighted to spend time with his granddaughter Maisy Jade Sampson, (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Cedric Lath tried to console Houston point guard Jamal Shead after the NCAA Tournament loss. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston shooting guard LJ Cryer can score in bunches. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Quentin Grimes always comes back to the University of Houston to hang out with Kelvin Sampson, Quannas White, Ryan Elivn, LJ Cryer and the rest of the program. And improve his game. (@UHCougarMBK)
University of Houston wing Emanuel Sharp can be the Cougars' X-factor. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
UH standout turned Top 10 NBA Draft pick Jarace Walker and Houston coach Kelvin Sampson remain close. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston fans are feeling the Big 12 moment. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson is always ready to connect with a young fan. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
New athletic director Eddie Nuñez seemed to be everywhere on this game day. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
1
14

Kelvin Sampson is determined to make sure his University of Houston basketball players are not entitled. (@UHCougarMBK)

2
14

Kelvin Sampson and the entire University of Houston basketball team got to know the cancer patients they served at Hope Lodge Houston. (@UHCougarMBK)

3
14

University of Houston basketball players like L.J. Cryer, Emanuel Sharp and Mercy Miller enjoy being with each other and giving back. (UHCougarMBK)

4
14

The entire University of Houston basketball team and coach Kelvin Sampson spent multiple hours serving cancer patients at the Hope Lodge Houston. (@UHHoopsMBK)

5
14

University of Houston basketball players are taught to give back by Kelvin Sampson, with the idea that it becomes a way of life. (@UHCougarMBK)

6
14

University of Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson is always delighted to spend time with his granddaughter Maisy Jade Sampson, (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

7
14

Cedric Lath tried to console Houston point guard Jamal Shead after the NCAA Tournament loss. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

8
14

University of Houston shooting guard LJ Cryer can score in bunches. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

9
14

Quentin Grimes always comes back to the University of Houston to hang out with Kelvin Sampson, Quannas White, Ryan Elivn, LJ Cryer and the rest of the program. And improve his game. (@UHCougarMBK)

10
14

University of Houston wing Emanuel Sharp can be the Cougars' X-factor. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

11
14

UH standout turned Top 10 NBA Draft pick Jarace Walker and Houston coach Kelvin Sampson remain close. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

12
14

University of Houston fans are feeling the Big 12 moment. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

13
14

University of Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson is always ready to connect with a young fan. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

14
14

New athletic director Eddie Nuñez seemed to be everywhere on this game day. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Cedric Lath isn’t thinking about playing time or where he fits in on a star-studded University of Houston basketball team when a woman far from home undergoing cancer treatment wraps him up in a tight hug. LJ Cryer certainly isn’t mulling over how he can raise his game in what many expect to be an All-American season for him as he brings slices of Star Pizza over to a waiting family. JoJo Tugler and Jacob McFarland, the two tallest waiters/busboys you’ll ever see, are not worrying about NIL money or anything like that as they clear several tables of dirty paper plates.

This is how Kelvin Sampson’s University of Houston basketball team spends one of its rare free nights before the preparations for a season of supersized expectations shift into high gear. Giving back, serving and spending time with the residents of Hope Lodge Houston, which provides a free place to stay for cancer patients getting treatment in Houston, through the Coaches vs. Cancer program. Soon en0ugh, UH will begin a season where it’s ranked in everyone’s preseason Top 5. The Cougars just landed one of the Top 10 recruits in the country in Isiah Harwell, and that’s just the first step in what could be Sampson’s own version of a Fab 5 recruiting class. Practice for Sampson’s 36th season as a head coach begins on Wednesday afternoon.

But to Kelvin Sampson, this evening is as important as any of that. Maybe more important when it comes to what he wants his players and his program to be all about.

“I’m anti entitlement,” Sampson tells PaperCity. “I don’t like being around entitled people. And I think part of our responsibility is to use the platform we have.

“. . . Opportunities to make sure these guys stay grounded. Sometimes I have a tendency to think like a parent with them. Because their parents trusted me with an awesome responsibility. They sent their sons to play for me. I don’t want them to just. . . I would hate to think that we would be so shallow that the only thing they learn at the University of Houston is to be a better basketball player.”

So Cedric Lath finds himself wrapped up in a big hug by a cheer mom from Louisiana who doesn’t know anything about him except that the tall kid (Lath’s 6-foot-9) from the Ivory Coast of Africa has one of kindest smiles she’s seen in a while.

“I have kids from 29 to 10 at home,” says Amanda Williams, who is undergoing treatment in Houston for the second type of cancer she’s faced and staying at Hope Lodge. “And grandkids. So I got a little emotional when I saw all these guys serving. With their hearts and their smiles. So I found the tallest guy in the room and asked him if I could have a hug.”

Lath gives Williams that hug with a giant smile, not even completely grasping just how much it means to her. “That was a nice moment,” Lath tells PaperCity. “You know sometimes you need to show love to people. We’re all here for this. The least we can do is try to help people.”

Most of the cancer patients and their family caretakers staying in the Hope Lodge have no real sense of UH basketball before this pizza party. They have no idea that this is one the top college basketball teams in the country. They just know that they’ve met some new very courteous tall buddies who are helping brighten their day.

“So many in this room will somebody have an opportunity to do something for the American Cancer Society or a Hope Lodge or a St. Jude’s hospital or a Ronald McDonald House,” Kelvin Sampson says, looking over at his players. “I want them to be like ‘I remember when my coach took me to something like that.’

“And that’s all I want them to do. When you have a chance to pay it forward some day, make sure you do.”

University of Houston basketball players are taught to give back by Kelvin Sampson, with the idea that it becomes a way of life. (@UHCougarMBK)
University of Houston basketball players are taught to give back by Kelvin Sampson, with the idea that it becomes a way of life. (@UHCougarMBK)

On this day, Sampson’s players are certainly into helping out. Senior wing man Ramon Walker Jr. looks he’s an experienced restaurant worker, the way he takes charge and oversees the pizza distribution, making sure those Star Pizza slices get to the Hope Lodge residents while still hot. “I just spent a lot of time in the kitchen helping out at home,” Walker laughs. Freshman forward Chase McCarty does not let the walking boot he’s wearing due to a case of plantar fasciitis in his right foot slow him down. McCarty might be hobbling around the room in that boot, but he seems to be there whenever a table needs something.

“The boot isn’t anything compared to what these people are going through,” McCarty says. “These people are receiving cancer treatment. For sure, I can be out here as well.”

McCarty comes in as a Top 100 recruit in the country, a 6-foot-6 small forward with impressive 3-point range who Kansas, Tennessee and Texas Tech all also went after. But you’ll hear no trace of entitlement in his voice. Not in Kelvin Sampson’s program. Not on this basketball lifer’s watch.

“I’m anti entitlement. I don’t like being around entitled people. And I think part of our responsibility is to use the platform we have.” — UH coach Kelvin Sampson

Kelvin Sampson Refuses to Let NIL Change the Identity of His Program

This may be the NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) era in college sports, when every star football and basketball player seems to have a number, where the starting quarterback of a 3-0 team walks away over a monetary dispute, but Kelvin Sampson refuses to let compensation determine his players’ attitude.

“I use these opportunities,” Sampson tells PaperCity. “That’s why I’m so thankful I have (director for basketball operations) Lauren (Sampson). Because she comes to us with these opportunities. . . I never ever think about NIL stuff with these kids. Because I don’t change.

“If I don’t change that means they better not change. You know my antennas will be out. But it’s our second (full) year (completed) with the NIL — it hasn’t impacted our program in any way. We haven’t changed. We’ll keep doing what we do.”

Kelvin Sampson and the entire University of Houston basketball team got to know the cancer patients they served at Hope Lodge Houston. (@UHCougarMBK)
Kelvin Sampson and the entire University of Houston basketball team got to know the cancer patients they served at Hope Lodge Houston. (@UHCougarMBK)

In Sampson’s program that means winning at an immense level, developing future pro players and giving back. Kelvin Sampson credits former University of Oklahoma, Illinois and Florida coach Lon Kruger with telling him about Hope Lodge and former longtime University of Missouri coach Norm Stewart with getting Coaches vs. Cancer going in the first place. To Sampson, he’s just following in the footsteps of those who set the path. But this is personal to Sampson too. He lost his mom to cancer.

Kelvin Sampson does not just show up at Hope Lodge, give a short speech and sign a few souvenir little basketballs. This is no token charity appearance. Sampson goes around the large dining room and talks to every single family at the pizza party. By the end of the evening, he knows where they are all from and most of their stories.

Every family certainly leaves with a memory of University of Houston’s coach.

One of the cancer patients is a former University of Oklahoma student who went to school in Norman while Sampson coached the Sooners.

“He was a really great coach at Oklahoma,” the woman tells her teenage daughter.

“That was a long time ago,” Kelvin Sampson shoots back with a laugh.

Another of the cancer patients staying at Hope Lodge is the brother of Ken Critton, who played for Sampson all the way back at Washington State. Sampson figures out the connection as soon as he gets to Jerry Critton’s table. Then he makes a video on Jerry Critton’s phone of them together to send to his former player, a hard-nosed rebounder in the Kelvin Sampson mode who Sampson jokes with his brother he told to never shoot.

“He remembered when he played for him,” Jerry Critton says. “Where he played. He remembered (Ken’s) wife. She was a musician. He really remembered it all. I was impressed.”

Hearts Out, Minds Open

Sampson may be determined to keep his players from becoming entitled, but he’s not asking them to do anything he doesn’t do himself. This coach pours his heart into this visit to the Hope Lodge — and his players cannot help but see it.

“It just shows you not to take anything for granted,” LJ Cryer says. “It gives you another perspective on life. Whenever you think things are hard, there’s other people who have it harder.”

Nothing in Kelvin Sampson’s program comes easy. Even Eddie Nuñez, UH’s new athletic director, seems to be embracing this. Nuñez jumps right in there with Sampson’s UH players, clearing and busing table after table, wearing the same purple latex gloves they are to keep the cancer patients safe.

“To have Eddie, your AD, running around busing tables that says something,” Lauren Sampson says.

Nuñez will tell you this is one of the best nights he’s had in his first month as the University of Houston’s athletic director.

“For me, just being able to be part of it,” Nuñez tells PaperCity. “I love being able to be involved with them. To watch our student athletes give back. . . They’re picking up the table. They’re serving food. That’s what it’s all about.”

Eddie Nuñez’s own beloved father died from cancer after his senior year playing basketball at the University of Florida, a loss that almost made Nuñez step away from his own dreams. This means something more to him too.

“You know sometimes you need to show love to people. We’re all here for this. The least we can do is try to help people.” — UH center Cedric Lath

University of Houston basketball players like L.J. Cryer, Emanuel Sharp and Mercy Miller enjoy being with each other and giving back. (UHCougarMBK)
University of Houston basketball players like L.J. Cryer, Emanuel Sharp and Mercy Miller enjoy being with each other and giving back. (UHCougarMBK)

None of Kelvin Sampson’s players know any of this subtext. This will be one of the preseason Top 5 teams in the country. But on this night, these players are largely anonymous. Just seen as helpful young men. When someone asks Jacob McFarland, how tall he is, he happily answers “Seven feet.”

“Nothing,” Amanda Williams, the hug mom, says when I ask what she knew about Houston basketball before this pizza party. “Zero. But now I want to be their team mom. They have a new fan for life. I’ll be rooting for them all season.”

Tugler scoots by, carrying two plastic plates of pizza for another table.

“It’s a good feeling helping out people,” Tugler says. “Everybody likes helping out people. Especially in this program. I never turn down helping out somebody.”

Kelvin Sampson isn’t listening at this moment. But he’s certainly watching his guys whenever he can. Taking note. Looking for any sign of entitlement. Doing what he’s always done.

Enjoy our state-of-the-art fitness center, class offerings, and private training.

DISCOVER MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
5415 Newcastle Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5415 Newcastle Street
Bellaire, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5415 Newcastle Street
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$174,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
5413 Newcastle Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5413 Newcastle Street
Bellaire, TX

$765,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5413 Newcastle Street
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$299,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Houston, TX

$105,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$900,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Balmoral
FOR SALE

15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Humble, TX

$414,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5540 Grand Lake Street
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$468,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
3207 Coral Ridge Drive
League City | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

3207 Coral Ridge Drive
League City, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
3207 Coral Ridge Drive
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$449,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
3703 Fox Creek Court
Harmony Village, Spring
FOR SALE

3703 Fox Creek Court
Spring, TX

$440,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
3703 Fox Creek Court
606 Marshall Street #B14
Montrose
FOR SALE

606 Marshall Street #B14
Houston, TX

$165,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
606 Marshall Street #B14
4715 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
12506 Castlestone Drive
Crossroads Park
FOR SALE

12506 Castlestone Drive
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12506 Castlestone Drive
2902 Chenevert Street #B
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2902 Chenevert Street #B
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2902 Chenevert Street #B
5326 De Milo Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5326 De Milo Drive
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
5326 De Milo Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
2904 Chenevert Street #G
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2904 Chenevert Street #G
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2904 Chenevert Street #G
713 Somerset Commons Lane
Somerset Green | Co-list: Melinda Gordon
FOR SALE

713 Somerset Commons Lane
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
713 Somerset Commons Lane
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
PARK SQUARE - Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
Houston, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
1108 Oakmont Glen Court
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1108 Oakmont Glen Court
Houston, TX

$420,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1108 Oakmont Glen Court
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
5418 Indigo Street
Braes View Terrace, Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5418 Indigo Street
Houston, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5418 Indigo Street
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
23019 S Warmstone Way
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

23019 S Warmstone Way
Katy, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
23019 S Warmstone Way
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
7226 Glenbank Way
Sheffield, Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

7226 Glenbank Way
Houston, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
7226 Glenbank Way
3834 Marlowe Street
West University
FOR SALE

3834 Marlowe Street
West University Place, TX

$2,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3834 Marlowe Street
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$409,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,980,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X