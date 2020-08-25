Hunkering Down for Hurricane Laura — Ways to Keep Yourself Entertained

AIGA and The Printing Museum will host an artist panel this Friday for the poster exhibition "Get Out the Vote: Empowering the Women's Vote." (Artwork by Karen Cheng)

With Hurricane Laura already triggering evacuations in Galveston and parts of Harris County, this could be an “interesting” weekend to say the least. Between the current state of 2020 and Houston’s history with unconventional super storms, quite frankly almost anything is possible. Luckily, we’ve all become pretty adept at staying at home these days, so making plans to hunker down and “attend” virtual events and happenings is not all that different than the new coronavirus normals.

Many of Houston’s top weekend events are still on (for now). Put a pause on all your binge watching and opt instead to sip some wine, meet with local artists, and learn a bit of history (while simultaneously living it).

Note: Be sure to stay tuned for any event changes or cancellations due to Hurricane Laura.

“Tour de France” Wine Experience

The end of August heralds the arrival of the Tour de France – a time when, like with the Olympics, we non athletes tune in to cheer on those super bike athletes. The first leg of the Tour kicks off in Nice this Saturday, and Houston’s own 13 Celsius is joining in on the French fun with its takeout “Tour de France” Wine Experience.

The wine experience will showcase bottles from the many regions along the Tour de France route, so you can get a taste of the Tour without actually having to take the Tour. Plus, you can also order an optional cheese package for just $30 more. That means you can sip and savor the flavors of France from the comfort of your couch.

13 Celsius is offering these wine packs ($149 for the six-bottle pack and $325 for the 12-bottle pack) by pre-order only. Order yours by 9 pm this Wednesday, August 26, and pick it up on Friday or Saturday.

NOW LEASING Swipe























Next

Artists Panel

The Printing Museum and AIGA (the professional association for design) are banding together this Friday, August 28 (when Laura’s expected to have moved out of Texas) to bring you an artist panel for the upcoming exhibition, AIGA Get Out the Vote: Empowering the Women’s Vote.

Every election year, AIGA puts out a “Get Out the Vote” poster campaign as part of its overarching Design for Democracy drive to encourage and increase voter participation. Because this year marks the centennial for the 19th Amendment, AIGA has created a special edition of the campaign to feature a collection of posters made by women in the design world. These special posters are meant to spur conversation about the fight for equal voting rights – and women’s role in that fight.

AIGA and The Printing Museum will host an artist panel this Friday for the poster exhibition “Get Out the Vote: Empowering the Women’s Vote.” (Artwork by Karen Cheng)

The panelists participating in the discussion will be Karen Cheng, Renée Seward and Shanti Sparrow.

Register for the panel discussion here.

Webcast Studio Visit: Joseph Havel

Asia Society Texas Center is opening up a new exhibition, and you’re invited to attend a virtual discussion and studio tour with the artist himself on Saturday, August 29 via YouTube Live or Facebook Live.

The new exhibition, titled Joss, is built around the work of Houston and San Francisco-based artist Joseph Havel. Known for his use of bronze, this new exhibition features works that correspond with Asia Society’s existing exhibition, Eternal Offerings: Chinese Ritual Bronzes.

Havel will share with viewers his process and approach to creating these bronze artworks, relating them to the ancient methods of creating ritual vessels.