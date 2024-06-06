Culture / Entertainment

Explore the Great Indoors in Dallas This Summer With the Best Candle Making Classes

A Sensory, BYOB Activity

BY // 06.06.24
CRAV Company Dallas

CRAV Company's candle-making classes are a great indoor activity to beat the summer hear in Dallas. (Courtesy)

Today’s entry into our “Explore the Great Indoors” series offers an escape from the Dallas heat with the cool reprieve of candle making. The sensory activities include picking your own fragrance (ranging from fresh to sweet) and a pretty vessel, plus the opportunity to enjoy wine, beer, and bites while chatting with friends or a date. Along with making for a fun afternoon, the best candle making classes in Dallas allow you to bring your creation home and enjoy the sweet scent of (semi) hard work all summer long.

CRAV Company

910 S. Pearl Expressway

Located in Taylor Lofts at the Dallas Farmers Market, this candle shop hosts a candle making experience every other Saturday at 1 pm and every other Thursday at 7 pm. For $60 per person, you will craft your own scent while enjoying drinks and light bites over two hours. Each person will leave with an eight-ounce candle.

Malibu Apothecary candle making Dallas
California-based Malibu Apothecary brought its candle-making classes to Dallas in 2022. (Courtesy)

Malibu Apothecary

2012 Farrington Street

Head to the Dallas Design District for a custom candle making class at Malibu Apothecary this summer. For $57 per person, the two-and-a-half-hour class includes an hour of learning the basics of fragrance composition, choosing your jar color, and pouring your scent to create an eight-ounce candle. While you’re waiting for your candle to cure, you can enjoy complimentary refreshments and bites (BYOB is also an option, while you learn more about the history of perfume, and more. You’ll also design a personalized label for your candle.

Golden BLK Candle making class dallas
In the Design District, attend a candle-making class at Golden BLK. (Courtesy)

Golden BLK Candle Lounge

2242 Monitor Street, Suite 130 & 140

Another Design District candle shop, this Black-owned store offers several candle making classes during the week and weekend. For $65 to $75 per person, each hour-and-a-half class features the creation of your own candle — personalize it by choosing a fragrance (sweet or fresh) and vessel.

Davis Street Mercantile Candle making
There are so many scents to choose from at Davis Street Mercantile’s candle making workshop. (Courtesy)

Davis Street Mercantile

710 West Davis Street

This summer, this Oak Cliff shop is hosting candle workshops on Fridays and Saturdays at 11 am and 1 pm for $58 per person. The two-hour-long event features instructions, materials, and equipment. Each student will leave with more than a pound of container candles — made with an option of 50 vessels and 200 perfume-grade fragrance oils.

